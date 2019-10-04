|
WuXi AppTec : (1) PROPOSED ADOPTION OF THE LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS; AND (2) NOTICE OF THE THIRD H SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2019
10/04/2019 | 04:37am EDT
THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action to be taken, you should consult a stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, a bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.
If you have sold or transferred all your shares in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.* (無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有 限公司), you should at once hand this circular, together with the enclosed form of proxy, to the purchaser or transferee or to the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.*
無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2359)
-
-
PROPOSED ADOPTION OF THE LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS; AND
-
NOTICE OF THE THIRD H SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2019
A notice convening the Third H Share Class Meeting of WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.* to be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Building No. 18, Lane 31, Yiwei Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai, the PRC is set out in this circular.
For H Shareholders, if you intend to attend the Third H Share Class Meeting, please complete and return the enclosed reply slip in accordance with the instructions printed thereon as soon as possible and in any event on or before Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
Whether or not you are able to attend the Third H Share Class Meeting, please complete and sign the enclosed form of proxy for use at the Third H Share Class Meeting in accordance with the instructions printed thereon and return it to the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible but in any event not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the Third H Share Class Meeting (i.e. not later than 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019) or the adjourned meeting (as the case may be). Completion and return of the form of proxy will not preclude H Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the Third H Share Class Meeting if they so wish.
This circular together with the form of proxy are also published on the websites of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.wuxiapptec.com.cn).
References to time and dates in this circular are to Hong Kong time and dates.
|
* For identification purposes only
|
October 4, 2019
|
CONTENTS
|
|
|
Page
|
Definitions . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
1
|
Letter from the Board. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
5
|
Appendix I - List of Incentive Participants. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
11
|
Notice of the Third H Share Class Meeting for 2019 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
|
91
DEFINITIONS
In this circular, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings:
|
"2019 A Share Incentive Plan"
|
the Restricted A Shares and stock option incentive plan of
|
|
2019 of the Company
|
"A Share(s)"
|
ordinary share(s) of the Company with nominal value of
|
|
RMB1.00 each listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange
|
"Administrative Measures"
|
Measures for the Administration of Equity Incentives of
|
|
Listed Companies (上市公司股權激勵管理辦法)
|
"Articles of Association"
|
the articles of association of the Company currently in
|
|
force
|
"Board" or "Board of Directors"
|
the board of Directors of the Company
|
"Circular"
|
the circular of the Company dated August 5, 2019 in
|
|
relation to the proposed adoption of the 2019 A Share
|
|
Incentive Plan
|
"Company"
|
WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.* (無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限
|
|
公司), a joint stock limited company incorporated under the
|
|
laws of the PRC
|
"Connected Participant(s)"
|
Participant(s), who is either a director, supervisor or the
|
|
chief executive of the Company and/or its subsidiaries or
|
|
their respective associate (i.e. a connected person of the
|
|
Company)
|
"CSRC"
|
China Securities Regulatory Commission
|
"Director(s)"
|
the director(s) of the Company
|
"First Extraordinary General
|
the Company's first extraordinary general meeting of 2019
|
Meeting"
|
held on September 20, 2019
|
"H Shareholder(s)"
|
holder(s) of H Shares
|
|
DEFINITIONS
|
"H Share(s)"
|
overseas-listed foreign share(s) in the share capital of the
|
|
Company, with nominal value of RMB1.00 each, listed on
|
|
the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange
|
Hong Kong"
|
the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the
|
|
People's Republic of China
|
"Hong Kong Stock Exchange"
|
The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited
|
"Incentive Participant(s)"
|
the person(s) to be granted Restricted A Share(s) or Share
|
|
Options under the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan, including
|
|
the Company's Directors, senior management, mid-level
|
|
management, technical backbones, basic-level management
|
|
and technicians
|
"Independent Board Committee"
|
the independent board committee of the Company
|
|
comprising Dr. Jiangnan Cai, Ms. Yan Liu, Mr. Dai Feng,
|
|
Dr. Hetong Lou and Mr. Xiaotong Zhang, being all the
|
|
independent non-executive Directors, established for the
|
|
purpose of advising the Independent Shareholders in
|
|
respect of the Initial Grant of Restricted A Shares to
|
|
Connected Participants pursuant to the 2019 A Share
|
|
Incentive Plan
|
"Independent Financial Adviser" or
|
Gram Capital Limited, a licensed corporation to carry out
|
"Gram Capital"
|
Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activity
|
|
under the SFO and the independent financial adviser to the
|
|
Independent Board Committee and the Independent
|
|
Shareholders
|
"Independent Participant(s)"
|
Incentive Participant(s), who is independent of the
|
|
Company and its connected person(s)
|
"Independent Shareholder(s)"
|
Shareholders who are independent of the Connected
|
|
Participants and its associates and are not required to
|
|
abstain from voting on the relevant resolutions at the
|
|
general meeting of the Company
"Initial Grant"
"List of Incentive Participants"
"Listing Rules"
"Poll Results Announcement"
"PRC"
"PRC Company Law"
"Restricted A Shares"
"RMB"
"Second A Share Class Meeting"
"Second H Share Class Meeting"
"Share(s)"
"Shareholder(s)"
the initial grant of 13,657,803 Restricted A Shares and 5,292,174 Share Options upon adoption of the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan
the list of Incentive Participants under the Initial Grant, as reproduced in Appendix I to this circular
the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited as amended from time to time
the poll results announcement dated September 22, 2019 for the First Extraordinary General Meeting, the Second A Share Class Meeting and the Second H Share Class Meeting held on September 20, 2019
the People's Republic of China which, for the purpose of this circular, excludes Hong Kong, Macau Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan
the Company Law of the People's Republic of China (中華 人民共和國公司法)
the restricted A Shares to be granted by the Company under the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan
Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC
the Company's second A Share class meeting for 2019 held on September 20, 2019
the Company's second H Share class meeting for 2019 held on September 20, 2019
share(s) in the share capital of the Company, with a nominal value of RMB1.00 each, including both A Share(s) and H Share(s)
holder(s) of Share(s)
|
|
DEFINITIONS
|
"Share Options"
|
the share options to be granted under the 2019 A Share
|
|
Incentive Scheme
|
"Supervisory Committee"
|
the supervisory committee of the Company
|
"Third H Share Class Meeting"
|
the third H Share class meeting of the Company of 2019 to
|
|
be held on Monday, November 18, 2019
|
"%"
|
per cent
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.*
無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
|
|
(Stock Code: 2359)
|
Executive Directors:
|
Registered Office:
|
Dr. Ge Li (Chairman)
|
Mashan No. 5 Bridge
|
Mr. Edward Hu
|
Binhu District, WuXi
|
Mr. Xiaozhong Liu
|
Jiangsu Province
|
Mr. Zhaohui Zhang
|
PRC
|
Dr. Ning Zhao
|
|
|
Headquarters and Principal Place of
|
Non-executive Directors:
|
Business in the PRC:
|
Mr. Xiaomeng Tong
|
288 Fute Zhong Road
|
Dr. Yibing Wu
|
Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone
|
|
Shanghai
|
Independent Non-executive Directors:
|
PRC
|
Dr. Jiangnan Cai
|
|
Ms. Yan Liu
|
Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong:
|
Mr. Dai Feng
|
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
|
Dr. Hetong Lou
|
183 Queen's Road East
|
Mr. Xiaotong Zhang
|
Hong Kong
|
|
October 4, 2019
|
Dear Sir/Madam,
|
-
-
PROPOSED ADOPTION OF THE LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS; AND
-
NOTICE OF THE THIRD H SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2019
1. INTRODUCTION
The purpose of this circular is to provide the H Shareholders with information in respect of
the resolution to be proposed at the Third H Share Class Meeting to be held on Monday, November 18, 2019, to enable you to make an informed decision on whether to vote for or against
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
the proposed resolution at the Third H Share Class Meeting. For details of the proposed resolution at the Third H Share Class Meeting, please also refer to the notice of the Third H Share Class Meeting enclosed with this circular.
2. PROPOSED ADOPTION OF THE LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
References are made to the Circular, the Poll Results Announcement, and the announcement of the Company dated September 30, 2019, in relation to, amongst other things, the proposed adoption of the List of Incentive Participants. Key information pertaining to the Incentive Participants under the Initial Grant including the total number of Incentive Participants, Restricted A Shares and Share Options to be granted under the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan are set out in Appendix I to the Circular.
As disclosed in the Circular, on September 20, 2019, 13,657,803 Restricted A Shares and 5,292,174 Share Options are proposed to be granted initially to the Incentive Participants, representing 0.8338% and 0.3231% of the total share capital of the Company as at August 2, 2019 (being the latest practicable date of the Circular), respectively. Among the Initial Grant:
-
311,200 Restricted A Shares will be granted to five Connected Participants (including one Director who is also the Company's co-chief executive officer);
-
13,346,603 Restricted A Shares will be granted to 2,043 Independent Participants; and
-
5,292,174 Share Options will be granted to 487 Incentive Participants.
The Independent Board Committee and the Independent Financial Adviser were both of the view that granting Restricted A Shares to the Connected Participants under the Initial Grant is on fair and reasonable terms. Details of their respective opinions are set out in the "Letter from the Independent Board Committee" and "Letter from Gram Capital" of the Circular.
On July 19, 2019, the Company has published and announced the List of Incentive Participants with the names and positions of the Incentive Participants. The full List of Incentive Participants is reproduced in Appendix I to this circular. The Supervisory Committee has also approved the List of Incentive Participants after thorough consideration of the opinions from the public. On September 12, 2019, the Company has published and announced the conclusions of the Supervisory Committee on the approval and the public opinions in relation to the List of Incentive Participants.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
The Supervisory Committee has reviewed the List of Incentive Participants according to the Administrative Measures, the PRC Company Law and the relevant requirements under the Articles of Association and opined as follows:
-
The Incentive Participants whose names appear on the List of Incentive Participants fulfil the qualifications specified by laws, regulations and regulatory documents (including the PRC Company Law) as well as the Articles of Association.
-
None of the following circumstances has occurred to the Incentive Participants which would preclude him/her from being an eligible Incentive Participant as stipulated under article 8 of the Administrative Measures: (1) such participant is deemed as an inappropriate candidate by the relevant stock exchange in the most recent 12 months;
-
-
such participant is deemed as an inappropriate candidate by the CSRC or its agency authorities in the most recent 12 months; (3) such participant has been imposed administrative penalties or is banned from the securities market by the CSRC or its agency authorities due to material non-compliance of laws and regulations in the most recent 12 months; (4) occurrence of circumstances under which such participant is prohibited from acting as a director or member of the senior management of a company, as stipulated in the PRC Company Law; (5) such participant is prohibited by law and regulations from participating in share incentive scheme of listed companies; and (6) other circumstances as determined by the CSRC.
-
The Incentive Participants whose names appear on the List of Incentive Participants fulfil the requirements under the Administrative Measures and relevant documents as well as the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan. The Incentive Participants under the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan do not include supervisors and independent directors of the Company, nor Shareholders of the Company who hold 5% or above of the Shares individually or jointly or de-facto controllers of the Company and their respective spouses, parents and children.
The Supervisory Committee is of the opinion that the Incentive Participants under the Initial Grant are in compliance with the conditions stipulated by relevant laws, and their eligibility as Incentive Participants under the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan is legal and valid.
The List of Incentive Participants, along with other matters relating to the adoption of the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan, were voted upon at the First Extraordinary General Meeting, the Second A Share Class Meeting and the Second H Share Class Meeting. As disclosed in the Poll Results Announcement, the adoption of the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan was approved in all three
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
meetings. The resolution to approve the List of Incentive Participants was passed at the First Extraordinary General Meeting and the Second A Share Class Meeting but not at the Second H Share Class Meeting on September 20, 2019.
In spite of the fact that the List of Incentive Participants was not approved at the Second H Share Class Meeting, the Board maintains its belief that it is in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole to grant the share incentives under the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan to the Incentive Participants. The Board, after due consideration, would respectfully ask for the H Shareholders to reconsider the List of the Incentive Participants for the reasons detailed below. As the List of Incentive Participants has already been passed at the First Extraordinary General Meeting and the Second A Share Class Meeting, a special resolution to consider and approve the List of Incentive Participants will only be proposed at a H Share class meeting of the Company.
3. REASONS TO RECONSIDER THE LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
As disclosed in the Circular, the Board has taken into account the respective roles, responsibilities, years of services, work experience, contributions, remuneration packages and prevailing compensation of similar positions in the market to determine the eligibility of the participants. The 2019 A Share Incentive Plan will play a crucial role in improving the long-term incentive mechanism of the Company, attracting and retaining talents, and motivating core personnel of the Company.
On the belief and view that the implementation of the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan supports and promotes the long-term interests of the Company and Shareholders, the Company remains earnest in promoting the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan. It is also noted that the statutory review and approval process required under the relevant PRC laws and regulations has been duly completed given (1) the List of Incentive Participants has been considered and approved by the Supervisory Committee and has been published and announced and (2) the Supervisory Committee has also issued an approval and explanatory statement on the publication and announcement in respect of the List of Incentive Participants. Notwithstanding that, the Company wishes to follow through its initial plan to voluntarily seek for the approval on the List of Incentive Participants from its H Shareholders who are entitled to exercise two-third of the voting rights underlying the total issued H Shares present at the relevant shareholders' meeting and therefore proposes to convene the Third H Share Class Meeting to reconsider the List of Incentive Participants with a view to demonstrating the Company's (1) utmost respect for the opinions of the Shareholders, (2) steadfast principle in consulting the views of the Shareholders on the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan and (3) all-time commitment to valuing the views of the Shareholders in its corporate governance regime.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
4. THIRD H SHARE CLASS MEETING AND PROXY ARRANGEMENT
The notice of the Third H Share Class Meeting is set out on page 91 of this circular.
Pursuant to the Listing Rules, any vote of Shareholders at a general meeting must be taken by poll except where the chairman decides to allow a resolution relating to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands. An announcement on the poll results will be published by the Company after the Third H Share Class Meeting in the manner prescribed under the Listing Rules.
The Incentive Participants, who are also the H Shareholders, and their respective associates shall abstain from voting on the proposed special resolution in respect of the adoption of the proposed list of Incentive Participants under the Initial Grant. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, save as disclosed above, none of the H Shareholders is required to abstain from voting on any proposed resolution at the Third H Share Class Meeting.
The register of members of H Shares of the Company will be closed from Saturday, October 19, 2019 to Monday, November 18, 2019 (both days inclusive), during which no transfer of H Shares will be effected for determining the entitlements of H Shareholders to attend and vote at the Third H Share Class Meeting. In order to qualify as H Shareholders to attend and vote at the Third H Share Class Meeting, holders of H Shares who are not registered must lodge all transfers of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates with the Company's H Share registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019.
5. RECOMMENDATION
Based on the reasons stated in "- 3. Reasons to Reconsider the List of Incentive Participants", the Directors consider that the resolution in relation to the proposed adoption of the List of Incentive Participants is in the interests of the Company and the H Shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the Directors recommend the H Shareholders to vote in favour of the relevant resolution to be proposed at the Third H Share Class Meeting.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
6. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
Your attention is drawn to the additional information set out in the appendix to this circular.
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of the Board
Dr. Ge Li
Chairman
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
The following is the full List of Participants for the purpose of incorporation in this circular. The List of Participants was prepared in Chinese only and set out below is an English translation of such list. In case of any discrepancies between the Chinese and the English version of the List of Participants, the Chinese version shall prevail. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this Appendix shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.*
無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司
Initial Grant of Restricted Shares and Stock Option Incentive Plan of 2019
List of the Incentive Participants
-
Allocation of Interests under the Initial Grant
(I) Allocation of Restricted A Shares
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage to
|
|
|
|
|
the total share
|
|
|
|
|
capital of the
|
|
|
|
|
Company as
|
|
|
Number of
|
Percentage to
|
at the date of
|
|
|
Restricted A
|
the total
|
announcement
|
|
|
Shares to be
|
amount of
|
of the 2019
|
|
|
granted
|
interests to be
|
A Share
|
Name
|
Position
|
(Shares)
|
granted
|
Incentive Plan
|
Edward Hu (胡正國)
|
Director, co-chief executive
|
125,000
|
0.5937%
|
0.0076%
|
|
officer
|
|
|
|
Shuhui Chen (陳曙輝)
|
Vice president
|
115,000
|
0.5462%
|
0.0070%
|
Steve Qing Yang (楊青)
|
Vice president
|
115,000
|
0.5462%
|
0.0070%
|
Chi Yao (姚馳)
|
Secretary of the Board
|
25,000
|
0.1187%
|
0.0015%
|
Senior-level managers, mid-level managers and backbone
|
13,153,360
|
62.4699%
|
0.8030%
|
members of the technicians and technicians of the Company
|
|
|
|
(excluding the Special Grant)
|
|
|
|
|
Senior-level managers (Special Grant)
|
124,443
|
0.5910%
|
0.0076%
|
Total: 2,048
|
|
13,657,803
|
64.8656%
|
0.8338%
Note: Some figures shown as totals herein may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures preceding them due to rounding adjustments.
-
For identification purposes only
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
(II) Allocation of Share Options
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentage to the
|
|
|
|
total share
|
|
|
|
capital of the
|
|
|
|
Company as at
|
|
|
Percentage to the
|
the date of
|
|
Number of Share
|
total amount of
|
announcement of
|
|
Options to be
|
interests to be
|
the 2019 A Share
|
Position
|
granted (Shares)
|
granted
|
Incentive Plan
|
Senior-level managers, mid-level managers and
|
5,292,174
|
25.1344%
|
0.3231%
|
backbone members of the technicians and
|
|
|
|
technicians of the Company (Total: 487)
|
|
|
-
Senior-levelManagers, Mid-level Managers and Backbone Members of the Technicians and Basic-level Managers and Other Technicians of the Company
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
1
|
Tong Guodong (童國棟)
|
Senior-level managers
|
2
|
Dong Jingchao (董徑超)
|
Senior-level managers
|
3
|
XUEHAI TAN
|
Senior-level managers
|
4
|
MINZHANG CHEN
|
Senior-level managers
|
5
|
XIAOYONG FU
|
Senior-level managers
|
6
|
HUI CAI
|
Senior-level managers
|
7
|
Liu Yun (劉雲)
|
Senior-level managers
|
8
|
Shi Yifeng (施一峰)
|
Senior-level managers
|
9
|
SHUYUAN YAO
|
Senior-level managers
|
10
|
He Haiying (賀海鷹)
|
Senior-level managers
|
11
|
Zhang Yang (張楊)
|
Senior-level managers
|
12
|
CHENGDE WU
|
Senior-level managers
|
13
|
JIAN LI
|
Senior-level managers
|
14
|
CHI-CHUNG CHAN
|
Senior-level managers
|
15
|
CHARLES ZHAOZHONG DING
|
Senior-level managers
|
16
|
SHUHUA HAN
|
Senior-level managers
|
17
|
Ni Dawen (倪達文)
|
Senior-level managers
|
18
|
Li Gang (李鋼)
|
Senior-level managers
|
19
|
Zhu Junbo (朱峻波)
|
Senior-level managers
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
20
|
Xu Hui (許輝)
|
Senior-level managers
|
21
|
XIN ZHANG
|
Senior-level managers
|
22
|
YI JIN
|
Senior-level managers
|
23
|
WILLIAM MICHAEL HARRISON
|
Senior-level managers
|
24
|
LAN LI
|
Senior-level managers
|
25
|
MINGLI CHEN
|
Senior-level managers
|
26
|
Yin Yunxing (尹雲星)
|
Senior-level managers
|
27
|
Ma Rujian (馬汝建)
|
Senior-level managers
|
28
|
Hu Bin (胡斌)
|
Senior-level managers
|
29
|
TAO GUO
|
Senior-level managers
|
30
|
HUI-HUA HENRY LU
|
Senior-level managers
|
31
|
LIJUAN JANE WANG
|
Senior-level managers
|
32
|
BAONING SU
|
Senior-level managers
|
33
|
JOHN SUI-MAN WAI
|
Senior-level managers
|
34
|
QUNSHENG JI
|
Senior-level managers
|
35
|
BAIQIU WANG
|
Senior-level managers
|
36
|
PEIYUAN LIN
|
Senior-level managers
|
37
|
CHUNXIA WANG
|
Senior-level managers
|
38
|
Liu Xuebin (劉學彬)
|
Senior-level managers
|
39
|
Ren Ke (任科)
|
Senior-level managers
|
40
|
JOHNATHAN YONGJUN LEE
|
Senior-level managers
|
41
|
Li Chungang (李春剛)
|
Senior-level managers
|
42
|
Shi Xianjun (史賢俊)
|
Senior-level managers
|
43
|
Zhang Feng (張峰)
|
Senior-level managers
|
44
|
Hao Mei (郝玫)
|
Senior-level managers
|
45
|
YOUCHU WANG
|
Senior-level managers
|
46
|
XIANGHUI WEN
|
Senior-level managers
|
47
|
WENFANG MIAO
|
Senior-level managers
|
48
|
JINGYANG ZHU
|
Senior-level managers
|
49
|
JINLING CHEN
|
Senior-level managers
|
50
|
KE CHEN
|
Senior-level managers
|
51
|
LIWEN YE
|
Senior-level managers
|
52
|
Lu Yu (盧羽)
|
Senior-level managers
|
53
|
Liu Anming (劉安明)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
54
|
ABDOLSAMAD TADAYON
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
55
|
Santipharp Panmai
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
56
|
Li Guoqing (李國慶)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
57
|
Hu Weifeng (胡偉峰)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
58
|
Chen Hui (陳輝)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
59
|
Qiu Genyong (邱根永)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
60
|
Liu Zhen (劉振)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
61
|
Wu Lingyun (吳淩雲)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
62
|
WENYUAN QIAN
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
63
|
KEVIN X CHEN
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
64
|
ZHENG HUANG
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
65
|
Luo Yunfu (羅雲富)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
66
|
Shen Yunbo (沈雲波)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
67
|
SUK YOUNG CHO
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
68
|
Zhao Wei (趙瑋)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
69
|
Wang Lifen (王麗芬)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
70
|
Chen Wei (陳偉)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
71
|
Yao Wenlin (堯文林)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
72
|
Hu Tao (胡滔)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
73
|
Zhu Beijiong (朱倍炯)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
74
|
Fu Ying (傅穎)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
75
|
Shen Liang (沈良)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
76
|
XIUFANG CHEN
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
77
|
SUSAN MARGARET MCPHERSON
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
78
|
GENFU CHEN
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
79
|
Tao Yi (陶怡)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
80
|
Liang Wenzhong (梁文忠 )
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
81
|
JIANLING WANG
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
82
|
JING SHI
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
83
|
Shirley Tik Kwan Chan
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
84
|
Xu Yan (徐豔)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
85
|
Zhang Zhiliu (張治柳)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
86
|
Peng Xuanjia (彭宣嘉)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
87
|
Zhao Rongfeng (趙榮峰)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
88
|
Li Xiang (李享)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
89
|
YASUHIRO KATSU
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
90
|
Jiang Luyong (姜魯勇)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
91
|
Wang Junfeng (王俊鋒)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
92
|
DEMING XU
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
93
|
Wu Xiang (武翔)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
94
|
Gu Qingyang (谷慶陽)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
95
|
ZHENGXIAN GU
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
96
|
YAN ZHU
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
97
|
CHIEN-AN CHEN
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
98
|
Tian Yuan (田元)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
99
|
FUGANG LI
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
100
|
Peng Zhigang (彭志剛)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
101
|
Yang Xiaojie (楊曉潔)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
102
|
Ji Fengyuan (汲逢源)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
103
|
Zhao Ping (趙萍)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
104
|
Wu Yiming (吳一鳴)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
105
|
Xu Hongmei (許紅梅)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
106
|
Zhang Zhongqing (張重慶)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
107
|
Zhang Hua (張華)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
108
|
Wu Qinbin (吳欽斌)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
109
|
Jin Zuliang (金祖良)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
110
|
NA ZHAO
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
111
|
Liu Chun Hui (劉春輝)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
112
|
Fang Ciyong (方慈勇)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
113
|
LIXIN YU
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
114
|
Zhao Jian (趙建)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
115
|
Ge Yonghui (葛永輝)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
116
|
Dai Danmei (代丹梅)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
117
|
Gong Gangli (龔剛立)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
118
|
Huang Ping (黃平)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
119
|
Liu Qian (劉倩)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
120
|
Shi Feng (施峰)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
121
|
JIANHUA SHEN
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
122
|
CHUMANG ZHAO
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
123
|
JIMIN YANG
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
124
|
Wang Tao (王濤)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
125
|
Kang Jingna (康靜娜)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
126
|
Deng Ling (鄧玲)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
127
|
Xia Yuanfeng (夏遠峰)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
128
|
Zha Yinqun (查胤群)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
129
|
Lin Limin (林麗敏)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
130
|
Shi Yi (石毅)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
131
|
Gan Jianbing (甘尖兵)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
132
|
Wang Xun (王珣)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
133
|
LEE, LENNART-HOWEHAHN (李皓翰) Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
134
|
Hong Youyuan (洪有源)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
135
|
Huang Keyong (黃克勇)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
136
|
Jia Ning (賈寧)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
137
|
Cheng Lili (程麗莉)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
138
|
Gao Feng (高峰)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
139
|
Xu Bing (許冰)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
140
|
Li Jinpeng (李金鵬)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
141
|
Lv Huitian (呂會田)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
142
|
Liu Qingsheng (劉慶生)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
143
|
GUOXIANG HUANG
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
144
|
Charles Thomas Barker
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
145
|
Gong Pengfei (宮鵬飛)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
146
|
CHANGMING YANG
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
147
|
WENGE LIU
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
148
|
Wei Qiang (魏強)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
149
|
Wang Peng (王鵬)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
150
|
DAVID SHERMAN MODDRELLE
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
151
|
WONG, HO FAI (黃浩輝)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
152
|
Wu Yiming (吳益明)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
153
|
Chen Shiqian (陳世謙)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
154
|
MUSHENG XU
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
155
|
Gao Renqing (高仁慶)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
156
|
HAIHENG DONG
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
157
|
Takao Suzuki
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
158
|
Dong Hua (董華)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
159
|
Zhou Lei (周磊)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
160
|
LAI, KWONG WAH (賴光華)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
161
|
KANG YAN
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
162
|
Sun Liang (孫亮)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
163
|
SHAOYU YAN
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
164
|
DUAN LIU
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
165
|
Shi Feng (史峰)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
166
|
MUHONG SHANG
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
167
|
CUNXIANG ZHAO
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
168
|
CHUNCHENG HUANG
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
169
|
Qin Xiaoran (秦宵然)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
170
|
Gao Wenzhong (高文忠 )
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
171
|
Zhou Qiong (周瓊)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
172
|
Lin Qing (林卿)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
173
|
Chang Jianjie (常建杰)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
174
|
Zeng Yamei (曾雅梅)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
175
|
Ji Aifei (季愛飛)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
176
|
Fang Lixiang (方禮祥)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
177
|
Chen Bujun (陳卜軍)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
178
|
Hou Liqiang (侯麗強)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
179
|
Ma Xiongbin (馬雄斌)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
180
|
Yin Xuesong (尹雪松)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
181
|
RAJENDRAKUMAR DASHARATH
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
KALE
|
of the technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
182
|
Shao Yonghua (邵永華)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
183
|
Sun Zhijian (孫志堅)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
184
|
Jin Mingxiang (靳明祥)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
185
|
Deng Shaosheng (鄧少勝)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
186
|
Zhang Liru (張麗茹)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
187
|
Zhou Kailan (周凱嵐)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
188
|
Tu Jihui (塗繼輝)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
189
|
HENG YAO
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
190
|
Liu Hui (劉輝)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
191
|
Hu Lihong (胡利紅)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
192
|
Jiang Zhigan (江志趕)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
193
|
Wang Jianfei (王建非)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
194
|
Lan Jing (蘭靜)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
195
|
CHENG, CHEN-EN (鄭成恩)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
196
|
Guo Canhui (郭燦輝)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
197
|
MING MEI
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
198
|
Chen Huaxiang (陳華祥)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
199
|
Tian Jing (田菁)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
200
|
Xiao Yisong (肖貽崧)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
201
|
Liu Dejun (劉德軍)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
202
|
Gao Yu (高宇)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
203
|
Zhao Lianjuan (趙聯娟)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
204
|
JIAN WANG
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
205
|
Zhong Bin (鐘濱)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
206
|
Yang Jianxin (楊建新)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
207
|
Yu Lingbo (于凌波)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
208
|
Yang Yun (楊贇)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
209
|
Peng Xian (彭憲)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
210
|
Wang Binglin (王炳林)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
211
|
Wan Shuangyi (萬雙誼)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
212
|
QIANG WANG
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
213
|
Jia Min (賈敏)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
214
|
Du Fenglai (杜鳳來)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
215
|
Ma Jianyi (馬建義)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
216
|
Wang Xiaoping (王小平)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
217
|
Sun Lingbing (孫凌冰)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
218
|
Yan Zhonghua (嚴中華)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
219
|
Qin Yuxin (秦玉新)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
220
|
LIU, YU-PING (劉豫屏)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
221
|
YAN KONG
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
222
|
Zhang Lei (張蕾)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
223
|
Bao Weiping (包衛平)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
224
|
Wang Mingjie (王鳴杰)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
225
|
Zong Jinsan (宗錦三)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
226
|
Wang Bin (王斌)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
227
|
Zhang Mingjie (張明杰)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
228
|
Pei Lingling (裴玲玲)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
229
|
YONGBO HU
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
230
|
Zhang Lei (張蕾)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
231
|
Lu Weigang (陸衛剛)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
232
|
Ding Jia (丁佳)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
233
|
Mao Hanxin (茅翰欣)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
234
|
GilNAM LEE
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
235
|
Zhang Yuanzhou (張遠舟)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
236
|
Zhou Lin (周琳)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
237
|
Wu Ling (吳玲)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
238
|
Zhu Yi (朱溢)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
239
|
Zhou Libo (周麗波)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
240
|
Wang Ying (王穎)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
241
|
Yang Zi (楊資)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
242
|
Shen Zhenshu (申貞淑)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
243
|
Guo Minghai (郭明海)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
244
|
Gan Quan (甘泉)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
245
|
Peng Le (澎樂)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
246
|
Zhang Yun (張蘊)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
247
|
Yao Huiyuan (么卉園)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
248
|
Cao Qin (曹勤)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
249
|
Shan Bing (單兵)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
250
|
Su Hongxing (蘇紅興)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
251
|
Chen Shiping (陳仕平)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
252
|
Zhang Hong (張宏)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
253
|
Ren Shijian (任世劍)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
254
|
Zhang Lei (張磊)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
255
|
Cui Xiaojie (崔曉杰)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
256
|
Guo Feng (過峰)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
257
|
Cai Jialin (蔡嘉琳)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
258
|
Li Weiguang (李偉光)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
259
|
Zhou Yuan (周遠 )
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
260
|
Jin Tao (金濤)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
261
|
Lang Guojun (郎國軍)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
262
|
Liu Xinyan (劉欣硯)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
263
|
Luo Hong (羅宏)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
264
|
Chen Yuchao (陳宇超)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
265
|
Wu Lei (武雷)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
266
|
Wang Jianbing (王建兵)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
267
|
TAO JING
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
268
|
Shi Lei (石磊)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
269
|
Zhu Jianying (朱劍鷹)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
270
|
Chen Xiaolei (陳曉蕾)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
271
|
Tao Shaoqing (陶紹青)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
272
|
Xu Longji (徐隆機)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
273
|
Yi Linhui (易林暉)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
274
|
Huang Wei (黃煒)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
275
|
Xu Linjin (徐立錦)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
276
|
Fan Zhicheng (樊志成)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
277
|
Li Xianhua (李現花)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
278
|
Mo Shenghua (莫聲華)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
279
|
Cai Xinghuai (蔡興懷)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
280
|
He Zhongji (何終基)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
281
|
Zhu Lerong (朱樂榮)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
282
|
Wei Haojuan (魏昊娟)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
283
|
Li Yuncheng (李雲成)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
284
|
Dai Kuangchu (戴匡初)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
285
|
Wang Kun (王昆)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
286
|
Mao Liang (毛亮)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
287
|
Zhao Yingchao (趙英超)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
288
|
Chen Jiahui (陳佳輝)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
289
|
Jia Mo (賈默)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
290
|
Li Zhongbo (李忠波)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
291
|
Lin Jinguang (林金光)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
292
|
Lin Lantao (林蘭濤)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
293
|
Liu Guiquan (劉貴權)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
294
|
Sun Fenglai (孫豐來)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
295
|
Wang Lu (王璐)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
296
|
Xu Bo (徐波)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
297
|
Tan Hongyu (談宏宇)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
298
|
Chen Huazhen (陳華珍)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
299
|
Guo Yuying (郭玉盈)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
300
|
Wang Bin (王彬)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
301
|
Yan Yan (閆燕)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
302
|
You Jingyan (游景艷)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
303
|
Jiang Siyi (蔣思懿)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
304
|
Xiong Jian (熊劍)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
305
|
Yu Tao (于濤)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
306
|
Liu Hui (劉輝)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
307
|
Wang Zhouchong (王舟翀)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
308
|
Liu Dan (劉丹)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
309
|
Liang Chao (梁焯)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
310
|
Jiang Huafang (蔣華芳)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
311
|
Cao Weiqun (曹衛群)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
312
|
Guo Xiaojing (郭曉靜)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
313
|
Zhou Tiansheng (周天勝)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
314
|
Miao Xiaoqing (苗曉青)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
315
|
Wang Fuqiang (王福強)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
316
|
Guo Lei (郭磊)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
317
|
Jin Xiaoying (金曉鶯)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
318
|
Xu Bo (許博)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
319
|
Wang Xiangling (王翔淩)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
320
|
JIE ZHU
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
321
|
Pan Lei (潘磊)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
322
|
Wu Rui (伍瑞)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
323
|
Feng Yi (馮怡)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
324
|
Xing Lili (邢麗麗)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
325
|
Ju Wujian (鞠武建)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
326
|
Xiong Tao (熊濤)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
327
|
Jin Jing (金晶)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
328
|
PEI-SHENG CHEN
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
329
|
Tian Fengtao (田豐濤)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
330
|
Ma Xiujuan (馬秀娟)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
331
|
RAOUL AZURIN RIVERA
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
332
|
Lin Yuanzhi (林源智)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
333
|
Liu Dong (劉東)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
334
|
Bai Zhu (柏祝)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
335
|
Yu Aijia (虞愛加 )
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
336
|
Li Yongmao (李永茂)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
337
|
Jiang Ji (蔣吉)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
338
|
Mou Qiming (牟其明)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
339
|
Yu Tao (于濤)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
340
|
Yuan Yingying (遠瑩瑩)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
341
|
Xu Zhou (許州)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
342
|
Zhang Mingliang (張明亮)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
343
|
Chen Dean (陳德安)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
344
|
Peng Zhengang (彭鎮剛)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
345
|
Wu Xiangyang (吳向陽)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
346
|
Zhu Xiaoyu (朱曉宇)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
347
|
Zhang Zhixiang (張志翔)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
348
|
Chen Yongsheng (陳永勝)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
349
|
Yang Chuanxiu (楊傳秀)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
350
|
Wu Chunrui (吳春蕊)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
351
|
Chen Gang (陳剛)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
352
|
Lin Xiaoyan (林曉燕)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
353
|
Zhao Feng (趙鋒)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
354
|
Shang Deju (商德居)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
355
|
TAO LU
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
356
|
Ma Chunhui (馬春輝)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
357
|
Jiang Yaqing (蔣亞琴)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
358
|
YANMING ZOU
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
359
|
Ji Ruyue (吉如月)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
360
|
Zhang Fang (張放)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
361
|
BEIRONG GAO
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
362
|
JUN YAN
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
363
|
Zheng Mingzhi (鄭明智)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
364
|
Wang Xiaoyang (王曉陽)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
365
|
YING ZHU
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
366
|
Dai Yong (戴勇)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
367
|
Yin Xueqiang (尹學強)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
368
|
SHENGLIN LI
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
369
|
GUOYONG FANG
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
370
|
CHAN, TAK MING (陳德銘)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
371
|
Bo Yun (卜贇)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
372
|
Ni Wenjie (倪聞捷)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
373
|
Wang Yingwei (王鶯煒)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
374
|
Zhu Qing (祝青)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
375
|
WENDY J. HU
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
376
|
WENYAN HUANG
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
377
|
Li Na (李娜)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
378
|
Chen Jie (陳捷)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
379
|
Chen Yingying (陳瑩瑩)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
380
|
Su Hua (蘇華)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
381
|
Jin Jiajin (金佳瑾)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
382
|
Zhang Di (張迪)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
383
|
Luo Haiyan (羅海燕)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
384
|
Wu Lijun (吳麗君)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
385
|
Kuang Minyu (匡敏煜)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
386
|
Zhu Xiujuan (朱秀娟)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
387
|
Jiang Zhiming (江志明)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
388
|
Xu Yili (徐軼麗)
|
Mid-level managers and backbone members
|
|
|
of the technicians
|
389
|
Wang Yunying (王雲英)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
390
|
Liu Tingting (劉婷婷)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
391
|
Chen Hui (陳輝)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
392
|
Lu Lingru (盧玲茹)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
393
|
Zhang Guoqiang (張國強)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
394
|
Zou Shunkang (鄒順康)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
395
|
Xia Rongjun (夏榮軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
396
|
Ruan Hongliang (阮洪亮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
397
|
Fang Junpeng (方俊鵬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
398
|
Zhu Yunwei (朱運偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
399
|
Qian Zhiyong (錢志勇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
400
|
Chang Zhaohai (常召海)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
401
|
Tang Rongnian (湯榮年)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
402
|
Mo Daifeng (莫代鳳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
403
|
Jiang Jing (蔣競)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
404
|
Yuan Yuanyuan (袁遠遠 )
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
405
|
Xie Zifen (謝自奮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
406
|
Wang Hailong (王海龍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
407
|
Yu Changquan (余長泉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
408
|
SUDHIR TULSHIRAM PATIL
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
409
|
Li Zhengxin (李正新)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
410
|
Luo Xiaoquan (駱校權)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
411
|
Liu Xinxiang (劉新湘)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
412
|
Han Shun (韓順)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
413
|
Jin Yunhuan (晉運環)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
414
|
Guo Xiaojing (郭曉靜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
415
|
Zhu Linrong (朱林榮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
416
|
Zuo Qiang (左強)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
417
|
Qin Xianghui (秦向輝)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
418
|
Yin Feng (尹鋒)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
419
|
Qi Qingbiao (戚慶標)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
420
|
Cheng Wei (程偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
421
|
Feng Minyi (豐民義)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
422
|
Gu Xiuyan (顧修岩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
423
|
Li Juanjuan (李娟娟)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
424
|
Wan Baoqiang (萬保強)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
425
|
Wang Julai (汪琚來)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
426
|
Yang Xiaogen (楊小根)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
427
|
Zhang Xin (張欣)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
428
|
Li Zhifeng (李志峰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
429
|
Fan Li (范利)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
430
|
Wang Yanyan (王燕燕)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
431
|
Jiang Fang (姜芳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
432
|
Wang Luying (王璐瑩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
433
|
Wang Deyan (王德豔)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
434
|
Yang Guo (楊國)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
435
|
Yang Wanggui (楊王貴)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
436
|
Zhang Jing (張靜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
437
|
Huo Feifeng (霍飛鳳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
438
|
Lu Yadong (魯亞東)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
439
|
Lei Jian (雷劍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
440
|
Wu Lei (吳磊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
441
|
Wang Jinlai (王金來)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
442
|
Wei Changqing (韋昌青)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
443
|
Shen Chunli (沈春莉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
444
|
Fu Zhifei (付志飛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
445
|
Li Peng (李鵬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
446
|
Wu Wentao (伍文韜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
447
|
Li Wenxi (李文晰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
448
|
JINGHUA LU
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
449
|
Chen Zhengxia (陳正霞)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
450
|
Huang Zhigang (黃志剛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
451
|
Liu Shoutao (劉守桃)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
452
|
Wang Hongmei (王洪梅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
453
|
Bian Chao (卞超)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
454
|
Hou Lijuan (侯麗娟)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
455
|
Tang Cheng (湯城)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
456
|
Zhang Yan (張妍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
457
|
Li Leiguang (李雷光)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
458
|
Gao Liwen (高立文)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
459
|
Liu Yi (劉軼)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
460
|
Luo Wenru (駱文茹)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
461
|
DI WU
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
462
|
Zhang Lingling (張玲玲)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
463
|
Li Zhiyu (李陟昱)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
464
|
Wang Ping (王萍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
465
|
Cao Sishuo (曹思碩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
466
|
Peng Cheng (彭程)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
467
|
Liu Qian (劉倩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
468
|
Ning Mei (寧梅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
469
|
Liu Qu (劉曲)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
470
|
Qi Zhiqi (齊志奇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
471
|
Qu Liqiang (曲立強)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
472
|
Zheng Rui (鄭瑞)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
473
|
Xu Kai (徐凱)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
474
|
Wang Jinlong (王金龍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
475
|
Wang Shujun (王書俊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
476
|
Wu Anshu (吳安樹)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
477
|
Zhou Tao (周濤)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
478
|
Chen Qihui (陳琦輝)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
479
|
Zhang Xigang (張喜鋼)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
480
|
Zhao Xilong (趙夕龍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
481
|
Ding Mingping (丁明平)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
|
Position
|
482
|
Chang Wei (常偉)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
483
|
Li Shaohua (李少華)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
484
|
Wang Xiu (汪秀)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
485
|
Lei Zhiyu (雷志宇)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
486
|
Wu Jie (吳婕)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
487
|
Zhang Hongmei (張紅梅)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
488
|
Zou Jianing (鄒佳寧)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
489
|
Hu Zhijing (胡志京)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
490
|
Chen Qiang (陳強)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
491
|
Gao Wenjie (高文杰)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
492
|
Liu Xuedong (劉學東)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
493
|
Yang Meng (楊盟)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
494
|
Zhu Zhicheng (朱志成)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
495
|
Shao Zhijun (邵志軍)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
496
|
Zhang Qiyao (張祁堯)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
497
|
Lin Gengjie (林耿杰)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
498
|
Chang Le (常樂)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
499
|
Hu Yanhe (胡嚴鶴)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
500
|
Li Fuying (李付營)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
501
|
Tang Xuzhen (湯旭蓁)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
502
|
Jin Lei (金磊)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
503
|
Tong Ying (童瑩)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
504
|
Xia Likai (夏立凱)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
505
|
Shi Xiaohe (石曉翮)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
506
|
FABRICE ALPHONSE J. VANDEPUT
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
507
|
Guo Xiaolei (郭曉壘)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
508
|
Zhai Changwei (翟昌偉)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
509
|
Yuan Tingting (袁婷婷)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
510
|
Chen Ning (陳寧)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
511
|
Han Songzhe (韓嵩喆)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
512
|
Dong Minyu (董敏宇)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
513
|
Pan Heng (潘恒)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
514
|
Zhao Ting (趙婷)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
515
|
Liu Yanqin (劉彥勤)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
516
|
Mao Wenjie (毛雯潔)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
517
|
Yang Wangjun (楊旺軍)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
518
|
Tong Fengling (童鳳玲)
|
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
519
|
Chen Gang (陳剛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
520
|
Tang Na (唐娜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
521
|
Zhou Xiwen (周西雯)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
522
|
Zhou Jing (周靜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
523
|
Ruan Yaqian (阮亞倩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
524
|
Li Yang (李楊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
525
|
Dai Peng (戴鵬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
526
|
Mao Yanming (毛延明)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
527
|
Wang Haifeng (王海峰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
528
|
Li Weixia (李維霞)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
529
|
Hao Peng (郝鵬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
530
|
Zeng Lixiang (曾麗香)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
531
|
Tan Cuirong (譚翠榮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
532
|
He Jiang (何江)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
533
|
Cao Lixia (曹麗霞)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
534
|
Li Yongting (李永婷)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
535
|
Liu Yanlin (劉艶麟)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
536
|
Zhang Chen (張琛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
537
|
Zhang Lei (張磊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
538
|
Wu Yifang (吳義芳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
539
|
Ma Ying (馬瑩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
540
|
Xu Ying (徐瑩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
541
|
Yang Mei (楊梅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
542
|
Zhao Jun (趙軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
543
|
Wu Xia (吳霞)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
544
|
Rong Xiaoliang (戎曉良)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
545
|
Bao Guangdong (鮑廣東)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
546
|
Zeng Tao (曾濤)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
547
|
Qiao Haiping (喬海萍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
548
|
Wang Ning (王寧)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
549
|
Zhao Bin (趙斌)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
550
|
Zhu Liang (朱亮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
551
|
Wang Jinjian (王金劍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
552
|
Yuan Junxia (袁俊霞)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
553
|
Liao Feihai (廖飛海)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
554
|
Xu Yanbo (徐衍波)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
555
|
Gao Bangquan (高邦權)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
556
|
Zhong Luhua (鐘祿華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
557
|
Fei Xiaqi (費夏琦)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
558
|
MEI, SHING-HORNG (梅興弘)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
559
|
Li Jingdao (李靜道)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
560
|
Zhang Yinghua (張英華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
561
|
Cai Qian (蔡茜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
562
|
Cui Mingxiang (崔明祥)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
563
|
Yao Jingjing (姚晶晶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
564
|
Wan Yingying (萬穎櫻)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
565
|
Chang Jing (常靜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
566
|
Fang Yifan (方一凡)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
567
|
Liu Fuyan (劉福燕)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
568
|
Liu Miaoxiu (劉淼秀)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
569
|
Ma Jiangzhou (馬江舟)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
570
|
Zhu Cheng (朱程)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
571
|
Liu Jianfeng (劉建風)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
572
|
He Yufang (何瑜芳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
573
|
Wang Jian (王堅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
574
|
Dong Jianming (董建明)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
575
|
Fu Huiqing (付會清)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
576
|
Liu Conghui (劉聰慧)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
577
|
Li Lin (李林)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
578
|
Zhang Fugui (張福貴)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
579
|
Chen Lu (陳璐)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
580
|
Jiang Xinmin (蔣新民)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
581
|
Chen Lei (陳磊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
582
|
Zhang Dandan (張丹丹)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
583
|
Li Qing (李青)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
584
|
Du Jian (杜建)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
585
|
Zhang Zhiguang (張志廣)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
586
|
Zhang Qige (章其鴿)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
587
|
Han Licheng (韓立程)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
588
|
Chen Jun (陳俊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
589
|
Zhu Ruiheng (朱瑞恒)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
590
|
Jiang Xueliang (蔣學良)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
591
|
Jin Jian (金建)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
592
|
Wang Chaofeng (王朝鳳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
593
|
Cai Xianfeng (蔡先鋒)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
594
|
Li Xiaohai (李曉海)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
595
|
Wang Xiejun (王燮鈞)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
596
|
Zhao Tianjing (趙甜靜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
597
|
Chen Hanpeng (陳涵鵬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
598
|
Zhang Shuai (張帥)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
599
|
Guo Fenglou (郭鳳樓)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
600
|
Zhou Tu (周荼)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
601
|
Chen Zhen (陳珍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
602
|
He Wei (何偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
603
|
Zhong Yunlu (鐘雲路)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
604
|
Li Zhiwen (李志文)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
605
|
Xiao Tingting (肖婷婷)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
606
|
Yang Yisheng (楊義勝)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
607
|
Xu Ying (徐影)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
608
|
Li Kelai (李可來)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
609
|
Tang Haitao (唐海濤)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
610
|
Qian Xiaowei (錢曉暐)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
611
|
Du Zhanquan (杜占權)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
612
|
Jia Yu (賈于)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
613
|
Wang Xia (王霞)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
614
|
Liu Jinrong (劉金榮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
615
|
Tang Guangrong (湯光榮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
616
|
Zhan Ge (戰戈)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
617
|
Ding Hongjie (丁洪杰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
618
|
Bao Laigen (包來根)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
619
|
Li Wenjie (李文杰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
620
|
Liang Lifeng (梁立峰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
621
|
Zhang Xian (張仙)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
622
|
SRIRAM SARIPALLI
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
623
|
Huang Suyu (黃甦鬱)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
624
|
Meng Xiao (孟梟)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
625
|
Chai Hongbin (柴宏斌)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
626
|
Meng Xiaowei (孟校威)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
627
|
Kou Dong (寇東)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
628
|
Wang Xianzhe (王憲哲)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
629
|
Zhang Changqing (張長清)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
630
|
Yang Chundao (楊純道)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
631
|
Liu Xile (劉希樂)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
632
|
Sun Fei (孫飛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
633
|
Yu Yanxin (于衍新)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
634
|
Zhang Li (張麗)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
635
|
Li Gang (李剛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
636
|
Yan Xiaobing (顏小兵)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
637
|
Lei Maoyi (雷茂義)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
638
|
Wang Lexi (王樂希)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
639
|
Xu Zhaobing (徐招兵)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
640
|
Zuo Jian (左劍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
641
|
Zhang Peng (張鵬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
642
|
Lu Jianyu (陸劍宇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
643
|
Qin Shaohua (覃少華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
644
|
Li Zhihai (李志海)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
645
|
Wang Li (王瓅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
646
|
Zhu Lin (朱琳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
647
|
Wang Youhong (王友紅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
648
|
Sun Jianping (孫建平)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
649
|
Li Xiaotong (李小童)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
650
|
Li Hongye (李洪葉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
651
|
Hu Weimin (胡維民)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
652
|
WEI ZHONG LU
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
653
|
Wang Lei (王蕾)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
654
|
Huang Longfei (黃龍飛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
655
|
Ren Yanfu (任彥甫)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
656
|
Wang Zhimei (王志美)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
657
|
Wang Jie (王潔)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
658
|
Ding Zhijia (丁志嘉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
659
|
Shi Hui (施輝)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
660
|
Zhang Jinwei (張金偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
661
|
Luo Jinghui (羅璟卉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
662
|
Cai Tingting (蔡婷婷)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
663
|
Wang Ying (王瀅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
664
|
Wang Zhihui (王智慧)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
665
|
Yang Chunhua (楊春花)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
666
|
He Feiming (何飛明)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
667
|
Qian Zhanshan (錢占山)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
668
|
Gong Wei (龔煒)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
669
|
Xie Gaoyun (謝高雲)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
670
|
Xin Shuibo (辛水波)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
671
|
Miao Wei (繆偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
672
|
Yu Tingting (喻婷婷)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
673
|
Huang Bing (黃兵)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
674
|
Zhang Yong (張勇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
675
|
Zhang Tieying (張鐵英)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
676
|
Pu Zhifa (普志發)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
677
|
Xie Chunhe (謝春和)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
678
|
Wang Nengxue (王能學)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
679
|
Cao Yafeng (曹亞鋒)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
680
|
Li Xin (李歆)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
681
|
Zhong Chuanfu (鐘傳富)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
682
|
Zhang Rui (張睿)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
683
|
Guo Aixin (郭愛新)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
684
|
Li Baohua (李寶華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
685
|
Liao Jiangpeng (廖江鵬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
686
|
Xiao Zhou (肖洲)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
687
|
Lin Baorui (吝保瑞)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
688
|
Geng Chunmei (耿春梅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
689
|
Xu Huisheng (許會生)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
690
|
Wang Jiangong (王建功)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
691
|
Dong Yao (董瑤)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
692
|
Mao Weifeng (毛偉峰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
693
|
Xu Haiwei (徐海偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
694
|
Duan Xueshun (段學順)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
695
|
Ma Fengnian (馬豐年)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
696
|
Xu Yanfen (徐艶芬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
697
|
Chen Ying (陳鶯)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
698
|
Shi Shengyin (時聖銀)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
699
|
Xu Zaixu (徐再旭)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
700
|
Zhou Qiang (周強)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
701
|
Zheng Manjie (鄭滿結)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
702
|
Wan Renwen (萬仁文)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
703
|
Wang Dong (王冬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
704
|
Ma Hongyu (馬宏宇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
705
|
Zhou Jian (周健)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
706
|
Zhang Zaihong (張在紅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
707
|
Li Yingjie (李穎潔)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
708
|
Chen Zhihong (陳芝紅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
709
|
Zhang Jintang (張金堂)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
710
|
Xu Gang (許剛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
711
|
Wang Lian (王璉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
712
|
Xu Jie (許杰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
713
|
Li Xiangqin (李相勤)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
714
|
Jiang Peng (姜鵬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
715
|
Pan Mengfei (潘夢菲)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
716
|
Zhou Wenrong (周文榮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
717
|
Feng Lianshun (馮連順)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
718
|
Zhang Jun (張軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
719
|
Yuan Xiuhua (袁修華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
720
|
Ma Guoqiang (馬國強)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
721
|
Chen Wenting (陳雯婷)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
722
|
Zhang Jingyang (張敬楊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
723
|
Liu Zhouya (劉洲亞)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
724
|
Shi Wenting (侍文婷)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
725
|
Li Ke (李科)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
726
|
Hu Pan (胡盼)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
727
|
Zou Peng (鄒鵬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
728
|
Zhuang Xiaoying (莊驍穎)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
729
|
Wei Zheng (魏錚)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
730
|
Qiu Yibo (丘禕帛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
731
|
Su Wenji (蘇文姬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
732
|
Cao Wei (曹煒)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
733
|
Liang Yi (梁屹)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
734
|
Kong Qingxue (孔慶學)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
735
|
Wei Yishuang (隗義雙)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
736
|
Guo Fengxun (郭鳳璕)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
737
|
Mei Yingqiao (梅英橋)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
738
|
Zhou Yifan (周一帆)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
739
|
Song Guiqin (宋桂芹)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
740
|
Li Shiyou (栗世鈾)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
741
|
Bai Yanqiu (白艶秋)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
742
|
Tao Min (陶敏)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
743
|
Pan Weiwei (潘微微)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
744
|
Liu Jun (劉軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
745
|
Zeng Deli (曾德力)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
746
|
Cao Yanhong (曹艶紅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
747
|
Heng Xin (衡鑫)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
748
|
Wei Xiaomei (韋笑梅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
749
|
Feng Jianbo (馮劍波)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
750
|
Zhang Xiuhua (張秀華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
751
|
Jin Tiantian (金天添)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
752
|
Ding Renjie (丁仁杰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
753
|
He Liang (何亮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
754
|
Liu Gangzhi (劉港幟)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
755
|
Rong Yingbei (戎英蓓)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
756
|
Qi Fenglei (戚鋒雷)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
757
|
Zhang Zhijie (張知節)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
758
|
Hu Cuiping (胡翠萍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
759
|
Xu Ji (徐吉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
760
|
Zhang Teyang (張特陽)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
761
|
Qiao Zhen (喬珍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
762
|
Zhou Heng (周恒)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
763
|
Sui Guanhua (隋管華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
764
|
Yu Yating (余雅婷)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
765
|
Zhang Jianqian (張建前)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
766
|
Wang Dan (王丹)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
767
|
Ma Jun (馬軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
768
|
Wang Dong (王冬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
769
|
Li Zhongbo (李忠波)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
770
|
Li Zhengbing (李正兵)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
771
|
Hu Ai (胡艾)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
772
|
Pan Weijuan (潘煒娟)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
773
|
Zhang Yu (張宇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
774
|
Yang Mingtao (楊明濤)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
775
|
Li Li (李禮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
776
|
Rao Gao (饒皋)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
777
|
Sun Kecheng (孫科成)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
778
|
Huang Haofeng (黃浩楓)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
779
|
Liu Zhisheng (劉志生)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
780
|
Chen Yijie (陳伊杰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
781
|
Bao Huajun (鮑華軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
782
|
Lu Shi (盧時)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
783
|
Zhao Xiaorui (趙孝蕊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
784
|
Liu Qilun (劉啓倫)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
785
|
He Tieta (何鐵塔)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
786
|
Wu Danjing (吳丹靜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
787
|
Zhou Kai (周凱)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
788
|
Chen Hui (陳輝)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
789
|
Yan Shuang (嚴雙)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
790
|
Pan Mei (潘美)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
791
|
Jin Shenshuang (金深霜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
792
|
Zou Xiaochen (鄒曉晨)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
793
|
Xu Tianzhu (徐天鑄)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
794
|
Shi Lianyong (施連勇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
795
|
Ding Dan (丁丹)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
796
|
Huang Feng (黃峰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
797
|
Ling Pengxiang (淩鵬翔)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
798
|
DEEPAK PRAKASH SHELAR
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
799
|
Wang Yinyin (王寅寅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
800
|
Jin Jingjie (金敬杰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
801
|
Liang Jing (梁靜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
802
|
Hua Xing (華星)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
803
|
Jiang Shuhong (姜樹紅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
804
|
Zhu Qinnv (朱欽女)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
805
|
Deng Chaoyi (鄧超逸)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
806
|
Li Chenguang (李晨光)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
807
|
Wu Chao (吳超)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
808
|
Yang Kai (楊凱)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
809
|
Chen Weifeng (陳偉鋒)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
810
|
Xue Minghui (薛明輝)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
811
|
Zhang Rong (張榮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
812
|
Wang Yaping (王亞平)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
813
|
Zhu Zhangjian (朱張劍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
814
|
Hu Chenchen (胡辰辰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
815
|
Zhao Zhengle (趙正樂)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
816
|
Zhang Xing (張行)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
817
|
Zhai Yiming (翟一銘)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
818
|
Wang Tuo (王拓)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
819
|
Yuan Kui (袁奎)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
820
|
Shi Zongfeng (石宗豐)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
821
|
Xia Bin (夏彬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
822
|
Tong Hao (童浩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
823
|
Zhang Yi (張翼)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
824
|
Han Lifen (韓麗芬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
825
|
Zou Liuping (鄒六平)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
826
|
Xi Wen (奚文)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
827
|
Zheng Yu (鄭宇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
828
|
Wang Weiyu (王偉宇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
829
|
Lu Yinglan (盧英蘭)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
830
|
Wen Zhiyong (文志勇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
831
|
Li He (李鶴)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
832
|
Hua Jun (華軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
833
|
Meng Lingxing (孟令醒)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
834
|
Cheng Qigan (程起幹)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
835
|
Huang Linwei (黃林偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
836
|
Gu Xiao (顧霄)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
837
|
Zhang Xiong (張雄)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
838
|
Cui Hongzhi (崔宏志)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
839
|
Gu Chaozhan (谷朝戰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
840
|
Li Jinglan (李靜瀾)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
841
|
Qu Haishen (曲海深)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
842
|
Sha Chunbo (沙春波)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
843
|
Duan Jianjun (段建軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
844
|
Yang Shaohui (楊少輝)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
845
|
Gong Lixun (龔力迅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
846
|
Xie Chengfu (謝稱福)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
847
|
Zhong Yanwei (鐘燕偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
848
|
Sun Xijun (孫夕軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
849
|
Peng Guisheng (彭桂生)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
850
|
Wang Yanfei (王延飛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
851
|
Zhang Hongjiao (張紅嬌)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
852
|
Lv Biao (呂彪)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
853
|
Cong Liqing (叢立慶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
854
|
Peng Cong (彭聰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
855
|
Gu Wei (古偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
856
|
Wang Xiaowei (王曉煒)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
857
|
Tao Xiaoming (陶曉明)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
858
|
Liu Peng (劉鵬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
859
|
Li Linfan (李林礬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
860
|
Ding Wei (丁偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
861
|
Zhou Guoyue (周國躍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
862
|
Luo Hongqin (駱紅琴)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
863
|
Zhou Meiqian (周美茜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
864
|
Shao Wu (邵武)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
865
|
Tan Yao (譚堯)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
866
|
Yu Yongguang (于永光)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
867
|
Ju Yun (巨芸)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
868
|
Shan Yupei (單玉培)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
869
|
Zhou Shuli (周樹麗)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
870
|
You Mei (尤梅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
871
|
Wu Lei (吳雷)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
872
|
Chen Hu (陳虎)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
873
|
Huang Ningbao (黃寧寶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
874
|
Jin Yan (金焱)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
875
|
Tang Weili (湯蔚莉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
876
|
Chen Bin (陳斌)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
877
|
Lin Pei (吝佩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
878
|
Sun Sha (孫莎)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
879
|
Cao Jinqiang (曹金強)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
880
|
Xia Simin (夏思敏)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
881
|
Liu Yingwen (劉瑩雯)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
882
|
Gao Lin (高林)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
883
|
Zhou Yihui (周軼慧)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
884
|
Gong Huihui (宮慧慧)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
885
|
Wu Guanghui (武光輝)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
886
|
Li Pengbin (李鵬斌)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
887
|
Wang Fengliang (王風亮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
888
|
Shi Kaifeng (石開風)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
889
|
Yin Yuefan (殷躍凡)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
890
|
Zhao Zhijun (趙志軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
891
|
Yu Dongfang (于東方)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
892
|
Wu Hao (吳浩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
893
|
Zhang Yan (張艶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
894
|
Li Jing (李靜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
895
|
Sima Wei (司馬煒)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
896
|
Xian Lina (咸麗娜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
897
|
Zhong Jiaying (鐘嘉贏)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
898
|
Shen Zheng (沈政)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
899
|
Peng Shichun (彭士春)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
900
|
Shi Wei (石煒)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
901
|
Feng Jin (馮進)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
902
|
Li Qiang (李強)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
903
|
Mao Qinghua (毛慶華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
904
|
Li Xiaolin (李小林)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
905
|
Xia Jianhua (夏建華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
906
|
Wang Yong (王勇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
907
|
Wu Jianglin (吳江林)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
908
|
Yang Yaxun (楊亞訊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
909
|
Sun Jikui (孫繼奎)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
910
|
Deng Lihua (鄧麗花)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
911
|
Wu Songliang (吳松亮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
912
|
Zhang Lei (張蕾)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
913
|
Zheng Dan (鄭丹)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
914
|
Shi Weihua (石衛華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
915
|
Zhang Huiyu (章輝宇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
916
|
Wang Ting (王廷)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
917
|
Li Qi (李祺)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
918
|
Yang Guangwen (楊廣文)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
919
|
Wang Jing (王靜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
920
|
Li Cheng (李程)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
921
|
Mao Weiwei (毛魏魏)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
922
|
Hu Guoping (胡國平)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
923
|
Xie Cheng (謝程)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
924
|
Luo Zhi (羅志)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
925
|
Hu Boyu (胡伯羽)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
926
|
Huang Jingjie (黃婧婕)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
927
|
Zhao Lele (趙樂樂)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
928
|
You Xu (尤旭)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
929
|
Cai Yaxian (蔡亞仙)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
930
|
Wang Jian (王劍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
931
|
Li Qi (李琦)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
932
|
Li Wei (李偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
933
|
Tong Haijun (童海駿)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
934
|
Li Jingjing (李晶晶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
935
|
Zhou Kai (周凱)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
936
|
Zhang Shengbin (張盛彬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
937
|
Song Yin (宋茵)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
938
|
Bian Tao (卞濤)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
939
|
Feng Jie (馮杰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
940
|
Lu Min (陸敏)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
941
|
He Guifang (和貴方)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
942
|
Sun Lei (孫蕾)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
943
|
Zhang Wei (張偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
944
|
Liu Qing (劉青)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
945
|
Liu Chen (劉忱)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
946
|
Huang Yinghui (黃英輝)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
947
|
Feng Shaoji (馮少姬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
948
|
Ding Yuanmei (丁遠梅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
949
|
Wang Huanxiu (王煥秀)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
950
|
Zha Junzheng (查君正)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
951
|
Li Jie (李杰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
952
|
Hu Bi (胡璧)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
953
|
Zhu Jin (朱瑾)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
954
|
Yu Hongbin (俞鴻斌)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
955
|
Wang Genzhu (汪艮珠 )
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
956
|
Xiong Bo (熊博)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
957
|
Zeng Yingying (曾瑩瑩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
958
|
Zhu Lingyun (朱淩雲)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
959
|
Zheng Luping (鄭露萍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
960
|
Pu Zhongwei (浦忠威)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
961
|
Li Rongya (李容亞)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
962
|
Jin Mingui (金敏貴)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
963
|
Zhao Xiangyu (趙翔宇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
964
|
Huang Xingxing (黃星星)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
965
|
Sun Yanping (孫燕萍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
966
|
Liu Lijun (劉立軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
967
|
Li Yanmeng (李延猛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
968
|
Li Dong (李東)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
969
|
Zhou Jianrong (周健榮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
970
|
Dou Lifang (竇麗芳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
971
|
Han Jun (韓珺)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
972
|
Liu Shumei (柳書梅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
973
|
Chen Yunxi (陳運喜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
974
|
Mo Lili (莫麗莉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
975
|
Hou Jianmeng (侯健萌)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
976
|
Wang Yan (王妍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
977
|
Zhou Shuyun (周淑雲)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
978
|
Li Shengni (李升妮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
979
|
Lu Yangzhou (魯楊州)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
980
|
Yu Zhiren (余志仁)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
981
|
Ma Honglei (馬紅磊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
982
|
Tang Wenyan (湯文艶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
983
|
Lu Jinlian (盧金蓮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
984
|
Zhu Lin (朱林)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
985
|
Zhou Bei (周蓓)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
986
|
Huo Juan (霍娟)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
987
|
Qin Gengyao (覃耿垚)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
988
|
Qiao Lihua (喬麗華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
989
|
Yuan Susu (袁蘇蘇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
990
|
Xu Ye (徐曄)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
991
|
CAMERON JAMES MCPHERSON
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
992
|
Yang Shasha (楊莎莎)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
993
|
Feng Yang (馮揚)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
994
|
Guo Wangwei (郭王偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
995
|
Liu Wei (劉偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
996
|
Cao Lihua (曹麗華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
997
|
Liu Xiaoyu (劉曉宇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
998
|
Hu Yanjun (胡艶君)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
999
|
Jiang Lifang (姜利芳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
1000
|
Li Rui (李銳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1001
|
Liu Na (劉娜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1002
|
Huang Jing (黃靜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1003
|
Ma Jing (馬靖)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1004
|
Xu Tong (徐彤)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1005
|
Hou Pengfei (侯鵬飛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1006
|
Xu Yi (徐軼)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1007
|
Hu Caibiao (胡才彪)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1008
|
Ma Liping (馬利萍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1009
|
Tan Ziqiang (談自強)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1010
|
Xia Xinchao (夏鑫超)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1011
|
Ma Xiang (馬祥)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1012
|
Zeng Shi (曾適)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1013
|
Deng Huani (鄧華妮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1014
|
Yu Jinghua (余京華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1015
|
Gu Jian (顧劍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1016
|
Li Rongrong (李榮榮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1017
|
Guo Yingxiu (郭影秀)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1018
|
Xue Han (薛瀚)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1019
|
Wang Wei (汪偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1020
|
Wang Biao (王彪)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1021
|
Jia Ziwen (賈自文)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1022
|
Li Ruiying (李瑞瑩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1023
|
Huang Jun (黃俊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1024
|
Chen Hongshu (陳泓抒)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1025
|
Luo Yong (羅永)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1026
|
Wu Wei (武偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1027
|
Qi Xia (祁霞)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1028
|
Xu Shouning (徐守寧)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1029
|
Zhou Xiongshan (周雄山)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1030
|
Lin Daoguang (林道廣)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1031
|
Jing Konghua (景孔華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1032
|
Zheng Baojiang (鄭寶江)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1033
|
Huang Xing (黃興)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1034
|
Xu Zhenyu (徐震宇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1035
|
Xia Zhi'an (夏志安)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1036
|
Li Wen (李雯)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
1037
|
Yin Juxing (尹舉興)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1038
|
Hu Yan (胡燕)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1039
|
Liu Jianwei (劉建偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1040
|
Wang Shuiwang (汪水旺)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1041
|
Wu Jin (吳進)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1042
|
Li Yanrong (李艶榮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1043
|
Wu Chaobo (吳潮波)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1044
|
Ning Haibin (寧海賓)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1045
|
Liao Fuguang (廖福廣)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1046
|
Liu Fengran (劉豐冉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1047
|
Wu Lin (伍霖)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1048
|
Tan Sheng (譚晟)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1049
|
Sun Zhipeng (孫志鵬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1050
|
Xu Zijin (徐字金)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1051
|
Xin Chengwei (辛成偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1052
|
Zhang Peiquan (張培權)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1053
|
Qian Qiufeng (錢秋峰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1054
|
Cao Guojun (曹國軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1055
|
Meng Na (孟娜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1056
|
Li Lei (李磊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1057
|
Shi Jianhui (石建輝)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1058
|
Ba Chundan (巴春丹)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1059
|
Wu Yang (吳暘)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1060
|
Yang Yunlong (楊雲龍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1061
|
Huang Lei (黃磊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1062
|
Ao Zhiyong (敖志勇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1063
|
Zhang Yunzhi (張雲志)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1064
|
Zhang Chengren (張成仁)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1065
|
Zhou Hehui (周和慧)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1066
|
Yang Lichao (楊力超)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1067
|
Gu Yanli (谷彥麗)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1068
|
Yan Huanying (閆煥英)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1069
|
Zhang Jing (張靜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1070
|
Tan Dajin (譚大金)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1071
|
Mu Cuizhi (穆翠枝)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1072
|
Zhang Jixia (張繼霞)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1073
|
Tang Jianmei (唐建梅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
1074
|
Wang Fudong (王福東)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1075
|
Xiao Guanghua (肖廣華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1076
|
Xu Xiaodong (徐曉東)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1077
|
Zhang Li (張力)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1078
|
Zan Shuai (昝帥)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1079
|
Yu Lei (于蕾)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1080
|
Yang Pengyu (陽鵬宇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1081
|
Liu Xinying (劉新穎)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1082
|
Ji Liangliang (季亮亮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1083
|
Jia Xin (賈鑫)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1084
|
Shi Guibin (史桂濱)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1085
|
Yu Xianshui (于先水)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1086
|
Chen Xianyin (陳先印)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1087
|
Liu Ming (劉明)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1088
|
Lei Jianjian (雷堅堅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1089
|
Wang Zengyin (王增寅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1090
|
Cui Zhanwei (崔占偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1091
|
Zhang Weizhen (張煒楨)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1092
|
Ji Tao (季濤)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1093
|
Zhang Shounan (張守南)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1094
|
Cheng Longxuan (程龍選)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1095
|
Wu Jie (吳頡)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1096
|
Huang Chengkun (黃成坤)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1097
|
Huang Yingzhao (黃應釗)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1098
|
Huang Xin (黃昕)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1099
|
Chen Xiaoping (陳曉平)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1100
|
Dong Liting (董立亭)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1101
|
Guo Tingting (郭婷婷)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1102
|
Qian Yingzhe (錢瑩哲)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1103
|
Yuan Youlang (袁友浪)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1104
|
Liu Binbin (劉斌斌)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1105
|
Zheng Rong (鄭榮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1106
|
Xiong Wanting (熊婉婷)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1107
|
He Weiping (何偉平)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1108
|
Lei Qiugang (雷求剛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1109
|
Liu Xiaolei (劉曉雷)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1110
|
Liang Gang (梁剛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
1111
|
Qiu Xu (仇旭)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1112
|
Yang Kanghui (楊康輝)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1113
|
Sun Yongquan (孫永泉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1114
|
He Shibo (何世波)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1115
|
Lu Yan (陸燕)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1116
|
Wu A'liang (吳阿亮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1117
|
Lin Fusen (林付森)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1118
|
Gao Xuguang (高旭光)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1119
|
Liu Shuai (劉帥)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1120
|
Liu Wenfeng (劉文鋒)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1121
|
Tu Xia (塗霞)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1122
|
Sun Ya (孫婭)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1123
|
Chen Pingli (陳平利)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1124
|
Chen Beiqing (陳北慶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1125
|
ChenXianhong (陳顯宏)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1126
|
Liu Hong (劉宏)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1127
|
Xu Zhaowu (許兆武)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1128
|
Song Shaojun (宋少軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1129
|
Wang Li (王力)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1130
|
Liu Juanjuan (劉娟娟)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1131
|
Niu Yinghui (牛穎輝)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1132
|
Liu Yanyan (劉妍妍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1133
|
Wu Guofeng (吳國峰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1134
|
Wang Bei (王蓓)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1135
|
Ren Qingcheng (任青成)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1136
|
Wang Jialiang (王家亮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1137
|
Wang Qi (王琦)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1138
|
Li Dongfang (栗東方)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1139
|
Guo Zhenqiu (郭震球)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1140
|
Nie Yibo (聶熠博)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1141
|
Qiang Xiangnan (強向南)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1142
|
Tamg Caifei (湯才飛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1143
|
He Zhiheng (何志恒)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1144
|
Lin Lingying (林令英)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1145
|
Tong Chenhua (童晨驊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1146
|
Liu Sijia (劉思佳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1147
|
Hu Fangle (胡方樂)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
1148
|
Zheng Aimin (鄭愛敏)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1149
|
Xie Liang (謝亮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1150
|
Li Chaolong (李朝龍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1151
|
Wang Changcheng (王長城)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1152
|
Shen Jiehua (沈杰華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1153
|
Zhang Mengnan (張孟楠 )
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1154
|
Wang Dahai (王大海)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1155
|
Hu Yaogang (胡耀剛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1156
|
Hong Xiaohu (洪小虎)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1157
|
Yan Shuhan (閆姝含)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1158
|
Xia Tingting (夏婷婷)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1159
|
Xu Zhongping (許中平)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1160
|
Geng Yanping (耿艶平)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1161
|
Yao Shuyi (姚舒譯)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1162
|
Ren Hailong (任海隴)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1163
|
Sun Guofeng (孫國峰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1164
|
An Yulong (安玉龍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1165
|
Chen Wei (陳煒)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1166
|
Zhao Heng (趙衡)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1167
|
Du Xiaoting (杜曉婷)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1168
|
Wang Tienan (王鐵男)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1169
|
Yuan Bo (袁博)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1170
|
Liu Shi'en (劉世恩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1171
|
Zhao Haixin (趙海鑫)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1172
|
Zhou Jun (周俊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1173
|
Wei Ruicheng (韋睿成)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1174
|
VISHAL KUMAR
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1175
|
Xie Jinwen (謝進文)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1176
|
ANITA HILJA FERNER
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1177
|
Wang Bingdi (王炳地)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1178
|
Liu Wei (劉煒)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1179
|
Chen Xiaodong (陳曉東)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1180
|
Xu Yanan (許亞男)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1181
|
He Feng (何峰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1182
|
Qingge Letu (慶格樂圖)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1183
|
Lv Changwei (呂長維)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1184
|
Tang Xinru (唐欣茹)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
1185
|
Liu Chang (劉暢)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1186
|
Wu Guohong (吳國洪)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1187
|
Peng Yao (彭珧)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1188
|
Zhang Yuke (張玉珂)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1189
|
Xu Jingjing (徐晶晶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1190
|
Wang Rui (王睿)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1191
|
Liu Sheng (劉生)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1192
|
Yang Cailing (楊偲玲)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1193
|
Chen Licheng (陳禮誠 )
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1194
|
Liang Lihua (梁李華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1195
|
Bi Ying (畢穎)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1196
|
Feng Xiaoyu (馮曉雨)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1197
|
Jiang Haiming (姜海明)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1198
|
Tian Shi (田石)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1199
|
Gu Xiaowen (顧曉雯)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1200
|
He Jiayu (賀佳玉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1201
|
Wang Yuanyuan (王圓圓)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1202
|
Li Caihong (李彩紅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1203
|
Feng Yinglu (馮㼆璐)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1204
|
Zhao Peipei (趙沛沛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1205
|
Huang Yuhua (黃瑜華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1206
|
Hou Zhaolin (侯照林)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1207
|
Tang Fengying (湯鳳英)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1208
|
Fang Rui (方蕊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1209
|
Bi Bingjing (畢冰晶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1210
|
Zhou Ming (周明)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1211
|
Ju Xiaokan (居效侃)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1212
|
Wang Yuexia (王月霞)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1213
|
Tao Haijun (陶海軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1214
|
Li Jianqiang (李建強)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1215
|
Yang Weifeng (楊偉鋒)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1216
|
Lan Renqing (藍仁青)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1217
|
Li Min (李敏)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1218
|
Zhou Peng (周鵬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1219
|
Yu Rong (俞榕)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1220
|
Wu Gang (吳鋼)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1221
|
Ning Shengyao (寧勝堯)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
1222
|
Yao Cheng (姚程)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1223
|
Liu Lin (劉林)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1224
|
Chen Li (陳麗)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1225
|
Liang Xiaofen (梁曉芬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1226
|
Ma Fengya (馬鳳雅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1227
|
Yuan Bao (袁寶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1228
|
Wen Feng (文峰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1229
|
Wang Fang (王芳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1230
|
Qin Xiaofei (秦曉飛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1231
|
Bao Chunfang (包春芳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1232
|
Zhang Hai (張海)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1233
|
Gu Zhanghao (顧章浩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1234
|
Ouyang Honggui (歐陽洪貴)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1235
|
Mei Bo (梅波)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1236
|
Li Jie (李杰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1237
|
Li Hong (李紅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1238
|
Huang Jinbao (黃金寶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1239
|
Hu Weizhi (胡維智)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1240
|
Zhuang Shaoying (莊少穎)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1241
|
Qiao Zhaoyang (喬兆揚)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1242
|
You Xianjun (游先軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1243
|
Gu Ziqing (顧自清)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1244
|
Gui Peng (桂鵬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1245
|
Zhang Yufeng (張玉鳳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1246
|
Chen Xiaodong (陳曉東)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1247
|
Zhang Yan (張炎)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1248
|
Han Lili (韓麗麗)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1249
|
Wu Ligang (吳利鋼)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1250
|
Fang Weizhong (方偉中)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1251
|
He Jun (何俊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1252
|
Chen Jing (陳晶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1253
|
Ji Zhaojun (紀昭君)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1254
|
Zhang Wei (張緯)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1255
|
Ye Honglin (葉宏林)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1256
|
Feng Xiangjun (豐祥軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1257
|
Zhang Zhiwen (張摯文)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1258
|
Lv Hailong (呂海龍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
1259
|
Zhang Jinyang (張錦陽)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1260
|
Duan Haiyan (段海燕)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1261
|
Li Hua (李華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1262
|
Huang Wei (黃偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1263
|
Shao Fengguang (邵風光)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1264
|
Chen Hao (陳浩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1265
|
Yin Xiufen (殷秀芬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1266
|
Gu Conghui (谷叢會)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1267
|
Xie Jing (謝婧)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1268
|
He Yanjie (何艶杰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1269
|
Zhou Xiaojun (周孝君)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1270
|
Chen Aiming (陳愛銘)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1271
|
Zhao Ziyu (趙梓余)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1272
|
Wei Nana (魏娜娜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1273
|
Li Chun (李純)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1274
|
Liu Meizhen (劉梅珍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1275
|
Cui Mei (崔梅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1276
|
Chen Luyan (陳路燕)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1277
|
Pang Yuping (龐玉萍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1278
|
Liu Yanmei (劉艶梅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1279
|
Wei Jiao (魏嬌)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1280
|
Li Man (李曼)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1281
|
Zhang Yunmei (張雲美)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1282
|
Lin Tao (林濤)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1283
|
Zhang Li (張麗)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1284
|
Yu Jianmin (余建敏)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1285
|
Xiao Bin (肖彬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1286
|
Xu Qinyong (許芹永)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1287
|
Wen Feng (聞峰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1288
|
Li Chong (李沖)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1289
|
Peng Qing (彭清)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1290
|
Huang Rongxin (黃榮新)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1291
|
Luo Wei (羅微)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1292
|
Ba Yuyong (巴庾勇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1293
|
Wang Hongjian (王宏健)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1294
|
Wang Jingjing (王晶晶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1295
|
Liao Yonggang (廖勇剛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
1296
|
Zhang Guoli (張國利)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1297
|
Chen Zhaoguo (陳兆國)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1298
|
Zheng Xiaoping (鄭曉平)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1299
|
Xu Xiongbin (徐雄彬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1300
|
Li Zhengwei (李正偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1301
|
Liu Yingchun (劉迎春)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1302
|
Guo Qiang (郭強)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1303
|
Tan Haizhong (譚海忠 )
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1304
|
Huang Songmei (黃松梅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1305
|
Huang Jiaxing (黃佳幸)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1306
|
Liu Yuqian (劉玉倩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1307
|
Ning Xue (寧雪)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1308
|
Shao Shuangchun (邵雙春)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1309
|
Li Li (李莉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1310
|
Pan Yan (潘岩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1311
|
Pei Haiyan (裴海燕)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1312
|
Xue Bin (薛彬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1313
|
Hu Xuan (胡璇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1314
|
Li Dan (李丹)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1315
|
Guo Lizhi (郭立志)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1316
|
Wang Li (王力)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1317
|
Zhang Chao (張超)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1318
|
Wang Qiuju (王秋菊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1319
|
Cao Shimei (曹世美)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1320
|
Wen Yuan (溫源)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1321
|
Wang Yi (王溢)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1322
|
Shi Tonghua (石同花)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1323
|
Zhang Yang (張洋)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1324
|
Chen Cheng (陳澄)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1325
|
Xiong Haiwei (熊海偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1326
|
Bi Lingling (畢玲玲)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1327
|
Fu Xinfa (符新發)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1328
|
Cui Fengyu (崔鳳玉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1329
|
Wu Xiongfei (鄔雄飛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1330
|
Wen Xinxin (文欣欣)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1331
|
Zhu Chunli (朱春利)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1332
|
Yang Guang (楊光)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
1333
|
Ding Shanshan (丁姍姍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1334
|
Ding Jingpeng (丁竟鵬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1335
|
Zhang Xianchun (張顯春)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1336
|
Li Ruixing (李瑞興)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1337
|
Zhang Limei (張力酶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1338
|
An Peiyun (安培雲)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1339
|
Ma Yu (馬鈺)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1340
|
Jin Tian (金天)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1341
|
Guo Lian (郭蓮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1342
|
Wang Yun (王允)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1343
|
Zhang Xinbin (張新斌)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1344
|
Lin Wenbin (林文斌)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1345
|
Zong Xigen (宗夕根)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1346
|
Li Shaojun (李少軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1347
|
Yang Nianyong (楊念勇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1348
|
Fang Minghai (方明海)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1349
|
Yu Haiyu (于海宇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1350
|
Zhou Chang (周昶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1351
|
Fan Haitao (樊海濤)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1352
|
Gong Yanzhi (公衍之)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1353
|
Yu Kunyu (玉坤宇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1354
|
Liu Bingbing (劉冰冰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1355
|
Xu Guangcai (許光彩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1356
|
Zhou Qin (周琴)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1357
|
Sun Yuliang (孫玉亮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1358
|
You Lanying (由蘭英)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1359
|
Xia Jian (夏堅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1360
|
Qu Lu (曲璐)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1361
|
Liu Yiping (劉義平)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1362
|
Li Haijun (李海俊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1363
|
Qi Wenying (齊文英)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1364
|
Zhu Huahua (朱華華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1365
|
Ren Wenwu (任文武)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1366
|
Shi Chunhong (石春紅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1367
|
Yang Wuxing (楊武星)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1368
|
Zeng Deyi (曾得意)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1369
|
Wang Yan (王琰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
1370
|
Wang Gaofeng (王高峰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1371
|
Chen Liangliang (陳亮亮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1372
|
Zhang Xiaoyan (張小艶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1373
|
Dong Yanfei (董艶飛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1374
|
Lu Yi (路毅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1375
|
Du Danrong (杜丹榮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1376
|
Wang Kaili (王凱利)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1377
|
Zhao Xiaxia (趙霞霞)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1378
|
Zheng Wei (鄭偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1379
|
Zhang Qingjian (張青建)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1380
|
Jiao Yang (焦陽)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1381
|
Xiong Wenjing (熊文靜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1382
|
Xu Xueqin (徐學芹)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1383
|
Han Xuejun (韓學軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1384
|
Zhang Xiaohu (張曉鵠 )
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1385
|
Bi Zengliang (畢增梁)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1386
|
Li Chaoyan (李超硯)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1387
|
Yang Zhuli (楊助力)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1388
|
Zhang Wen (張穩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1389
|
Meng Qinghong (孟慶洪)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1390
|
Wang Jincheng (王金城)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1391
|
Li Huixu (李會旭)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1392
|
Zhang Weina (張維娜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1393
|
Mao Yanjun (毛延軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1394
|
Wu Zhipeng (吳志鵬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1395
|
Xu Ruxu (徐如旭)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1396
|
Xing Yulin (邢玉麟)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1397
|
Qi Zhibo (齊志波)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1398
|
Li Wenming (李文明)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1399
|
Ni Shouhai (倪壽海)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1400
|
Tan Lifei (譚麗飛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1401
|
Zhang Qiang (張強)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1402
|
Si Mengjun (司夢軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1403
|
Zhang Dawei (張大為)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1404
|
Liu Xiaoping (劉小平)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1405
|
Ye Kang (葉康)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1406
|
Chen Xin (陳鑫)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
1407
|
Hou Jie (侯杰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1408
|
Li Chongqing (李崇清)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1409
|
Hao Dongling (郝冬玲)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1410
|
Yang Jianhong (楊建宏)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1411
|
Xu Wenbin (許文彬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1412
|
Wang Zhongyuan (王忠原)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1413
|
Gan Wei (甘偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1414
|
Wang Legang (王樂剛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1415
|
Yao Jiajun (姚嘉峻)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1416
|
Hu Yujian (胡于建)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1417
|
Hao Dongrong (郝東榮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1418
|
Zhang Yu (張愚)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1419
|
Zhou Kai (周凱)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1420
|
Guo Anzhong (郭安眾)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1421
|
Liu Fang (劉方)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1422
|
Ma Renqin (馬仁芹)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1423
|
Wang Shuai (王帥)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1424
|
Jiao Xiaoxia (焦肖霞)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1425
|
Xiao Fubiao (肖付標)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1426
|
Wang Ying (王穎)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1427
|
Zhou Jun (周俊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1428
|
Li Jianwang (李建旺)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1429
|
Wang Jian (王劍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1430
|
Jia Yongming (賈永明)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1431
|
Fang Chunhong (方春紅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1432
|
Wang Chunling (王春玲)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1433
|
Tang Zhiyan (唐志焱)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1434
|
Feng Hongtao (馮紅濤)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1435
|
Cai Shun (蔡順)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1436
|
Ding Cong (丁聰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1437
|
Lu Dan (陸丹)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1438
|
Zhang Yuqin (張玉勤)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1439
|
Ma Qiong (馬瓊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1440
|
Han Wei (韓偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1441
|
Liu Jia (劉佳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1442
|
Yu Shengli (余勝利)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1443
|
Xia Zezhong (夏澤中)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
1444
|
Peng Zong (彭宗)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1445
|
Xue Liming (薛黎明)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1446
|
Yuan Bin (袁斌)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1447
|
Yin Ming (殷明)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1448
|
Zhang Liang (張良)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1449
|
Zhao Yang (趙陽)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1450
|
Wang Shiwei (王士衛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1451
|
Sun Liang (孫亮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1452
|
Xu Kun (徐坤)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1453
|
Song Shuang (宋爽)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1454
|
Peng Qinglin (彭慶林)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1455
|
Mo Song (莫松)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1456
|
Chen Chen (陳晨)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1457
|
Du Miaofen (杜妙芬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1458
|
Wang Shouliang (王守亮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1459
|
Cheng Jinbo (程進波)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1460
|
Zhang Yaolong (張耀龍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1461
|
Wang Jing (王晶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1462
|
Jia Xiaoqiang (賈曉強)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1463
|
Su Wenqi (蘇文崎)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1464
|
Han Bingyang (韓冰洋)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1465
|
Lin Guihai (林貴海)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1466
|
Liang Hao (梁浩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1467
|
Gao Botao (高柏濤)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1468
|
Geng Zhicong (耿志聰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1469
|
Wang Jingjing (王晶晶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1470
|
Hu Hongyu (胡紅雨)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1471
|
Liao Zhixiong (廖志雄)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1472
|
Zhang Xiaoyu (張曉宇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1473
|
Su Dongshan (蘇東山)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1474
|
Yang Haoyu (楊昊宇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1475
|
Zhang Jun (張俊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1476
|
Lu Huimin (魯慧敏)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1477
|
Guo Yuling (郭玉玲)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1478
|
Lan Yingying (藍瑩瑩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1479
|
Jiang Chunlai (蔣春來)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1480
|
Zhu Ming (朱明)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
1481
|
Xu Lili (徐麗麗)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1482
|
Zhuang Erjian (莊爾健)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1483
|
Duan Shuaifeng (段帥鋒)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1484
|
Bi Pengfei (畢鵬飛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1485
|
Zhang Liang (張亮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1486
|
Ma Zhiping (馬志平)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1487
|
Fang Dian (方典)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1488
|
Dong Ting (董婷)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1489
|
Chen Jifan (陳幾梵)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1490
|
Ma Zhongjuan (馬忠娟)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1491
|
Zhang Zhen (張貞)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1492
|
Sheng Peiwei (盛培煒)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1493
|
Yang Hua (楊華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1494
|
Huang Sheng (黃盛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1495
|
Wang Yin (王寅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1496
|
Yin Youjun (印友軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1497
|
Huang Chuanhui (黃傳會)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1498
|
Xu Zhi (許智)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1499
|
Yin Limei (殷莉梅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1500
|
Ye Li (葉莉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1501
|
LAU, Wai Shan (劉慧珊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1502
|
Tao Zhihong (陶志紅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1503
|
Ma Junfeng (馬俊峰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1504
|
Gao Wei (高維)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1505
|
Xing Jingwei (邢晶偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1506
|
Liu Yan (劉燕)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1507
|
Mao Limin (毛黎敏)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1508
|
Bai Tiezheng (白鐵錚)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1509
|
Bai Xingang (白欣剛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1510
|
Zu Ying (祖瑩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1511
|
Zhang Jun (張軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1512
|
Jin Jie (金潔)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1513
|
Zhu Xiaoyan (諸曉燕)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1514
|
Wu Jun (武駿)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1515
|
Zhu Haiquan (朱海泉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1516
|
Sun Jing (孫靜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1517
|
Tang Haibiao (湯海彪)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
1518
|
Pan Xianjun (潘現軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1519
|
Liu Lei (劉磊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1520
|
Li Yuhan (李玉涵)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1521
|
Xun Shangdi (荀尚迪)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1522
|
Liu Yu (劉煜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1523
|
Zhang Jian (張健)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1524
|
Cui Suhua (崔素花)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1525
|
Qiu Kerun (邱可潤)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1526
|
Zhou Lili (周麗莉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1527
|
Chen Xiuzhi (陳秀芝)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1528
|
Xu Xiaoliang (徐曉亮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1529
|
Chen Hongchun (陳宏春)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1530
|
Han Bin (韓斌)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1531
|
Yang Ping (楊萍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1532
|
Yu Chengjun (俞承均)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1533
|
Jiang Xianghua (姜向華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1534
|
Li He (李和)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1535
|
Zhang Kun (張琨)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1536
|
Pan Jia (潘嘉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1537
|
Zhu Xiufeng (朱秀峰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1538
|
Luo Weijie (駱偉杰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1539
|
Cai Guowei (蔡國瑋)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1540
|
Cheng Bo (程波)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1541
|
Huang Zheng (黃鄭)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1542
|
Zhang Chengyu (張丞瑜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1543
|
Yan Yingchao (閆英超)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1544
|
Yu Jia (俞佳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1545
|
Huang Liming (黃李明)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1546
|
Fan Lei (范磊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1547
|
Han Feng (韓鳳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1548
|
Mao Xiaoli (毛驍麗)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1549
|
Zhou Le (周樂)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1550
|
Song Linchen (宋林晨)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1551
|
Zhang Qian (張倩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1552
|
Jia Guoqiang (賈國強)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1553
|
Gui Jing (桂荊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1554
|
Ren Weimin (任維敏)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
1555
|
Wang Li (王麗)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1556
|
Yang Shuo (楊碩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1557
|
Wang Peng (王鵬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1558
|
ZIMING JI
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1559
|
He Jun (何君)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1560
|
Shao Bibo (邵碧波)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1561
|
Qiu Yunxian (邱蘊賢)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1562
|
Yu Yinfang (俞銀芳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1563
|
Zhang Jiamin (張佳敏)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1564
|
Yang Yanwen (楊燕雯)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1565
|
Shang Liuyan (商柳燕)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1566
|
Chen Jiaqi (陳家麒)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1567
|
Chen Ying (陳瑩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1568
|
Tang Guowang (唐國旺)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1569
|
Song Xiaoying (宋曉英)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1570
|
Yang Yongmei (楊咏梅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1571
|
Jin Lei (金雷)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1572
|
Tang Qingyuan (湯清源)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1573
|
Dong Dechao (董德超)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1574
|
Liang Erya (梁二婭)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1575
|
Wu Shuang (吳霜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1576
|
Fan Fangfang (樊芳芳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1577
|
Huang Yuhua (黃玉華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1578
|
Lian Shuangyan (連雙燕)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1579
|
Wu Zhiyu (吳志宇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1580
|
Yin Jun (殷俊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1581
|
Yuan Jinggang (袁井剛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1582
|
Xu Feng (許峰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1583
|
Wu Huigang (武惠剛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1584
|
Li Xiaojun (李曉軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1585
|
Liu Xiangqian (劉向前)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1586
|
Xu Feng (徐峰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1587
|
Zhang Kai (張凱)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1588
|
Shi Haishan (施海山)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1589
|
Liu Liu (劉柳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1590
|
Li Yan (李岩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1591
|
Mei Xuesong (梅雪松)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
1592
|
Lin Yuan (林沅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1593
|
Huang Qinqin (黃勤琴)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1594
|
Li Yafu (李雅富)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1595
|
Liu Jianshu (劉建樹)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1596
|
Wei Jianfeng (衛建鋒)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1597
|
Chen Shuyan (陳書艶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1598
|
Zhu Xiaohong (朱小紅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1599
|
Zhang Junhua (張俊華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1600
|
Zhou Yunfei (周雲飛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1601
|
Shi Dongsheng (石東升)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1602
|
Xu Zhixiang (許芝祥)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1603
|
Zhang Yong (張勇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1604
|
Zhao Bin (趙彬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1605
|
Tang Canlin (湯燦林)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1606
|
Hu Bing (胡兵)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1607
|
Jin Yaohai (金堯海)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1608
|
Xu Ming (徐銘)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1609
|
Zhang Huiying (張慧穎)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1610
|
Gao Xin (高鑫)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1611
|
Liu Huizhi (劉會智)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1612
|
Liu Huayan (劉華研)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1613
|
Wu Xuepeng (吳學朋)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1614
|
Jiang Fei (蔣飛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1615
|
Chen Zhixing (陳志興)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1616
|
Zhou Lanping (周蘭萍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1617
|
Ou Liang (歐亮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1618
|
Bai Li (白麗)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1619
|
Ding Kemin (丁克敏)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1620
|
Lin Mengbin (林猛斌)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1621
|
Zhang Yi (張譯)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1622
|
Ding Shimin (丁施敏)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1623
|
Qu Haijun (屈海軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1624
|
Hu Shui (胡水)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1625
|
Wang Shuangyan (王雙燕)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1626
|
Xu Jingying (徐晶瑩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1627
|
Jin Chengfeng (金成鋒)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1628
|
Chen You (陳友)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
1629
|
Tian Xiangyu (田翔宇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1630
|
Liang Lixuan (梁麗軒)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1631
|
Lu Benye (魯本葉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1632
|
Yang Wen (楊雯)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1633
|
Xu Tingting (許婷婷)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1634
|
Zheng Xiaohong (鄭曉紅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1635
|
Xing Junwei (邢軍偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1636
|
Huang Liping (黃麗平)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1637
|
Xi Min (奚敏)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1638
|
Zhu Xiaoming (祝小明)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1639
|
Xu Wenwen (續文文)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1640
|
Zheng Bo (鄭波)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1641
|
Ma Wangdan (馬王丹)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1642
|
Xu Shuai (徐帥)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1643
|
Dai Yafen (戴雅芬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1644
|
Song Tao (宋濤)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1645
|
Zhang Tao (張韜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1646
|
Kang Xuefeng (康雪峰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1647
|
Yi Xu (儀旭)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1648
|
Wang Yueying (王躍英)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1649
|
Guo Feng (郭峰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1650
|
Chen Xiaofeng (陳曉峰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1651
|
Xu Jiansheng (徐建勝)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1652
|
Ou Yan (歐艶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1653
|
Zhu Chunfeng (朱春鳳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1654
|
Zhang Jingjing (張晶晶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1655
|
Yao Yi (姚毅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1656
|
Lin Jun (林俊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1657
|
Li Yan (李艶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1658
|
Liu Ying (劉影)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1659
|
Yu Cuilan (于翠蘭)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1660
|
Ma Ning (馬寧)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1661
|
Jiang Wenjun (蔣文君)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1662
|
Yang Fangyun (楊芳雲)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1663
|
Cao Lili (曹麗麗)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1664
|
Xu Jie (徐潔)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1665
|
Guo Meilan (郭美蘭)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
1666
|
Xiang Yangyang (向陽陽)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1667
|
Peng Shao (彭劭)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1668
|
Dai Shiying (戴詩穎)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1669
|
Yan Panpan (閆盼盼)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1670
|
Zhang Jue (張玨)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1671
|
Han Longchao (韓龍超)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1672
|
Cui Zhengcui (崔正翠 )
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1673
|
Zhu Shichao (朱世超)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1674
|
Zhang Chao (張超)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1675
|
Luo Haijun (羅海軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1676
|
Zhang Chenghu (張成虎)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1677
|
Zeng Xianglu (曾祥祿)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1678
|
Su Jinxiong (蘇進雄)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1679
|
Xu Li (許麗)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1680
|
Gu Jiancai (顧建財)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1681
|
Yu Chong (郁崇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1682
|
Zhao Hucheng (趙虎城)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1683
|
Wang Jiajia (王佳佳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1684
|
Yang Xiaoli (楊小麗)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1685
|
Shen Mengxia (沈夢霞)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1686
|
Xie Yinwei (謝銀偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1687
|
Ding Panpan (丁盼盼)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1688
|
Zhu Yuanyuan (朱媛媛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1689
|
Huang Fei (黃飛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1690
|
Cao Xiaohui (曹曉慧)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1691
|
Liu Naixing (劉乃興)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1692
|
Luo Xinxing (羅新星)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1693
|
Lian Fan (連帆)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1694
|
Ma Zhen (馬珍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1695
|
Xu Liang (徐亮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1696
|
Liu Xiaoning (劉小寧)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1697
|
Ni Guifeng (倪貴峰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1698
|
Zhong Chengyang (鐘成洋)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1699
|
Lin Yipeng (林逸鵬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1700
|
Zhang Jie (張杰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1701
|
Xuan Qingle (宣慶樂)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1702
|
Wang Zheng (王崢)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
1703
|
Gu Lingjie (顧玲潔)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1704
|
Zhang Lei (張磊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1705
|
Geng Yan (耿妍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1706
|
Li Jingwen (李婧文)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1707
|
Yu Caihong (余彩虹)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1708
|
Xiao Chengqian (肖成騫)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1709
|
Song Bo (宋波)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1710
|
Zhou Xiaorong (周曉容)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1711
|
Ding Mingmin (丁明敏)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1712
|
Chen Xianzhen (陳顯臻)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1713
|
Gao Yinghong (高映虹)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1714
|
Tang Jianhua (唐建華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1715
|
Xie Aiping (謝愛平)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1716
|
Fu Aiding (符愛定)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1717
|
Zhou Ji (周濟)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1718
|
Zhang Hong (張鴻)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1719
|
Xi Liu (奚柳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1720
|
Yan Man (嚴曼)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1721
|
Li Zhixiang (李志祥)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1722
|
Wu Lifang (吳立方)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1723
|
Liu Yong (劉勇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1724
|
Tang Dongdong (湯東東)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1725
|
Dai Meibi (戴美碧)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1726
|
Zhu Yuchuan (朱玉川)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1727
|
Luo Miaorong (羅妙榮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1728
|
Gao Feng (高峰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1729
|
Lu Lun (盧倫)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1730
|
Sun Jianjun (孫建軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1731
|
Liang Bin (梁斌)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1732
|
Cai Zhe (蔡哲)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1733
|
Xu Guanghai (徐光海)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1734
|
Wang Honglin (汪洪林)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1735
|
Wang Cailin (王才林)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1736
|
Li Junmiao (栗俊苗)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1737
|
Tan Ye (譚冶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1738
|
Zhang Lu (張路)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1739
|
Xu Yu (徐雨)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
1740
|
Lai Wei (來巍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1741
|
Qu Yan (瞿燕)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1742
|
Xiao Zheming (肖哲明)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1743
|
An Ke (安可)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1744
|
Zhou Ming (周明)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1745
|
Fu Xiangyu (付翔宇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1746
|
Hu Yanbin (胡彥賓)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1747
|
Yang Peng (楊鵬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1748
|
Sun Guanglong (孫廣龍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1749
|
Wei Wei (魏巍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1750
|
Zhu Shijun (朱時俊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1751
|
Xiong Zhong (熊忠 )
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1752
|
Zhou Ji (周驥)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1753
|
Chen Shenglin (陳勝林)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1754
|
Cao Nan (曹蘭)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1755
|
Sun Deheng (孫德恒)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1756
|
Li Lin (李琳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1757
|
Chen Yanbo (陳艶波)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1758
|
Cai Qingxia (蔡晴霞)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1759
|
Zhang Yanjiao (張艶姣)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1760
|
Yang Xiaofen (楊小芬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1761
|
Xing Yincui (邢銀翠 )
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1762
|
Xiao Keke (肖科科)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1763
|
Chen Min (陳敏)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1764
|
Li Dandan (李丹丹)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1765
|
Zhu Aile (祝愛樂)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1766
|
Zheng Dandan (鄭丹丹)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1767
|
Liu Xiaoying (劉曉英)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1768
|
Cao Tingting (曹婷婷)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1769
|
Zhong Min (鐘敏)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1770
|
Lv Jia (呂佳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1771
|
Huang Qian (黃倩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1772
|
Liu Wen (劉雯)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1773
|
Sun Hailing (孫海玲)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1774
|
Zhuang Xunxun (莊洵洵)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1775
|
Zhu Linna (朱琳娜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1776
|
Li Wei (李偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
1777
|
Li Chunlian (李春蓮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1778
|
Tan Shulin (談姝琳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1779
|
Liu Xiaoxiao (劉笑笑)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1780
|
Li Cui (李翠 )
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1781
|
Zhang Shanshan (張珊珊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1782
|
Tang Qin (唐琴)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1783
|
He Jingqi (何靜琪)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1784
|
Wang Chang (王暢)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1785
|
Hua Chenying (華成瑩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1786
|
Guo Qian (郭倩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1787
|
Fu Yujie (付玉潔)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1788
|
Zhang Xuemei (張雪梅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1789
|
Lu Xu (陸旭)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1790
|
Dong Junnan (董珺楠 )
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1791
|
Ren Yizi (任一枝)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1792
|
Sun Qian (孫倩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1793
|
Qiao Jinli (喬金利)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1794
|
Du Yu (杜宇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1795
|
Wang Peipei (王沛沛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1796
|
Li Min (李敏)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1797
|
Shi Mengting (石夢婷)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1798
|
Xie Caiyun (謝彩雲)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1799
|
He Linbei (何林蓓)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1800
|
Li Qian (李倩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1801
|
Chen Xi (陳茜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1802
|
Tang Yang (唐洋)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1803
|
Nan Nan (南楠 )
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1804
|
Ji Fangfang (吉芳芳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1805
|
Shang Huimin (尚慧敏)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1806
|
Tang Shuangshuang (湯霜霜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1807
|
Wang Yunxia (王雲霞)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1808
|
Yang Haiying (楊海英)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1809
|
Peng Youming (彭友明)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1810
|
Yan Lingyan (晏淩燕)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1811
|
Hong Hui (洪慧)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1812
|
Yu Yang (禹洋)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1813
|
Dong Yu (董宇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
1814
|
Fan Lei (范蕾)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1815
|
Shao Dongsheng (邵東升)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1816
|
Zhang Renjie (張人杰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1817
|
Zhu Chunqiang (諸春強)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1818
|
Gao Lijia (高立佳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1819
|
Lin Shixin (林士鑫)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1820
|
Zheng Xiaonan (鄭小楠 )
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1821
|
Wu Qian (吳倩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1822
|
Xie Ruidong (謝瑞東)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1823
|
Zhang Ye (張燁)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1824
|
Li Jiajia (李佳佳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1825
|
Xiong Yueqin (熊月琴)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1826
|
Xia Zhouzhou (夏周周)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1827
|
Su Yuanqiang (蘇遠強)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1828
|
Hu Xun (胡迅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1829
|
Yan Yuxi (閆予希)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1830
|
Lu Jiajia (陸佳佳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1831
|
Wang Feixue (王飛雪)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1832
|
He Ruili (赫瑞麗)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1833
|
Ma Chunlei (馬春蕾)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1834
|
Qiao Xuedong (喬學東)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1835
|
Sun Min (孫敏)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1836
|
Wang Xuefang (王雪芳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1837
|
Pan He (潘賀)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1838
|
Hu Zhiqiang (胡志強)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1839
|
Pan Yue Yue (潘月月)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1840
|
Xu Biao (徐彪)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1841
|
Wawng Xiaoyu (王曉宇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1842
|
Fu Jia (付佳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1843
|
Sun Yangyang (孫陽陽)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1844
|
Zheng Lijin (鄭麗襟)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1845
|
Wang Jing (王靜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1846
|
Cui Guijin (崔貴金)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1847
|
Yu Tingting (于婷婷)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1848
|
Guo Yuanyuan (郭園園)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1849
|
Zhang Shanshan (張姍姍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1850
|
Yue Gaochao (岳高超)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
1851
|
Feng Quanli (馮全利)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1852
|
Zhao Junli (趙俊利)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1853
|
Gao Zhengzhen (高崢貞)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1854
|
Xu Guanya (徐冠婭)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1855
|
Lei Wei (雷葦)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1856
|
Sheng Wenwen (盛穩穩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1857
|
Yuan Zhao (袁釗)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1858
|
Wang Sheng (王升)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1859
|
Wang Yonghui (王勇惠 )
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1860
|
Gong Wuyun (龔武雲)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1861
|
Song Zicheng (宋子成)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1862
|
Yuyang Mengrong (宇楊夢瑢)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1863
|
Jiang Meiyu (姜玫宇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1864
|
Yang Hua (楊華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1865
|
Ren Xuan (任絢)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1866
|
Lin Guochao (林國超)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1867
|
Yan Shu (閆澍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1868
|
Cai Lifang (蔡麗芳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1869
|
Xu Xin (徐鑫)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1870
|
Zhu Dandan (朱丹丹)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1871
|
Zhang Jinbao (張金保)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1872
|
Jiang Xiaoxia (蔣曉霞)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1873
|
Wang Chonggang (王崇鋼)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1874
|
Tang Feng (湯鳳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1875
|
Liao Zhenyu (廖振宇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1876
|
Hu Bing (胡兵)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1877
|
Li Zhao Ying (李招英)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1878
|
Ouyang Xia (歐陽霞)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1879
|
Shi Chenchen (史辰辰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1880
|
Zhang Zhifei (張志飛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1881
|
Li Wenchun (李文春)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1882
|
Zhu Jian (朱堅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1883
|
Zhang Xiaoyan (張小艶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1884
|
Ji Benqing (季本慶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1885
|
Wang Pengyu (王朋玉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1886
|
Wu Haihong (吳海洪)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1887
|
Ren Yi (任怡)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
1888
|
Zhang Qingli (張青麗)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1889
|
Yang Shengtao (楊生濤)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1890
|
Sun Lu (孫璐)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1891
|
He Jianrong (賀建榮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1892
|
Tian Baoqiang (田保強)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1893
|
Li Chao (李超)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1894
|
Zhu Haiguang (朱海光)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1895
|
Wei Xiaozang (魏小藏)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1896
|
Zhai Xiangchao (翟祥超)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1897
|
Wu Jinguo (吳金國)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1898
|
Cai Zhijuan (蔡志娟)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1899
|
Cheng Xiuli (程秀利)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1900
|
Jiang Linlang (江林浪)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1901
|
Li Fei (李飛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1902
|
Xu Jian (徐健)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1903
|
He Honghao (賀鴻浩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1904
|
Zheng Kaixiang (鄭開祥)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1905
|
Deng Lin (鄧林)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1906
|
Wang Ruile (王瑞樂)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1907
|
Wang Chen (汪琛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1908
|
Shen Xiaoli (沈小莉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1909
|
Qin Xulong (秦緒龍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1910
|
Wu Dong (吳東)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1911
|
Li Hong (李紅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1912
|
Pang Qinhui (龐欽輝)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1913
|
Zhao Xuewu (趙學武)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1914
|
Chen Hui (陳輝)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1915
|
Fu Sanjun (付三軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1916
|
Gao Jianzhao (高建召)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1917
|
Luo Zuowen (羅佐文)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1918
|
Sun Yanan (孫亞楠 )
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1919
|
Yan Yongjin (顏永金)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1920
|
Yu Zhihui (余智慧)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1921
|
Ye Juntao (葉俊濤)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1922
|
Yao Yongyan (姚永艶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1923
|
Yang Jingmei (楊敬梅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1924
|
Zhu Liyong (祝麗永)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
1925
|
Wu Jian (吳堅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1926
|
Wang Buchao (王步超)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1927
|
Yang Hongtao (楊宏濤)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1928
|
Song Yuanyuan (宋園園)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1929
|
Cai Anhua (蔡安華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1930
|
Liu Yang (劉陽)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1931
|
Jin Weichen (金偉臣)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1932
|
Chen Junyi (陳俊一)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1933
|
Li Jing (李靜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1934
|
Huang Cao (黃操)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1935
|
Li Yong (李永)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1936
|
Huang Gang (黃剛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1937
|
Dan Zigang (但志剛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1938
|
Hu Chengyang (胡成洋)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1939
|
Qian Guolei (錢國磊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1940
|
Gao Yueqiang (高月強)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1941
|
Wang Pu (王普)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1942
|
Niu Cuijing (牛翠靜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1943
|
Zhao Jiao (趙姣)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1944
|
Li Jianbo (李建波)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1945
|
Li Jianming (李建明)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1946
|
Zheng Guomin (鄭國民)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1947
|
Qin Quan (秦泉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1948
|
Han Bin (韓彬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1949
|
Xie Huanxu (謝煥許)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1950
|
Wu Yao (吳瑤)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1951
|
Wang Yong (王勇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1952
|
Ge Shusheng (葛樹升)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1953
|
Xue Hongtao (薛紅濤)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1954
|
Tang Junfeng (唐俊峰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1955
|
Huang Lihua (黃麗華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1956
|
Wang Liping (王麗萍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1957
|
Wei Jing (魏靜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1958
|
Zhu Yukun (朱玉坤)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1959
|
Yu Zhijun (虞志軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1960
|
Deng Yang (鄧洋)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1961
|
Liu Hui (劉輝)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
1962
|
Sun Haiyan (孫海燕)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1963
|
Wang Ruihua (王瑞華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1964
|
Zhang Huaping (張華平)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1965
|
Chen Yunli (陳雲利)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1966
|
Jin Tian (金添)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1967
|
Huang Yongfei (黃永飛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1968
|
Gui Xufeng (桂旭峰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1969
|
Wang Hailong (王海龍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1970
|
Ma Zhiyao (馬知遙)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1971
|
Hu Libo (胡利波)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1972
|
Hu Jiaying (胡佳穎)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1973
|
Li Jiwei (李冀偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1974
|
Lei Zhixin (雷志新)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1975
|
Che Xiaoying (車曉穎)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1976
|
Li Zhen (李振)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1977
|
Liu Yong (劉勇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1978
|
Yi Guoqing (易國卿)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1979
|
Wang Wenwen (王文文)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1980
|
Sun Juanjuan (孫娟娟)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1981
|
He Xin (何鑫)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1982
|
Liu Zhongqian (劉中乾)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1983
|
Ai Haitao (艾海濤)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1984
|
Li Rongqiang (李榮強)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1985
|
Liu Yue (劉躍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1986
|
Su Xinjie (蘇信杰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1987
|
Chen Xue (陳學)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1988
|
Zhao Qingbing (趙慶兵)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1989
|
Chen Shaojun (陳紹俊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1990
|
Song Wen (宋文)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1991
|
Du Yanhua (杜艶華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1992
|
Zhang Xiaoxu (張曉旭)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1993
|
Zhan Dongmei (詹冬梅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1994
|
Zhao Zhengya (趙正亞)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1995
|
Cui Bin (崔彬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1996
|
Niu Nannan (牛囡囡)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1997
|
Yao Kaimin (饒凱敏)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
1998
|
Song Xuehui (宋雪慧)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
1999
|
Lu Wei (魯偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2000
|
He Bin (何斌)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2001
|
Wang Lianbin (王連賓)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2002
|
Liu Changchao (劉長超)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2003
|
Zhou Dongfang (周東方)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2004
|
Yang Jindong (楊錦東)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2005
|
Xu Fushen (徐福深)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2006
|
Fan Xiaogeng (范曉耿)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2007
|
Guo Zhanqiang (郭占強)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2008
|
Fan Rijing (范日晶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2009
|
Zhang Hong (張宏)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2010
|
Yang Yongjin (楊永進)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2011
|
Hu Wei (胡偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2012
|
Fang Chunlin (方春林)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2013
|
Chen Xu (陳旭)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2014
|
Chen Chunchang (陳春常)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2015
|
He Xinglong (賀興隆)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2016
|
Zhang Xiaoping (張小平)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2017
|
Ruan Wenbing (阮文兵)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2018
|
Yang Caimei (楊彩梅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2019
|
Zhang Hao (張昊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2020
|
Zou Guojun (鄒國軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2021
|
Xie Daoyou (謝道友)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2022
|
Shang Yin (商隱)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2023
|
Zhou Rong (周熔)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2024
|
Li Chuan (李川)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2025
|
Yang Hao (楊浩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2026
|
Wang Quan (王荃)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2027
|
Liu Feng (劉鋒)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2028
|
Fu Ruizhi (付睿智)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2029
|
Wang Meijing (王美景)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2030
|
Cheng Xiaobing (程曉兵)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2031
|
Zhou Denian (周德念)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2032
|
Li Yan (李艶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2033
|
Wu Jianfeng (吳建鋒)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2034
|
Zheng Haizhu (鄭海珠 )
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2035
|
Wu Qiang (武強)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
2036
|
Mao Jun (毛俊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2037
|
Wu Yubo (吳玉波)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2038
|
Ni Gang (倪剛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2039
|
Feng Lei (馮磊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2040
|
Zhu Jiangling (朱江令)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2041
|
Deng Jia (鄧佳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2042
|
Feng Jinfeng (馮錦鋒)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2043
|
Hu Rong (胡榮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2044
|
Yang Mei (楊梅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2045
|
Wang Yufeng (王玉峰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2046
|
Dong Chaoqi (董超琦)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2047
|
Zhang Junjie (張軍潔)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2048
|
Du Jianli (都建立)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2049
|
Liu Kai (劉愷)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2050
|
Liu Weiyong (劉為永)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2051
|
Chen Ying (陳瑩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2052
|
Fu Tao (付濤)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2053
|
Chang Dong (常東)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2054
|
Ye Xiaodong (葉小東)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2055
|
Zhu Zhencheng (朱振成)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2056
|
Yang Zhuang (楊壯)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2057
|
Song Shulin (宋樹霖)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2058
|
Gao Peng (高鵬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2059
|
Li Cancan (李燦燦)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2060
|
Hu Fan (胡帆)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2061
|
Liu Ziliang (劉子良)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2062
|
Yao Chao (姚超)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2063
|
Zhou Wangbin (周王斌)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2064
|
Yin Qiang (尹強)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2065
|
Wang Shuai (王帥)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2066
|
Huang Hongyu (黃紅玉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2067
|
Wang Qiankun (王乾坤)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2068
|
Li Dela (李德臘)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2069
|
Chen Leixiang (陳磊祥)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2070
|
Qiu Sulan (丘素蘭)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2071
|
Jia Chao (賈超)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2072
|
Yang Fen (楊芬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
2073
|
Zou Yan (鄒鉛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2074
|
Guo Jiangze (郭江澤)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2075
|
Sun Hao (孫浩)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2076
|
Chen Kai (陳凱)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2077
|
Yu Songling (于松嶺)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2078
|
Luo Guangming (羅光明)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2079
|
Ge Chenglin (葛成林)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2080
|
Li Bo (李波)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2081
|
Zhang Hailiang (張海良)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2082
|
Peng Yannan (彭雁南)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2083
|
Zhang Xiaoyan (張曉艶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2084
|
Shao Zhongqi (邵忠奇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2085
|
Wang Peng (王鵬)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2086
|
Ouyang Yong (歐陽勇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2087
|
Gao Chunhua (高春華)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2088
|
Zhang Hongyan (張鴻雁)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2089
|
Chen Dan (陳丹)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2090
|
Zhang Jiliang (張紀亮)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2091
|
Huang Guanghui (黃光輝)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2092
|
Zhao Wenkui (趙文魁)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2093
|
Cheng Chunwei (程春偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2094
|
Chen Kangyu (陳康裕)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2095
|
Wu Xiaolin (吳小林)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2096
|
Zhang Chao (張超)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2097
|
Yang Sijie (楊偲潔)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2098
|
Qi Hui (祁輝)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2099
|
Shi Yueyuan (石月圓)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2100
|
Ma Jun (馬俊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2101
|
Yuan Chao (袁超)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2102
|
Liu Xiaoyu (劉曉宇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2103
|
Lv Tao (呂濤)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2104
|
Li Xiangsheng (李向生)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2105
|
Li Fuqing (李福慶)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2106
|
Gao Cheng (高成)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2107
|
Sun Pengda (孫鵬大)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2108
|
Ai Long (艾龍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2109
|
Liu Meng (劉蒙)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
2110
|
Zhang Xiaolong (張小龍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2111
|
Chen Xuan (陳旋)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2112
|
Wang Yu (王宇)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2113
|
Wang Jingjie (王敬杰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2114
|
Guo Binjie (郭彬杰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2115
|
Li Dekui (李德奎)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2116
|
Lu Yang (陸陽)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2117
|
Wang Zhaoqun (王昭群)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2118
|
Wu Jun (吳軍)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2119
|
Han Shuang (韓爽)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2120
|
Dong Xinming (董心明)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2121
|
Zhang Xiaojie (張曉杰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2122
|
Peng Nana (彭娜娜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2123
|
Li Jia (李佳)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2124
|
Liao Fuxu (廖付旭)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2125
|
Chen Mengxia (陳夢霞)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2126
|
Zhao Hongbin (趙洪賓)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2127
|
Wang Linfa (汪林發)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2128
|
XIAODAN DENG
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2129
|
Chen Yixing (陳義興)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2130
|
Huang Feihu (黃飛虎)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2131
|
Liu Gaoxiang (劉高翔)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2132
|
Hu Jianlin (胡建林)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2133
|
Wu Rongfu (吳榮福)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2134
|
Cao Hao (曹昊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2135
|
Zhou Wei (周偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2136
|
Zhou Jinfei (周進飛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2137
|
Wei Zhanlei (魏占磊)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2138
|
Chen Gang (陳崗)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2139
|
Yuan Cuicui (袁翠翠 )
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2140
|
Chen Bing (陳兵)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2141
|
Peng Wei (彭偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2142
|
Yan Xiaofei (鄢笑非)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2143
|
Yang Xiaoyan (楊曉彥)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2144
|
Guo Junfeng (郭俊峰)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2145
|
Xiao Mei (肖梅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2146
|
Tang Liwei (唐立偉)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
APPENDIX I
|
LIST OF INCENTIVE PARTICIPANTS
|
No.
|
Name
|
Position
|
2147
|
Chai Jinzhu (柴金柱)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2148
|
Gong Pingxiu (龔平秀)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2149
|
Yang Li (楊李)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2150
|
Chen Yuhong (陳玉紅)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2151
|
Zhang Xu (張旭)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2152
|
Wang Mingxia (汪明霞)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2153
|
Zhang Ke (張柯)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2154
|
Liu Wanliang (劉萬良)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2155
|
Liu Xin (劉欣)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2156
|
Liu Weiguo (劉偉國)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2157
|
Shi Xiaona (石曉娜)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2158
|
Wang Shuyuan (王淑媛)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2159
|
Wang Mi (王密)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2160
|
Yang Xue'e (楊雪娥)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2161
|
Nie Lun (聶倫)
|
Basic-level managers and other technicians
|
2162
|
Qin Dakun (秦大琨)