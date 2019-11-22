Log in
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.

(603259)
WuXi AppTec : INSIDE INFORMATION - PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF A SHARES BY SHAREHOLDERS

11/22/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.*

無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2359)

INSIDE INFORMATION

PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF A SHARES BY SHAREHOLDERS

This announcement is made by WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.* (無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有 限公司) (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated April 30, 2019, in relation to, among other things, the end of lock-up period of Restricted A Shares under the A Share IPO (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

- 1 -

PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF A SHARES BY SHAREHOLDERS

The Company has been informed by the following shareholders (the "Selling Shareholders") that they intend to dispose of certain A Shares (the "Proposed Disposal") during the period as stipulated below (the "Relevant Period") through bidding, which shall be subject to percentage restrictions under the applicable PRC laws. Details of the Proposed Disposal are as follows:

Maximum

Maximum

percentage of

number of A

total issued

Shares to be

shares of the

Source of A

disposed by the

Company under

Method of

Period of the

Price range for

Shares for

Reason for

Selling

relevant Selling

the Proposed

the Proposed

Proposed

the Proposed

the Proposed

the Proposed

Shareholder

Shareholder

Disposal

Disposal

Disposal

Disposal

Disposal

Disposal

Glorious

Up to 16,381,837

Up to 1.00%

By bidding:

Bidding:

Based on market

From other means

Normal divestment

Moonlight

A Shares

up to

from December

price

(including

of fund

16,381,837

16, 2019 to

A Shares

A Shares

March 14, 2020

obtained

before the A

Share IPO and

pursuant to the

capitalization

of reserve of

the Company in

2018)

Jiashi Kangheng

Up to 16,381,837

Up to 1.00%

By bidding:

Bidding:

Based on market

From other means

Normal divestment

A Shares

up to

from December

price

(including

of fund

16,381,837

16, 2019 to

A Shares

A Shares

March 14, 2020

obtained

before the A

Share IPO and

pursuant to the

capitalization

of reserve of

the Company in

2018)

WXAT BVI

Up to 16,381,837

Up to 1.00%

By bidding:

Bidding:

Based on market

From other means

Normal divestment

A Shares

up to

from December

price

(including

of fund

16,381,837

16, 2019 to

A Shares

A Shares

March 14, 2020

obtained

before the A

Share IPO and

pursuant to the

capitalization

of reserve of

the Company in

2018)

- 2 -

The Selling Shareholders will decide whether to carry out the Proposed Disposal after taking into account various factors, including the regulatory requirements, their own asset allocation plan, market conditions and share price of the Company. Accordingly, the number of A Shares to be disposed of and the selling price of A Shares are subject to changes. The Proposed Disposal shall not result in any change of control in the Company.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.*

Dr. Ge Li

Chairman

Hong Kong, November 22, 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Dr. Ge Li, Mr. Edward Hu, Mr. Xiaozhong Liu, Mr. Zhaohui Zhang and Dr. Ning Zhao as executive Directors, Mr. Xiaomeng Tong and Dr. Yibing Wu as non-executive Directors and Dr. Jiangnan Cai, Ms. Yan Liu, Mr. Dai Feng, Dr. Hetong Lou and Mr. Xiaotong Zhang as independent non-executive Directors.

  • For identification purpose only

- 3 -

Disclaimer

WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 13:11:09 UTC
