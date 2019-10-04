WuXi AppTec : NOTICE OF THE THIRD H SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.*

無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2359)

NOTICE OF THE THIRD H SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2019

Notice is hereby given that the third H Share class meeting of 2019 (the "Third H Share Class Meeting") of WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.* (無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司) (the "Company") will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Building No. 18, Lane 31, Yiwei Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai, the PRC for the following purposes of considering and, if deemed appropriate, approving the following resolution. In this notice, unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms and used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Company's circular dated October 4, 2019.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

1. To consider and approve the adoption of the List of Incentive Participants.

By Order of the Board

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.*

Dr. Ge Li

Chairman

Hong Kong, October 4, 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Dr. Ge Li, Mr. Edward Hu, Mr. Xiaozhong Liu, Mr. Zhaohui Zhang and Dr. Ning Zhao as executive Directors, Mr. Xiaomeng Tong and Dr. Yibing Wu as non-executive Directors and Dr. Jiangnan Cai, Ms. Yan Liu, Mr. Dai Feng, Dr. Hetong Lou and Mr. Xiaotong Zhang as independent non-executive Directors.