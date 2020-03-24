Log in
WuXi AppTec : Plans Private Share Placement

03/24/2020 | 09:01pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

WuXi AppTec Co. is planning to raise funds via a private share placement to finance some of its projects.

Under the plan, the pharmaceutical and medical device company is planning to issue 75-million A- shares and 68.21 million H-shares, it said Wednesday.

Wuxi AppTec is listed both on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges.

The company intends to raise up to 6.53 billion yuan ($924.52 million) from the A-share issuance. Wuxi AppTec didn't disclose how much it intends to raise from the H-shares.

Up to 35 investors including investment-management companies and qualified foreign institutional investors are the target subscribers for the A-share placement, the company said.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

