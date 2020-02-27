Log in
Statement from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts: Coronavirus

02/27/2020 | 02:22pm EST
The safety of our guests, owners, team members and partners around the world is a top priority. We are recommending that our hotels around the world follow the guidelines established by the World Health Organization (WHO), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and their local health departments - and to report any suspected cases to the proper authorities as soon as possible. We have sent supplies to our hotels in China for distribution to workers, guests, and members of the community.

Guests traveling to or from Greater China, South Korea or Italy with direct bookings for stays in any of our hotels through March 31 will have their cancellation or change penalties waived. We are also extending current Wyndham Rewards member status for all Gold, Platinum and Diamond members from our Greater China and Southeast Asia Pacific Rim regions through the end of 2021. We continue to monitor the situation closely.

Disclaimer

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 19:21:23 UTC
