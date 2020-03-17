Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
0
03/17/2020 | 01:15pm EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
17.03.2020 / 18:12
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: