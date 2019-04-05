Wuhan Enters Mushroom Psychedelic Medicine Market

BARCELONA, Spain, April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTC PINK: WUHN) (the "Company" and "Wuhan"), announced today that its subsidiary MJ MedTech, Inc. (MJ MedTech) has created a new division dedicated to exploring opportunities in the psychedelic medicine space. The new division, M2BIO will be headed up by Wuhan's CMO, Dr. Anna Morera Lorelta.



According to Dr. Anna, psychedelic medicine is experiencing a remarkable revival in the wake of recent research studies and positive findings from great institutions, such as Johns Hopkins. Researchers are having great success in treating depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety and certain addictions with Psilocybin, the active naturally occurring psychedelic pro-drug compound produced by specific mushrooms, known as "magic mushrooms".

Psilocybin therapy is a medical practice in which psilocybin, a psychoactive medicine, is administered to a patient during a session supported by a therapist. A psychoactive medicine is one that affects brain function and results in a change in cognition, perception or behavior.

''Psilocybin has become a very promising candidate for future treatments for anxiety and depression because it appears to disrupt the sorts of engrained brain activity patterns that are the hallmark of those diseases.'' Said Dr. Anna.

"Just like it took time for the regulators to get behind marijuana, we believe the same will happen with "magic mushrooms" in due course. We want to be far ahead of the curve and become pioneers in the market, collaborating with legislative bodies to help find better and healthier solutions," added MJ MedTech CEO, Jeff Robinson.

The new division, M2BIO aims to develop new therapies that will help patients who suffer from mental illness and ease the burden on healthcare systems globally. This division will be exploring additional indications for psilocybin, with the goal of bringing new therapies to market in the years to come.

About Wuhan General Group (China), Inc.

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company that owns, develops and commercializes a range of CBD-based products. At Wuhan, our mission is to advance CBD-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies.

