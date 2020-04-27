Wuliangye Yibin : Shares Rise After Strong 1Q Results

By Martin Mou



Wuliangye Yibin Co. shares climbed on Tuesday morning as strong sales continued to push the Chinese liquor maker's revenue and profit higher in the first quarter.

Shares of the Shenzhen-listed company were last up 4.4% at 138.50 yuan ($19.54) after Wuliangye late on Monday posted first-quarter results.

Net profit for the quarter rose 19% to CNY7.70 billion, while revenue grew 15% to CNY20.24 billion.

The company, which is known for its premium Wuliangye Baijiu, a Chinese spirit, said separately on Monday that 2019 net profit jumped 30% to CNY17.40 billion as high sales volumes and an uptick in selling prices boosted revenue.

Wuliangye's peer Kweichow Moutai also had a robust first quarter with net profit rising 17%.

Baijiu was among the first sectors to recover as China emerged from the coronavirus pandemic in March, analysts have said.

