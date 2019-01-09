Wyndham Destinations : Names Bill Schnepp Executive Vice President of Vacation Club Marketing

ORLANDO, Fla., January 9, 2019 -- Wyndham Destinations , the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, announced the appointment of Bill Schnepp to the new role of Executive Vice President of Marketing for Wyndham Vacation Clubs, overseeing the marketing and strategic initiatives for the company's vacation ownership business.

Schnepp's 35 years of vacation ownership and hospitality expertise includes 20 years of prior service with Wyndham, where he excelled in various senior-level positions in sales, marketing and operations. During this time, he was instrumental in driving the company's key performance metrics and growing revenue and profitability through operational efficiencies, strategic alliances/partnerships and tuck-in acquisitions. His extensive list of accomplishments includes several prestigious awards, including multiple accolades from the American Resort Development Association.

Most recently, Schnepp served as President of CFL Partners, Inc., where he sourced capital funding and structured mergers, acquisitions, fee-based sales, marketing agreements, and similar capital-efficient transactions. Under his leadership, the company procured and closed one of the largest acquisitions of a privately-held vacation ownership company in recent years, and was also responsible for a recently announced partnership with Plantation Resort in Myrtle Beach, where Wyndham Destinations acquired certain assets and took over sales and marketing operations.

'We are so pleased to welcome Bill back to Wyndham at an important time in our evolution,' said Jeff Myers, chief sales & marketing officer, Wyndham Vacation Clubs. 'Bill is a dedicated marketing leader and his extensive knowledge across all segments of the business will be extremely beneficial as he leads the way in optimizing our expansive marketing campaigns, partnerships and alliances to effectively drive revenue.'

'It feels good to be returning home. In my previous 20 years with Wyndham I can't recall a time when the company was better positioned for growth,' said Schnepp. 'Leveraging the strength of our brand and our business relationships to develop new marketing platforms, partnerships and initiatives, will be a key to continuing to grow the business and I'm looking forward to the journey.'

ABOUT WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers.

The company's global presence in 110 countries means more vacation choices for its nearly four million members and owner families: Wyndham's 220 vacation club resorts, which offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model, with signature brands including Club Wyndham ®, WorldMark® by Wyndham , Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham, and Shell Vacations Club ; 4,300+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world's leader in vacation exchange; and 10,000 rental properties from coast to coast through Wyndham Vacation Rentals , North America's largest professionally managed vacation rental business. Year after year, a worldwide team of 25,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at wyndhamdestinations.com .

