WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.

(603259)
  Report  
WuXi AppTec : REPLY SLIP FOR THE THIRD H SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2019 TO BE HELD ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2019

10/04/2019 | 04:47am EDT

WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.*

無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2359)

REPLY SLIP FOR THE THIRD H SHARE CLASS MEETING FOR 2019

TO BE HELD ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 2019

To: WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.* (無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司) (the "Company")

I/We (Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2)H shares of RMB$1.00

each in the share capital of the Company hereby inform the Company that I/we intend to attend or appoint proxy to attend on my/our behalf the third H Share class meeting of the Company for 2019 to be held at 2:00 p.m. at Building No. 18, Lane 31, Yiwei Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai, the PRC on Monday, November 18, 2019.

Date:

2019

Signature(s):

Notes:

  1. Please insert the full name(s) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this reply slip will be deemed to relate to all shares registered in your name(s).
  3. Please complete and sign this reply slip and return it to the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited on or before Tuesday, October 29, 2019 by hand, by post or by fax.
  4. The address and contact details of the Company's H Share Registrar, Tricor Investor Services Limited, are as follows:
    Level 54, Hopewell Centre 183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong
    Telephone No.: (852) 2980 1333
    Facsimile No.: (852) 2810 8185
  • for identification purposes only

Disclaimer

WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 08:46:14 UTC
