Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Wuliangye Yibin Co.,Ltd.    000858   CNE000000VQ8

WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.

(000858)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE - 04/27
132.7 CNY   +0.99%
04/23WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD. : annual earnings release
2019GRAPHIC : Foreign holdings of China equities at record
RE
2019Chinese liquor makers continue to make hay as demand diversifies
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wuliangye Yibin : Shares Rise After Strong 1Q Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 10:06pm EDT

By Martin Mou

Wuliangye Yibin Co. shares climbed on Tuesday morning as strong sales continued to push the Chinese liquor maker's revenue and profit higher in the first quarter.

Shares of the Shenzhen-listed company were last up 4.4% at 138.50 yuan ($19.54) after Wuliangye late on Monday posted first-quarter results.

Net profit for the quarter rose 19% to CNY7.70 billion, while revenue grew 15% to CNY20.24 billion.

The company, which is known for its premium Wuliangye Baijiu, a Chinese spirit, said separately on Monday that 2019 net profit jumped 30% to CNY17.40 billion as high sales volumes and an uptick in selling prices boosted revenue.

Wuliangye's peer Kweichow Moutai also had a robust first quarter with net profit rising 17%.

Baijiu was among the first sectors to recover as China emerged from the coronavirus pandemic in March, analysts have said.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.
04/23WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD. : annual earnings release
2019GRAPHIC : Foreign holdings of China equities at record
RE
2019Chinese liquor makers continue to make hay as demand diversifies
AQ
2019WULIANGYE YIBIN : Foreigners turn sellers of China A-shares on worries over trad..
RE
2018China shares slide as profits weaken; liquor makers on the rocks
RE
2015Shanghai shares produce largest weekly rise in two months
RE
2015China, Hong Kong stocks rise as yuan depreciation fears ease
RE
2013MARKET COMMENT : China Shares Off Lows; PBOC Liquidity Control Eyed
DJ
2013China bans ads for pricey gifts in anti-corruption push
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 50 186 M
EBIT 2019 23 681 M
Net income 2019 17 419 M
Finance 2019 57 747 M
Yield 2019 1,66%
P/E ratio 2019 29,6x
P/E ratio 2020 25,1x
EV / Sales2019 9,11x
EV / Sales2020 7,78x
Capitalization 515 B
Chart WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Wuliangye Yibin Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 152,91  CNY
Last Close Price 132,70  CNY
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lin Chen General Manager, Director & Chief Engineer
Ming Shu Yu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhong Guo Liu Chairman
Wei Luo Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Shi Ming Ren Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.0.14%72 022
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD.1.51%221 829
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.-1.17%19 377
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO.,LTD.0.19%16 108
SHANXI XINGHUACUN FEN WINE FACTORY CO.,LTD.0.25%12 307
JIANGSU KING'S LUCK BREWERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.2.73%5 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group