WuXi AppTec : NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING FOR 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.*

無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2359)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that an extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.* (無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司) (the "Company") will be held at Sheraton Shanghai Waigaoqiao Hotel, 28 Jilong Road, Pilot Free Trade Zone, Shanghai, China on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (or at any adjournment thereof) to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms and used in this notice shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated August 12, 2020 (the "Circular").

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS