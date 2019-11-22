WuXi AppTec : INSIDE INFORMATION - PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF A SHARES BY SHAREHOLDERS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.*

無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2359)

INSIDE INFORMATION

PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF A SHARES BY SHAREHOLDERS

This announcement is made by WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.* (無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有 限公司) (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated April 30, 2019, in relation to, among other things, the end of lock-up period of Restricted A Shares under the A Share IPO (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.