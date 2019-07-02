Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/02 12:39:50 am
59 USD   +0.48%
12:47aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
12:29aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

What's News: Business & Finance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 12:29am EDT

Coty is taking a $3 billion write-down on brands it acquired a few years ago, becoming the latest consumer giant to reckon with mainstream labels that are losing their grip on U.S. shoppers.

Drugmakers initiated a new round of price increases, with some of them affecting generic hospital-administered injectables that are in short supply.

Nike is yanking U.S.A.-themed sneakers featuring an early American flag after Kaepernick told the firm it shouldn't sell them.

OPEC agreed to roll over its output cuts and extend them into the first quarter of 2020, but the new pact exposed deepening rifts in the group.

The U.S. factory sector lost momentum again in June amid anemic global growth and trade tensions.

The S&P 500 rose 0.8% to a record after a thaw in U.S.-China trade relations sparked a tech rally.

The amount of money in fixed-income exchange-traded funds exceeded $1 trillion last month.

An investor group is buying Genesee & Wyoming for roughly $6.5 billion in a deal that will take the railroad operator private.

Coca-Cola won an arbitration claim against Monster, clearing the way for the soda maker to sell an energy version of Coke.

WPP said it had entered exclusive talks to sell a majority stake in its Kantar market-research unit to Bain.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.44% 26717.43 Delayed Quote.14.53%
NASDAQ 100 1.27% 7768.138248 Delayed Quote.21.19%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.06% 8091.162483 Delayed Quote.20.66%
S&P 500 0.77% 2964.33 Delayed Quote.17.35%
WTI 0.46% 59 Delayed Quote.30.73%
This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 1 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
12:47aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
12:29aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/01EXXON MOBIL : Guides Weaker Segment Profits -- Update
DJ
07/01EXXON MOBIL : Guides Weaker Segment Profits
DJ
07/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/01Oil Edges Higher, as OPEC and Allies Agree to Extend Cuts -- 2nd Update
DJ
07/01ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Confirms Deaths of Two Workers in Gulf of Mexico
DJ
07/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/01ENI : Partners Lombardy Government in Waste-Reduction Solutions
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About