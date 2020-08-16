WuXi AppTec : REPURCHASE AND CANCELLATION OF PART OF THE RESTRICTED A SHARES GRANTED UNDER THE 2018 A SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN AND THE 2019 A SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN
08/16/2020 | 06:58am EDT
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.*
無錫藥明康德新藥開發股份有限公司
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2359)
REPURCHASE AND CANCELLATION OF PART OF
THE RESTRICTED A SHARES GRANTED UNDER
THE 2018 A SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN AND
THE 2019 A SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN
References are made to (i) the announcement of WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.* (無錫藥明康 德新藥開發股份有限公司) (the "Company") dated June 10, 2020, in relation to, among
other things, the repurchase and cancellation of part of the Restricted A Shares granted under the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan; and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated June 10, 2020, in relation to, among other things, the repurchase and cancellation of part of the Restricted A Shares granted under the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.
As disclosed in the Announcements, due to (i) the departure of an aggregate of 81 incentive participants under the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan and the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan (the "Incentive Participants") before the expiry of the relevant lock-up periods; and (ii) the assessment results of an aggregate of 24 Incentive Participants being below "B" for 2018 and/or 2019, the Board has approved the repurchase of an aggregate of 897,964 Restricted A Shares granted under the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan and the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan (the "Repurchased Restricted A Shares"), which comprise (i) 367,960 Restricted A Shares granted under the initial grant of the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan at the repurchase price of RMB22.75 per Share; (ii) 172,625 Restricted A Shares granted under the reserved grant of the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan at the repurchase price of RMB22.95 per Share; and (iii) 357,379 Restricted A Shares granted under the initial grant of the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan at the repurchase price of RMB22.95 per Share, pursuant to the relevant provisions of the 2018 A Share Incentive Plan and the 2019 A Share Incentive Plan.
On July 28, 2020, the Company has submitted the application for the repurchase and cancellation of the Repurchased Restricted A Shares to the Shanghai Branch of the Securities Depository and Clearing Co., Ltd. It is expected that the procedures for the repurchase and cancellation of the Repurchased Restricted A Shares will be completed on August 19, 2020. As a result of the aforementioned repurchase and cancellation, the issued share capital of the Company will be reduced from 2,379,782,543 Shares (comprising 2,072,858,159 A Shares and 306,924,384 H Shares) to 2,378,884,579 Shares (comprising 2,071,960,195 A Shares and 306,924,384 H Shares) upon completion of the aforementioned repurchase and cancellation:
Unit: Share
Before the
After the
Change
Change
Change
A Shares with restricted
conditions
659,718,525
-897,964
658,820,561
A Shares without restricted
conditions
1,413,139,634
0
1,413,139,634
H Shares
306,924,384
0
306,924,384
Total
2,379,782,543
-897,964
2,378,884,579
By order of the Board
WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.*
Dr. Ge Li
Chairman
Hong Kong, August 16, 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. Ge Li, Mr. Edward Hu, Dr. Steve Qing Yang, Mr. Zhaohui Zhang and Dr. Ning Zhao as executive Directors, Mr. Xiaomeng Tong and Dr. Yibing Wu as non- executive Directors and Dr. Jiangnan Cai, Ms. Yan Liu, Mr. Dai Feng, Dr. Hetong Lou and Mr. Xiaotong Zhang as independent non-executive Directors.
