WuXi AppTec : REPURCHASE AND CANCELLATION OF PART OF THE RESTRICTED A SHARES GRANTED UNDER THE 2018 A SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN AND THE 2019 A SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN

08/16/2020 | 06:58am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.*

無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2359)

REPURCHASE AND CANCELLATION OF PART OF

THE RESTRICTED A SHARES GRANTED UNDER

THE 2018 A SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN AND

THE 2019 A SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN

References are made to (i) the announcement of WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.* (無錫藥明康 德新藥開發股份有限公司) (the "Company") dated June 10, 2020, in relation to, among

other things, the repurchase and cancellation of part of the Restricted A Shares granted under the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan; and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated June 10, 2020, in relation to, among other things, the repurchase and cancellation of part of the Restricted A Shares granted under the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the Announcements, due to (i) the departure of an aggregate of 81 incentive participants under the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan and the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan (the "Incentive Participants") before the expiry of the relevant lock-up periods; and (ii) the assessment results of an aggregate of 24 Incentive Participants being below "B" for 2018 and/or 2019, the Board has approved the repurchase of an aggregate of 897,964 Restricted A Shares granted under the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan and the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan (the "Repurchased Restricted A Shares"), which comprise (i) 367,960 Restricted A Shares granted under the initial grant of the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan at the repurchase price of RMB22.75 per Share; (ii) 172,625 Restricted A Shares granted under the reserved grant of the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan at the repurchase price of RMB22.95 per Share; and (iii) 357,379 Restricted A Shares granted under the initial grant of the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan at the repurchase price of RMB22.95 per Share, pursuant to the relevant provisions of the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan and the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan.

- 1 -

On July 28, 2020, the Company has submitted the application for the repurchase and cancellation of the Repurchased Restricted A Shares to the Shanghai Branch of the Securities Depository and Clearing Co., Ltd. It is expected that the procedures for the repurchase and cancellation of the Repurchased Restricted A Shares will be completed on August 19, 2020. As a result of the aforementioned repurchase and cancellation, the issued share capital of the Company will be reduced from 2,379,782,543 Shares (comprising 2,072,858,159 A Shares and 306,924,384 H Shares) to 2,378,884,579 Shares (comprising 2,071,960,195 A Shares and 306,924,384 H Shares) upon completion of the aforementioned repurchase and cancellation:

Unit: Share

Before the

After the

Change

Change

Change

A Shares with restricted

conditions

659,718,525

-897,964

658,820,561

A Shares without restricted

conditions

1,413,139,634

0

1,413,139,634

H Shares

306,924,384

0

306,924,384

Total

2,379,782,543

-897,964

2,378,884,579

By order of the Board

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.*

Dr. Ge Li

Chairman

Hong Kong, August 16, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. Ge Li, Mr. Edward Hu, Dr. Steve Qing Yang, Mr. Zhaohui Zhang and Dr. Ning Zhao as executive Directors, Mr. Xiaomeng Tong and Dr. Yibing Wu as non- executive Directors and Dr. Jiangnan Cai, Ms. Yan Liu, Mr. Dai Feng, Dr. Hetong Lou and Mr. Xiaotong Zhang as independent non-executive Directors.

*  For identification purposes only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2020 10:57:05 UTC
