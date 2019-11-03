Wuxi Sunlit Science and Technology : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (For the month ended 31 October 2019) 0 11/03/2019 | 09:08pm EST Send by mail :

For Main Board and GEM listed issuers Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 31/10/2019 To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Name of Issuer Date Submitted Wuxi Sunlit Science and Technology Company Limited (A joint stock company established in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) 04/11/2019 I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital 1. Ordinary Shares (1) Stock code : N/A Description : Domestic Shares Authorised share No. of ordinary Par value capital shares (State currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month 96,000,000 RMB1.00 RMB96,000,000 Increase/(decrease) Nil Nil Balance at close of the month 96,000,000 RMB1.00 RMB96,000,000 (2) Stock code : 1289 Description : H Shares Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month 32,000,000 RMB1.00 RMB32,000,000 Increase/(decrease) Nil Nil Balance at close of the month 32,000,000 RMB1.00 RMB32,000,000 For Main Board and GEM listed issuers 2. Preference Shares Stock code : N/A Description : N/A Par value Authorised share No. of preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code : N/A Description : N/A Par value Authorised share No. of other (State capital classes of shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State RMB128,000,000 currency) : For Main Board and GEM listed issuers II. Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of ordinary shares No of preference No. of other classes (1) (2) shares of shares Balance at close of preceding month 96,000,000 32,000,000 N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month Nil Nil N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 96,000,000 32,000,000 N/A N/A III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of share No. of new shares of No. of new shares of option scheme issuer issued during issuer which may be including EGM the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto approval date Movement during the month thereto as at close of the month (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed 1. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 2. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 3. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency) N/A For Main Board and GEM listed issuers Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer issued which may be during the issued pursuant month thereto as at Currency of Nominal value at Exercised Nominal value pursuant close of the Description of warrants nominal close of during the at close of the thereto month (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) value preceding month month month 1. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) ( / / ) ( / / ) ( / / ) Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A For Main Board and GEM listed issuers Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer issued which may be during the issued pursuant month thereto as at Currency of Amount at close Converted Amount at pursuant close of the amount of preceding during the close of the thereto month Class and description outstanding month month month 1. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) ( / / ) 2. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 4. N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A For Main Board and GEM listed issuers Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes) No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), as at close of the month if applicable, and class of shares issuable: 1. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 2. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 3. N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) Total D. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A For Main Board and GEM listed issuers Other Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be month issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the Type of Issue month Class of shares issuable ________ (Note 1) 1. Rights issue At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares issuable ________ (Note 1) 2. Open offer At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares issuable ________ (Note 1) 3. Placing At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares issuable ________ (Note 1) 4. Bonus issue Issue and allotment ( / / ) date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A For Main Board and GEM listed issuers No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be month issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the Type of Issue month Class of shares issuable ________ (Note 1) 5. Scrip dividend At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ repurchased (Note 1) 6. Repurchase of Cancellation date : ( / / ) shares (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ redeemed (Note 1) 7. Redemption of Redemption date : ( / / ) shares (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares issuable ________ (Note 1) 8. Consideration issue At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A For Main Board and GEM listed issuers No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer which during the may be month issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the Type of Issue month Class of shares issuable ________ (Note 1) 9. Capital Issue and allotment ( / / ) reorganisation date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares issuable ________ (Note 1) 10. Other At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) (Please specify) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Total E. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1) Nil (2) Nil Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): N/A Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): N/A (These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").) IV. Confirmations We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable: (Note 2) all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it; all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock

Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled; all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled; For Main Board and GEM listed issuers all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3) ; all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements; all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue; completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. Remarks (if any): Note: As the Company was incorporated in the PRC, the concept of "authorised share capital" is not applicable. The information contained in section I refers to the "issued share capital" of the Company. Submitted by: Ho Wing Yan Title: Company Secretary (Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer) Notes : State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other). Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return. "Identical" means in this context: the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;

they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and

they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects. If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet. Attachments Original document

