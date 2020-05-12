Oprah Winfrey And WW Announce 'Oprah's Your Life In Focus: A Vision Forward' Live Virtual Experience

NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global media leader Oprah Winfrey announced Oprah's Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward – Live Virtual Experience, a free, interactive, four-week virtual experience inspired by her sold-out national arena tour with WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW). Oprah will host a live, weekly, ninety-minute digital event on consecutive Saturdays from May 16 to June 6 starting at 11am ET/8am PT inspiring audiences to reclaim their path to self-care in the face of unprecedented change. The series is presented and produced by WW.



"In early 2020, I spent nine weeks traveling the country, talking to people about being well and staying focused. It was exhilarating. Then the pandemic hit and shook us all," said Oprah Winfrey. "Now, it's more important than ever to be and stay well and strong. Together, let's reset, refocus and find clarity in what matters most."

Throughout the four weeks, Oprah will share lessons in wellness that are carrying her through this moment and lead audiences through interactive workbook exercises to help them find ways to live their healthiest and most well lives during these challenging times. The weekly event will also feature Oprah live in conversation with attendees across the globe, stories of transformation, at-home wellness experiences, and talks with headline makers and thought leaders at the forefront of wellness who are showing us what it means to live stronger, healthier, more connected lives. The Saturday series will explore the following themes:

May 16: Focus

Find clarity in both your physical and emotional well being.

May 23: Connect

Relationships in a time of social distance.

May 30: Adapt

Tools to build your strongest self.

June 6: Commit

Habits, health and happiness. What you can do right now.

To join the free global experience, visit ww.com/oprah to register. Event participants will receive free digital workbook exercises to coincide with the weekly topic and a free 30-day WW trial offer. The series will be hosted as a Zoom Video Webinar and live streamed on Oprah's Facebook channel and WW's Facebook and YouTube channels. The four sessions will remain available for on demand viewing across all platforms. Mobeon, an international live streaming and virtual event production company, has collaborated with WW to create technology to deliver this state-of-the-art experience.

