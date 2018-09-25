WYG : Result of AGM

25 September 2018

WYG plc ('Company')

2018 Annual General Meeting

Result of AGM

The Annual General Meeting of WYG plc was held at the Company's registered office, Arndale Court, Otley Road, Headingly, Leeds on 25 September 2018 at 10.00am.

All 10 resolutions put to members were passed on a poll. Resolutions 1 to 7 and 10 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 8 and 9 were passed as special resolutions.

The number of votes lodged by proxy for and against each of the resolutions proposed and the number of votes withheld was as follows. Votes lodged to be cast at the Chairman's discretion have been included in the 'Votes for' figures.

Resolution Votes for % Votes against % Votes withheld 1. To receive the 2018 Annual Report and Accounts 43,028,926 99.98 28 0.01 0 2.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 40,759,855 94.73 2,265,069 5.26 4,030 3. To declare a final dividend of 1.2 pence per Ordinary Share 43,028,953 99.99 0 0.00 1 4.To elect Marcia Marini as a Director 33,488,892 77.82 9,540,029 22.17 33 5. To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor 42,663,368 99.15 345,068 0.80 23 6. To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor 43,028,920 99.98 31 0.01 3 7. To authorise the Directors to allot shares 42,114,883 99.18 345,068 0.81 569,003 8. To authorise the dis-application of statutory pre-emption rights 33,139,883 77.01 9,889,067 22.98 4 9. To authorise the market purchase of the Company's own shares 42,118,885 97.87 910,066 2.12 3 10. To authorise the adoption of the new SAYE plan 41,624,922 96.74 1,400,029 3.25 4,003

As at 25 September 2018, there were

72,699,665 ordinary shares in issue. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. Votes withheld are not votes in law and so have not been included in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against a resolution.

