WuXi AppTec : NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING FOR 2020
0
08/12/2020 | 05:03am EDT
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.*
無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2359)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that an extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.* (無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司) (the "Company") will be held at Sheraton Shanghai Waigaoqiao Hotel, 28 Jilong Road, Pilot Free Trade Zone, Shanghai, China on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. (or at any adjournment thereof) to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms and used in this notice shall have the same meanings as those defined in the circular of the Company dated August 12, 2020 (the "Circular").
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
To consider and approve the proposed adoption of the H Share Award and Trust Scheme.
To consider and approve the proposed grant of Awards to the Connected Selected Participants.
To consider and authorize the Board and/or the Delegatee to handle matters pertaining to the H Share Award and Trust Scheme with full authority, including:
to determine the terms and conditions of the grant of Awards, approve the form and content of the Award Letter, select Eligible Employees to become Selected Participants, and grant Awards to Selected Participants from time to time;
to determine the Grant Date and Vesting Date of Award Shares;
to administer, amend and adjust the Scheme, including but not limited to adjusting the Scheme Limit, adjusting the number of outstanding Award Shares or accelerate the Vesting Dates of any Awards (if such amendments require the approval of the Shareholders' meeting and/or relevant regulatory authorities pursuant to the relevant laws, regulations or requirements of the relevant regulatory authorities, the Board shall obtain the corresponding authorization for such amendments);
to establish the Management Committee for the purpose of the Scheme;
to decide on the selection, engagement and change of bank(s), accountant(s), lawyer(s), consultant(s) and other professional parties for the purpose of the Scheme;
to sign, execute, amend and terminate all agreements and other relevant documents in connection with the Scheme, fulfill all relevant procedures in relation to the Scheme, and adopt other methods to implement the terms of the Scheme;
to determine and adjust the standards and conditions of the vesting of the Awards as well as the Vesting Periods, evaluate and manage the performance indicators, and to determine whether Awards granted to the Selected Participants can be vested, and to delegate such authorization to the Management Committee;
to determine the execution, amendment and termination of the Scheme, including the forfeiture of Awards and continued vesting of Award Shares upon the changes in circumstances pertaining to the Selected Participants;
to construe and interpret the Scheme Rules and to resolve any issues and disputes arising from or in connection with the Scheme;
to exercise any other authorizations in relation to matters necessary to the implementation of the Scheme granted by the Shareholders' meeting from time to time;
(i) to enter into the Trust Deed on behalf of the Company with the Trustee, pursuant to which the Trustee will provide trust services for the Scheme; (ii) to enter into the plan management agreement on behalf of the Company with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, pursuant to which Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited will provide plan management services in respect of the Scheme; and (iii) to set up a cash securities account under the name of the Company so as to facilitate the provision of trading services and trading platform for the Selected Participants of the Scheme by Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited;
to, during the validity period of such authorization, delegate its authority to administer the Scheme to the Management Committee formed by individuals including the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ge Li and the Co-Chief Executive Officer Mr. Edward Hu, and the persons-in-charge of the human resources department, the finance department and the legal department, to individually or collectively handle all matters in relation to the Scheme, including but not limited to:
matters in relation to the Scheme as set out in paragraphs (i) to (xi) above;
on behalf of the Company, execute all documents in relation to the operations of and other matters of the Scheme, or providing instructions to the Trustee in relation to its operations, the execution of relevant documents in relation to the setting up of the accounts, operations of the accounts, and the setting up and operations of the cash securities account with Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited under the name of the Company, the release of Award Shares for the purpose of the vesting of the Awards, or the sale of Award Shares on-market at the prevailing market price and pay the proceeds arising from such sale to Selected Participants, or directing and procuring the Trustee to release the Award Shares to the Selected Participants by transferring the Award Shares to the Selected Participants as determined by them from time to time, and confirming, allowing and approving all matters precedent arising from or in relation to the Trust Deed and the plan management agreement; and
on behalf of the Company, approve, execute, refine, deliver, negotiate, agree on and agree to all such agreements, contracts, documents, regulations, matters and things (as the case may be) as it deems reasonable, necessary, desirable, appropriate or expedient, in order to implement and/or implement all transactions conducted accordingly, and make any reasonable alterations, amendments, changes, modifications and/or supplements as it deems necessary, desirable, appropriate or expedient. If there is a requirement to affix a company seal on any such agreement, contract or document, it has the right to sign the agreement, contract or document and affix the company seal in accordance with the Articles of Association in that case.
The aforementioned authorization to the Board and/or the Delegatee shall be valid for the Award Period.
4. To consider and elect Mr. Boyang Wu as a Supervisor of the second session of the Supervisory Committee.
To consider and approve the proposed adjustment of the remuneration scheme of Supervisors.
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
To consider and approve the proposed change of registered capital of the Company.
To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association, details of which are set out in the Circular:
"THAT:
the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association be and are hereby approved and confirmed; and
the Board be and is hereby authorised to further authorise the chairman of the Board or other persons as further authorized by him to handle relevant filing and registration procedures with competent authorities in relation to the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association."
To consider and approve the proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedure for Shareholders' Meetings.
To consider and approve the proposed amendments to the Rules of Procedure for Board Meetings.
Details of the above resolutions proposed at the EGM are contained in the Circular, which is available on the websites of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company (www.wuxiapptec.com.cn).
By order of the Board
WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.*
Dr. Ge Li
Chairman
Hong Kong, August 12, 2020
As
of the
date
of
this notice,
the Board
comprises
Dr. Ge Li, Mr. Edward Hu,
Dr. Steve
Qing Yang, Mr. Zhaohui Zhang and Dr. Ning Zhao as executive Directors, Mr. Xiaomeng Tong
and Dr.
Yibing
Wu
as
non-executive
Directors
and Dr.
Jiangnan Cai, Ms. Yan Liu,
Mr. Dai Feng, Dr. Hetong Lou and Mr. Xiaotong Zhang as independent non-executive Directors.
Notes:
All resolutions at the meeting will be taken by poll (except where the chairman decides to allow a resolution relating to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands) pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). The results of the poll will be published on the websites of the Stock Exchange and the Company in accordance with the Listing Rules.
Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint more than one proxy to attend and on a poll, vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified in the relevant Form of Proxy. Every shareholder present in person or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each share held by him.
In order to be valid, the Form of Proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power of attorney or authority, must be deposited at the Company's H Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the meeting or the adjourned meeting (as the case may be) (i.e. not later than 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020 (Hong Kong time)). Completion and return of the Form of Proxy shall not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the meeting, the Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Thursday, August 27, 2020 to Monday, August 31, 2020, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the EGM, unregistered holders of shares of the Company shall ensure that all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's H Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
References to time and dates in this notice are to Hong Kong time and dates.
