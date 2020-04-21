Log in
WW Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

04/21/2020 | 04:33pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) will release its results for the first quarter 2020 after market close on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

WW will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day. During the conference call, Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Nicholas Hotchkin, Chief Financial Officer, Operating Officer, North America & President, Emerging Markets, will discuss the first quarter 2020 results and answer questions from the investment community.

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s corporate website, corporate.ww.com, in the Investors section under Presentations and Events.  Supplemental investor materials will also be available in the same location prior to the start of the webcast.  A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for approximately 90 days.

About WW International, Inc.
WW – Weight Watchers reimagined – is a global wellness company powered by the world’s leading commercial weight management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging tech-enabled experience and face-to-face group workshops, members follow our livable and sustainable program of healthy eating, physical activity, and a helpful mindset. Leveraging more than five decades of experience in building inspired communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to democratize wellness and to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by the Company pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. The Company assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via the Company's website at corporate.ww.com).

For more information, contact:
Investors:
Corey Kinger
212.601.7569
corey.kinger@ww.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 513 M
EBIT 2020 307 M
Net income 2020 139 M
Debt 2020 1 318 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 8,74x
EV / Sales2020 1,77x
EV / Sales2021 1,61x
Capitalization 1 354 M
Chart WW INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
WW International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WW INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 31,10  $
Last Close Price 20,08  $
Spread / Highest target 214%
Spread / Average Target 54,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mindy F. Grossman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond Debbane Chairman
Nicholas P. Hotchkin COO, CFO & President-Emerging Markets
Gary D. Foster Chief Scientific Officer
Don Kittle Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WW INTERNATIONAL, INC.-47.45%1 339
SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-14.79%7 171
HOMESERVE PLC-12.66%4 718
FRONTDOOR, INC.-26.17%3 033
JAPAN BEST RESCUE SYSTEM CO.,LTD.4.40%202
AA-58.04%179
