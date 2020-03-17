Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG    WUW   DE0008051004

WÜSTENROT & WÜRTTEMBERGISCHE AG

(WUW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 01:15pm EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

17.03.2020 / 18:12
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 02, 2020
Address: https://www.ww-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte/geschaeftsberichte

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2020
Address: https://www.ww-ag.com/de/investor-relations/berichte/geschaeftsberichte

17.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wüstenrot Bausparkasse Aktiengesellschaft
Wüstenrotstraße 1
71638 Ludwigsburg
Germany
Internet: -

 
End of News DGAP News Service

999663  17.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=999663&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WÜSTENROT & WÜRTTEMBERGISC
01:15pWÜSTENROT BAUSPARKASSE AKTIENGESELLS : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
12:50pWÜSTENROT & WÜRTTEMBERGISCHE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of..
EQ
12:35pWÜSTENROT & WÜRTTEMBERGISCHE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of..
EQ
2019WÜSTENROT & WÜRTTEMBERGISCHE : W&W Group continues positive trend in the third q..
EQ
2019WÜSTENROT & WÜRTTEMBERGISCHE AG : W&W-Group achieves better results in spite of ..
EQ
2019WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019W&W GROUP : 2018 result exceeds target mark
PU
2019W&W GROUP : 2018 result exceeds target mark
EQ
2019WÜSTENROT BAUSPARKASSE AKTIENGESELLS : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
2019WÜSTENROT & WÜRTTEMBERGISCHE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 5 347 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 245 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,90%
P/E ratio 2019 4,57x
P/E ratio 2020 4,73x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,21x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,21x
Capitalization 1 148 M
Chart WÜSTENROT & WÜRTTEMBERGISCHE AG
Duration : Period :
Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WÜSTENROT & WÜRTTEMBERGISC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 24,00  €
Last Close Price 12,26  €
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 95,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 87,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jürgen Albert Junker Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Hans Dietmar Sauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Wieland Chief Operating & Information Officer
Michael Gutjahr CFO, Chief Risk Officer & Director-Human Resources
Reiner Hagemann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WÜSTENROT & WÜRTTEMBERGISCHE AG-36.67%1 281
AXA-46.46%36 078
METLIFE, INC.-37.36%24 544
PRUDENTIAL PLC-49.70%24 131
AFLAC INCORPORATED-45.20%20 946
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-44.08%20 520
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group