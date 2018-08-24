Weaker Dollar Boosts Oil Prices

By Christopher Alessi

LONDON--Oil prices rose Friday morning on the back of a weaker U.S. dollar.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up 0.72% to $75.27 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading up 0.84% at $68.40 a barrel.

"There is no particular headline [driving crude higher] but from a broader financial perspective, the dollar has been retrenching," said Harry Tchilinguirian, global head of commodity markets strategy at BNP Paribas.

Dollar-denominated commodities like oil tend to have an inverse relationship with the greenback. The WSJ Dollar Index, which weighs the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 of its peers, was down 0.2% midmorning Friday.

Mr. Tchilinguirian said oil market observers would be looking ahead to a speech Friday by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. If Mr. Powell were to signal further interest rate increases next month, it could bolster the dollar, while weighing on crude prices, he said.

Oil prices were also buoyed this week by a bullish inventory report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, showing a 5.8 million barrel decline in crude stockpiles last week.

At the same time, market participants are gearing up for a reduction of more than 1 million barrels a day of Iranian crude oil exports by November, due to U.S. sanctions. President Trump in May pulled the U.S. out of a 2015 international agreement to curb Iran's nuclear efforts, triggering the reimposition of economic sanctions.

The move had helped push Brent over the $80 a barrel threshold this past spring. But prices have retreated in recent weeks following a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and partner producers like Russia to begin ramping up crude production after more than year of holding back output.

"Both crude markers are on track to end a steady run of weekly declines, " said Stephen Brennock, analyst at PVM Oil Associates Ltd. "This is largely due to a tightening fundamental outlook on the back of looming Iranian supply shortages--as things stand, oil bulls have put all their eggs in the Iranian basket," he added.

Among refined products Friday, Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock--the benchmark gasoline contract--was down 0.43% at $2.06 a gallon. ICE gasoil, a benchmark for diesel fuel, changed hands at $673.00 a metric ton, up 0.94% from the previous settlement

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com