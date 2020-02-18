Wuxi Biologics Cayman : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT VACCINE MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT FOR BIOPHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.

藥明生物技術有限公司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2269)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

VACCINE MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT FOR

BIOPHARMACEUTICAL PRODUCTS

This announcement is made by WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated May 20, 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Letter of Intent entered into between WuXi Biologics Investments Limited and a global vaccine leader (the "Vaccine Partner"). Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

The Company is pleased to announce that WuXi Vaccines Ireland Limited ("WuXi

Vaccines"), a joint venture established by the Company and Shanghai Hile Bio- pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (上海海利生物技術股份有限公司, a company listed on

the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 603718)), on February 14, 2020, entered into a master contract manufacturing agreement for vaccine products (the "Vaccine Manufacturing Agreement") with the Vaccine Partner, pursuant to which WuXi Vaccines shall build an integrated vaccine manufacturing facility (the "Facility"), including drug substance and drug product manufacturing as well as quality control labs in Ireland, and manufacture for, and supply to, the Vaccine Partner certain vaccine products for an initial term commencing from February 14, 2020 to December 31, 2039, subject to an option to renew for successive three years by the Vaccine Partner, with a total contract value of up to approximately US$3 billion. It is expected that the Facility will commence operation in 2022.