What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Trump took a victory lap a day after he was acquitted in the Senate impeachment trial, castigating top Democrats and saying he "went through hell" during what he deemed a politically driven inquiry.

DNC Chairman Perez called for a recanvass of results of the party's Iowa caucuses, while the Associated Press said it was unable to declare a winner.

A Chinese doctor who became a folk hero after he was arrested for warning about the dangers of the new coronavirus died after becoming infected with it.

The WHO said it was too early to declare a peak in the spread of the virus, a day after China marked its deadliest day since the outbreak began.

Russia rejected a Saudi-led effort to deepen OPEC's oil-production cuts in response to the coronavirus, cartel delegates said.

The Obama administration struggled to develop an effective response to Russian interference in the 2016 election, a Senate report said.

The U.S. has killed the head of al Qaeda's Yemen branch, who was also a deputy to al Qaeda global leader Zawahiri, Trump said.

The DHS's move to bar New Yorkers from expedited-travel programs signals a new front in a feud over immigration enforcement.

Violence flared in the West Bank and Jerusalem, a week after Trump unveiled his peace plan for the region.