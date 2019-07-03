Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  WYG PLC    WYG   GB00B5N5WH70

WYG PLC

(WYG)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/03 04:05:42 am
54 GBp   -0.92%
07:18aWYG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) WYG Plc
PU
05:48aWYG : Form 8.3 - WYG PLC
PU
06/27WYG : Results of Shareholder Meetings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WYG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) WYG Plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 07:18am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Nplus1 Singer Capital Markets Limited

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

WYG Plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

WYG Plc

(d) Date dealing undertaken:

02 July 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

NO

If YES, specify which:

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ord 0.1p

Purchase

4

54.366p

54.366p

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

Date of disclosure:

03 July 2019

Contact name:

Damian Fernandez

Telephone number:

020 7496 3094

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

WYG plc published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 11:17:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WYG PLC
07:18aWYG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) WYG Plc
PU
05:48aWYG : Form 8.3 - WYG PLC
PU
06/27WYG : Results of Shareholder Meetings
PU
06/27WYG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) WYG Plc
PU
06/27WYG : Form 8.3 -
PU
06/25WYG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) WYG Plc
PU
06/25WYG : Form 8.3 -
PU
06/21WYG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - WYG Plc
PU
06/20WYG : Form 8.3 - WYG PLC
PU
06/19WYG : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) WYG Plc
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 167 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 7,30 M
Yield 2020 3,30%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,28x
EV / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 40,0 M
Chart WYG PLC
Duration : Period :
WYG PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WYG PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,55  GBP
Last Close Price 0,55  GBP
Spread / Highest target 0,92%
Spread / Average Target 0,92%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Douglas McCormick Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeremy J. Beeton Non-Executive Chairman
Iain Geoffrey Clarkson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David John Jeffcoat Independent Non-Executive Director
Neil Andrew Masom Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WYG PLC26.74%50
WORLDPAY INC65.69%39 316
EXPERIAN PLC (ADR)--.--%27 443
CINTAS CORPORATION42.19%24 979
EDENRED42.98%12 349
TELEPERFORMANCE27.58%11 667
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About