DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



19.03.2019 / 09:46

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2019 German: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen English: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2019 German: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen English: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 13, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 13, 2019 German: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen English: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen