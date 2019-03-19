Log in
03/19/2019 | 04:50am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

19.03.2019 / 09:46
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2019 German: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen English: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2019 German: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen English: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2019 German: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen English: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen


19.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG
Gutenbergstrasse 30
70176 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.ww-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

788947  19.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=788947&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
