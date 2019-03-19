DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



19.03.2019 / 09:55

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: May 15, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: May 15, 2019 German: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen English: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 14, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 14, 2019 German: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen English: http://www.ww-ag.com/publikationen