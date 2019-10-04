WuXi AppTec : NOTICE OF THE THIRD H SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2019
10/04/2019 | 04:42am EDT
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.*
無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2359)
NOTICE OF THE THIRD H SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2019
Notice is hereby given that the third H Share class meeting of 2019 (the "Third H Share Class Meeting") of WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.* (無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司) (the "Company") will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Building No. 18, Lane 31, Yiwei Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai, the PRC for the following purposes of considering and, if deemed appropriate, approving the following resolution. In this notice, unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms and used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Company's circular dated October 4, 2019.
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
1. To consider and approve the adoption of the List of Incentive Participants.
By Order of the Board
WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.*
Dr. Ge Li
Chairman
Hong Kong, October 4, 2019
As of the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Dr. Ge Li, Mr. Edward Hu, Mr. Xiaozhong Liu, Mr. Zhaohui Zhang and Dr. Ning Zhao as executive Directors, Mr. Xiaomeng Tong and Dr. Yibing Wu as non-executive Directors and Dr. Jiangnan Cai, Ms. Yan Liu, Mr. Dai Feng, Dr. Hetong Lou and Mr. Xiaotong Zhang as independent non-executive Directors.
Notes:
All resolution at the meeting will be taken by poll (except where the chairman decides to allow a resolution relating to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands) pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). The results of the poll will be published on the websites of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Company in accordance with the Listing Rules.
Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint more than one proxy to attend and on a poll, vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified in the relevant form of proxy. Every shareholder present in person or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each share held by him.
In order to be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power of attorney or authority, must be deposited at the Company's H Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the meeting or the adjourned meeting (as the case may be) (i.e. not later than 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019). Completion and return of the form of proxy shall not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the meeting, the register of members of H Shares of the Company will be closed from Saturday, October 19, 2019 to Monday, November 18, 2019, both dates inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the Third H Share Class Meeting, unregistered holders of shares of the Company shall ensure that all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's H Share Registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019.
References to time and dates in this notice are to Hong Kong time and dates.
