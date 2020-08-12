WuXi AppTec : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING FOR 2020
08/12/2020 | 05:03am EDT
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.*
無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2359)
FORM OF PROXY FOR THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2020 TO BE
HELD ON MONDAY, AUGUST 31, 2020
Number of H Shares to which this form of proxy relates (Note 1)
I/We(Note 2)
of
being the registered holder(s) of H shares (the "H Shares") in the issued share capital of WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.* (無錫藥明康德新藥開 發股份有限公司) (the "Company"), hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting or (Note 3)
of
as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf as directed below at the first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") of the Company for the year 2020 to be held at Sheraton Shanghai Waigaoqiao Hotel, 28 Jilong Road, Pilot Free Trade Zone, Shanghai, China on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (and at any adjournment thereof).
Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this form of proxy shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated August 12, 2020 (the "Circular").
Please tick ("") the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast (Note 4).
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
1.
To consider
and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed
adoption of the H Share Award and Trust Scheme, the details of which
are stated in the Circular.
2.
To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed grant
of Awards to the Connected Selected Participants the details of which
are stated in the Circular.
3.
To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the authorization to
the Board and/or the Delegatee to handle matters pertaining to the H
Share Award and Trust Scheme with full authority, the details of which
are stated in the Circular.
4.
To consider
and elect Mr. Boyang Wu as a Supervisor of the second
session of the Supervisory Committee.
5.
To consider
and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed
adjustment of the remuneration scheme of Supervisors.
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
6.
To consider
and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed
change of registered capital of the Company.
7.
To consider
and approve the resolution
in
relation
to
the
proposed
amendments
to the Articles of Association.
8.
To consider
and approve the resolution
in
relation
to
the
proposed
amendments
to the Rules of Procedure for Shareholders' Meetings.
9.
To consider
and approve the resolution
in
relation
to
the
proposed
amendments
to the Rules of Procedure for Board Meetings.
Date:
2020
Signature(s)(Note 5):
Notes:
Please insert the number of H Shares to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the H Shares of the Company registered in your name(s). If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of H Shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified.
Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted inBLOCK CAPITALS.
If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, please strike out the words "the Chairman of the meeting or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. Any H shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint more than one proxy to attend and on a poll, vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a H shareholder of the Company. Every H shareholder present in person or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each H Share held by him.
IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK ("") THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK ("") THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". IF YOU WISH TO ABSTAIN FROM VOTING ON ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK ("") THE BOX MARKED "ABSTAIN". If no direction is given, your proxy will vote or abstain at his discretion. In calculating the poll results, abstention will not be counted as voting for or against a resolution at the EGM. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the EGM other than those referred to in the notice convening the EGM.
This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing. In case of a corporation, the same must be either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney so authorized.ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE
INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
In case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of votes of the other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the Register of Members of the Company.
In order to be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the meeting or the adjourned meeting (as the case may be) (i.e. not later than 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020 (Hong Kong time)).
Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the EGM if you so wish.
References to time and dates in this form of proxy are to Hong Kong time and dates.
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT
Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the EGM of the Company (the "Purposes"). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us for use in connection with the Purposes and to such parties who are authorized by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. Request for access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data can be made in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance and any such request should be in writing by mail to Tricor Investor Services Limited at the above address.
