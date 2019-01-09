Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS INC    WYND

WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS INC (WYND)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wyndham Destinations : Names Bill Schnepp Executive Vice President of Vacation Club Marketing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 12:24pm EST

ORLANDO, Fla., January 9, 2019 -- Wyndham Destinations, the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, announced the appointment of Bill Schnepp to the new role of Executive Vice President of Marketing for Wyndham Vacation Clubs, overseeing the marketing and strategic initiatives for the company's vacation ownership business.

Schnepp's 35 years of vacation ownership and hospitality expertise includes 20 years of prior service with Wyndham, where he excelled in various senior-level positions in sales, marketing and operations. During this time, he was instrumental in driving the company's key performance metrics and growing revenue and profitability through operational efficiencies, strategic alliances/partnerships and tuck-in acquisitions. His extensive list of accomplishments includes several prestigious awards, including multiple accolades from the American Resort Development Association.

Most recently, Schnepp served as President of CFL Partners, Inc., where he sourced capital funding and structured mergers, acquisitions, fee-based sales, marketing agreements, and similar capital-efficient transactions. Under his leadership, the company procured and closed one of the largest acquisitions of a privately-held vacation ownership company in recent years, and was also responsible for a recently announced partnership with Plantation Resort in Myrtle Beach, where Wyndham Destinations acquired certain assets and took over sales and marketing operations.

'We are so pleased to welcome Bill back to Wyndham at an important time in our evolution,' said Jeff Myers, chief sales & marketing officer, Wyndham Vacation Clubs. 'Bill is a dedicated marketing leader and his extensive knowledge across all segments of the business will be extremely beneficial as he leads the way in optimizing our expansive marketing campaigns, partnerships and alliances to effectively drive revenue.'

'It feels good to be returning home. In my previous 20 years with Wyndham I can't recall a time when the company was better positioned for growth,' said Schnepp. 'Leveraging the strength of our brand and our business relationships to develop new marketing platforms, partnerships and initiatives, will be a key to continuing to grow the business and I'm looking forward to the journey.'

ABOUT WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers.

The company's global presence in 110 countries means more vacation choices for its nearly four million members and owner families: Wyndham's 220 vacation club resorts, which offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model, with signature brands including Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham, andShell Vacations Club; 4,300+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world's leader in vacation exchange; and 10,000 rental properties from coast to coast through Wyndham Vacation Rentals, North America's largest professionally managed vacation rental business. Year after year, a worldwide team of 25,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at wyndhamdestinations.com.

# # #

Media Contact

Wyndham Destinations

(407) 626-3830

Media@wyn.com

Disclaimer

Wyndham Destinations Inc. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 17:23:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS INC
12:24pWYNDHAM DESTINATIONS : Names Bill Schnepp Executive Vice President of Vacation C..
PU
01/08WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS : The Charter at Beaver Creek Named a Top Colorado Resort i..
PR
01/07WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS : is Surprising Select Owners with Holiday Vacation Certifi..
AQ
01/04WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS : is Surprising Select Owners with Holiday Vacation Certifi..
PU
2018WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE : Gifts For Your Entire List With Wyndham Destinations' Winter..
PU
2018WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE : Gifts for Your Entire List with Wyndham Destinations' Winter..
PR
2018WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE : Millennials Are Buying a Lifetime of Vacations for Less than..
AQ
2018WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE : Millenials Are Buying a Lifetime of Vacations for Less than ..
PU
2018WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS : Millennials Are Buying A Lifetime Of Vacations For Less T..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 952 M
EBIT 2018 812 M
Net income 2018 328 M
Debt 2018 3 045 M
Yield 2018 4,53%
P/E ratio 2018 11,52
P/E ratio 2019 7,00
EV / Sales 2018 1,68x
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
Capitalization 3 614 M
Chart WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS INC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 58,6 $
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Dean Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen P. Holmes Non-Executive Chairman
Michael A. Hug Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brad Dettmer Chief Information Officer
James Edward Buckman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS INC5.47%3 614
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL1.11%36 845
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC0.08%20 979
ACCOR-0.05%12 219
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC0.87%10 419
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)2.62%8 939
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.