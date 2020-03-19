What Price Collapse? U.S. Producers Keep Pumping -- 2nd Update

By Ryan Dezember

U.S. energy producers responded to one of the worst weeks ever for oil prices by pumping as much crude from the ground as they ever have before.

While the price of oil plunged 23% last week, U.S. crude output hit 13.1 million barrels a day, the U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates.

That matched a record set in February and belies a swift reversal by domestic oil producers, who have scrapped the drilling plans they drafted at the start of the year, when crude prices were three times higher than they are now.

That was before Russia and Saudi Arabia promised to flood the world with cheap crude in a battle for market share and the coronavirus pandemic sapped demand for fuel.

Between last week and Wednesday's market close, the main U.S. oil benchmark fell another 36%, to $20.37 a barrel. At some trading hubs around the country, the price dropped below $20.

On Thursday, West Texas Intermediate regained ground after the U.S. Energy Department put out a request to buy 30 million barrels of crude from domestic producers and the Trump administration weighed diplomatic intervention in the Saudi-Russo price war. Futures for April delivery traded 23% higher at $25.55 in New York. Brent crude, the global price gauge, rose 15% to $28.60.

A lot of companies don't break even at those prices. The average cash cost price per barrel among 48 North American producers was $21.10 late last year, according to Bernstein Research analysts. The firm tallied about $13 billion in 2020 budget cuts among those companies, or about 30% of what had been planned.

Additional pledges of austerity have come since. Tulsa, Okla.'s WPX Energy Inc. cut $400 million. Hess Corp. said it would lay down rigs in North Dakota and spend $800 million less this year. Cimarex Energy Co., which drills in the Permian Basin in West Texas, said it would reduce its $1.3 billion budget by as much as 50%, though it told investors that doing so wouldn't reduce its oil output from 2019 levels.

When oil prices plunged on March 9, Parsley Energy Inc. told its investors that it would cut three of the 15 rigs drilling in its West Texas fields and send home two of the hydraulic fracturing crews that blast open shale wells. On Wednesday, the Austin company said it would cut even deeper, lopping off about 40% of its expected $1.7 billion budget, going down to six or fewer drilling rigs and reducing cash compensation for executives by 50% from 2019 levels.

"This is not a time for indecision or half measures," Parsley Chief Executive Matt Gallagher said.

Mr. Gallagher estimates that if oil remains below $25, enough uneconomic wells will be shut-in to reduce U.S. output by 250,000 to 500,000 barrels a day within a few weeks. But it will likely be May before the spending cuts are reflected in production, given how long it takes output to decline in recently drilled wells.

Beyond the time it takes for wells to peter out, many producers, including Parsley, are insulated from low prices by hedges -- sales they arranged earlier at significantly higher prices -- which allows them to keep drilling.

Some analysts contend that cuts from U.S. producers will need to be deeper to slow further price collapse.

Oil storage facilities around the world are brimming. Orbital Insight, which uses satellite imagery to estimate the contents of above-ground storage tanks, said that while there were 7.2 million fewer barrels of oil in U.S. facilities on Tuesday than at the same time last year, globally there are nearly 75 million barrels more in storage around the world. Much of the added inventory has been stored in China, which has been loading up on cheap Saudi crude.

"In order to absorb the surge in Saudi production concurrent with the demand implosion, a market clearing price which results in collapsing non-OPEC production could well be needed," said Simmons Energy analyst Bill Herbert.

For U.S. companies, that might mean stopping drilling altogether rather than scaling back just enough to hold production flat. Some smaller firms -- Bonanza Creek Energy Inc., Ring Energy Inc. and Earthstone Energy Inc. -- have said they plan to cease drilling.

"More operators will need to explore the possibility of shifting to zero rigs," SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Neal Dingmann wrote to clients. "No reason to drill a well at $20 or $30 oil."

