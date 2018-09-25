Log in
WYG : Result of AGM

09/25/2018 | 12:09pm CEST

25 September 2018

WYG plc ('Company')

2018 Annual General Meeting

Result of AGM

The Annual General Meeting of WYG plc was held at the Company's registered office, Arndale Court, Otley Road, Headingly, Leeds on 25 September 2018 at 10.00am.

All 10 resolutions put to members were passed on a poll. Resolutions 1 to 7 and 10 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 8 and 9 were passed as special resolutions.

The number of votes lodged by proxy for and against each of the resolutions proposed and the number of votes withheld was as follows. Votes lodged to be cast at the Chairman's discretion have been included in the 'Votes for' figures.

Resolution

Votes for

%

Votes against

%

Votes withheld

1. To receive the 2018 Annual Report and Accounts

43,028,926

99.98

28

0.01

0

2.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

40,759,855

94.73

2,265,069

5.26

4,030

3. To declare a final dividend of 1.2 pence per Ordinary Share

43,028,953

99.99

0

0.00

1

4.To elect Marcia Marini as a Director

33,488,892

77.82

9,540,029

22.17

33

5. To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor

42,663,368

99.15

345,068

0.80

23

6. To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor

43,028,920

99.98

31

0.01

3

7. To authorise the Directors to allot shares

42,114,883

99.18

345,068

0.81

569,003

8. To authorise the dis-application of statutory pre-emption rights

33,139,883

77.01

9,889,067

22.98

4

9. To authorise the market purchase of the Company's own shares

42,118,885

97.87

910,066

2.12

3

10. To authorise the adoption of the new SAYE plan

41,624,922

96.74

1,400,029

3.25

4,003

As at 25 September 2018, there were 72,699,665 ordinary shares in issue. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. Votes withheld are not votes in law and so have not been included in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against a resolution.

ENDS

WYG plc Tel: 0113 278 7111

Douglas McCormick, Chief Executive Officer

Iain Clarkson, Chief Financial Officer

MHP Communications Tel: 020 3128 8100

Katie Hunt / Ollie Hoare / Peter Lambie

N+1 SingerTel: 020 7496 3000

Sandy Fraser / Rachel Hayes / James White

Disclaimer

WYG plc published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 10:08:02 UTC
