WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

(WH)
Statement from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts: COVID-19

03/12/2020 | 06:58pm EDT
The safety of our guests and team members around the world is a top priority. We have provided the thousands of independently-owned and operated franchised hotels in our network and our managed and owned properties worldwide with helpful guidelines and safety information provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) detailing how to identify COVID-19 symptoms and mitigate its transmission. We have also partnered with third parties, including Ecolab and other suppliers, to provide our hotels with access to industry-standard cleaning and disinfecting supplies and have made training available to support our franchisees and our managed and owned hotels in achieving the highest standards of cleanliness, disinfection and hygiene.

Our mission is to make hotel travel possible for all, and that becomes especially important during times of uncertainty. Our cancellation policies for direct bookings are among the most flexible in the hotel industry, with thousands of our hotels honoring no-fee cancellations up to 6 p.m. on the day of arrival.

We have enhanced our cancellation policies as follows:

  • Guests traveling to or from Greater China, South Korea or Italy with direct bookings for stays in any of our hotels through March 31, 2020 will have their cancellation or change penalties waived.
  • Guests who are prohibited from traveling to their booked hotel under applicable law will have their cancellation or change penalties waived on direct bookings.
  • Globally, for existing direct bookings, all of our properties are required to accommodate non-cancellable rate reservation changes if the request is received at least 48 hours prior to arrival and the same number of room nights or more are booked for a future stay.
  • We are also extending current Wyndham Rewards member status for all Gold, Platinum and Diamond members from our Greater China and Southeast Asia Pacific Rim regions through the end of 2021.

For bookings made by a travel agent or online booking platform, guests are advised to contact the agent or booking platform directly. Please consult travel advisories and information made available by the World Health Organization (https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/travel-advice), U.S. Centers for Disease and Control (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html) and the U.S. Department of State (https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/ea/covid-19-information.html). We will continue to closely monitor the situation and adapt our policies accordingly.

Disclaimer

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 22:57:03 UTC
