What's News: Business & Finance

Coty is taking a $3 billion write-down on brands it acquired a few years ago, becoming the latest consumer giant to reckon with mainstream labels that are losing their grip on U.S. shoppers.

Drugmakers initiated a new round of price increases, with some of them affecting generic hospital-administered injectables that are in short supply.

Nike is yanking U.S.A.-themed sneakers featuring an early American flag after Kaepernick told the firm it shouldn't sell them.

OPEC agreed to roll over its output cuts and extend them into the first quarter of 2020, but the new pact exposed deepening rifts in the group.

The U.S. factory sector lost momentum again in June amid anemic global growth and trade tensions.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% to a record after a thaw in U.S.-China trade relations sparked a tech rally.

The amount of money in fixed-income exchange-traded funds exceeded $1 trillion last month.

An investor group is buying Genesee & Wyoming for roughly $6.5 billion in a deal that will take the railroad operator private.

Coca-Cola won an arbitration claim against Monster, clearing the way for the soda maker to sell an energy version of Coke.

WPP said it had entered exclusive talks to sell a majority stake in its Kantar market-research unit to Bain.