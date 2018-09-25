WYG : Result of AGM

The Annual General Meeting of WYG plc was held at the Company's registered office, Arndale Court, Otley Road, Headingly, Leeds on 25 September 2018 at 10.00am.
All 10 resolutions put to members were passed on a poll. Resolutions 1 to 7 and 10 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 8 and 9 were passed as special resolutions.
The number of votes lodged by proxy for and against each of the resolutions proposed and the number of votes withheld was as follows. Votes lodged to be cast at the Chairman's discretion have been included in the 'Votes for' figures.
Resolution
Votes for
%
Votes against
%
Votes withheld
1. To receive the 2018 Annual Report and Accounts
43,028,926
99.98
28
0.01
0
2.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
40,759,855
94.73
2,265,069
5.26
4,030
3. To declare a final dividend of 1.2 pence per Ordinary Share
43,028,953
99.99
0
0.00
1
4.To elect Marcia Marini as a Director
33,488,892
77.82
9,540,029
22.17
33
5. To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor
42,663,368
99.15
345,068
0.80
23
6. To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor
43,028,920
99.98
31
0.01
3
7. To authorise the Directors to allot shares
42,114,883
99.18
345,068
0.81
569,003
8. To authorise the dis-application of statutory pre-emption rights
33,139,883
77.01
9,889,067
22.98
4
9. To authorise the market purchase of the Company's own shares
42,118,885
97.87
910,066
2.12
3
10. To authorise the adoption of the new SAYE plan
41,624,922
96.74
1,400,029
3.25
4,003
As at 25 September 2018, there were72,699,665 ordinary shares in issue. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. Votes withheld are not votes in law and so have not been included in the calculation of the proportion of votes for and against a resolution.