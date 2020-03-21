Log in
What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

03/21/2020 | 02:48am EDT

The global scramble for cash amid the pandemic is putting immense pressure on bond markets, raising concern about how well they are functioning.

U.S. stocks sank, capping off the worst week for the Dow and S&P 500 since October 2008. Both lost more than 4% on Friday.

From steelmakers to arts-and-crafts retailers, companies across the U.S. are arguing that their operations are essential.

An unparalleled number of Americans filed for jobless benefits this week as businesses shut down.

Airbnb is considering raising capital from new investors as it wrestles with losses in the outbreak.

U.S. oil industry regulators opened a dialogue with OPEC in talks that could help foster a truce between the world's three largest oil producers.

Gov. Newsom dropped his opposition to PG&E's bankruptcy plan after concessions from the California utility.

The Fed expanded a lending operation that will accept municipal debt as collateral amid funding strains.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -4.55% 19173.98 Delayed Quote.-29.61%
NASDAQ 100 -4.04% 6994.29106 Delayed Quote.-14.42%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.79% 6879.517406 Delayed Quote.-18.25%
S&P 500 -4.34% 2304.92 Delayed Quote.-28.66%
WTI -11.30% 23.4 Delayed Quote.-52.50%
