Wyndham Hotels & Resorts : Announces Departure and New Appointment of its Chief Financial Officer

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) today announced that David B. Wyshner has decided to step down as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately, and move into a senior advisory role reporting to President and Chief Executive Officer Geoff Ballotti until March 1, 2020.

"As the CFO of Wyndham Worldwide and later Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, David was absolutely instrumental in the divestiture of our European Vacation Rentals Business, the acquisition of La Quinta Holdings, our spin-off from our parent company, establishing a new Finance leadership team and setting us up for the future. We are sincerely grateful for all that David has done to transition our new company for success," said Mr. Ballotti.

"I thank my colleagues at Wyndham. It has been a pleasure to work with one of the best leadership teams in the industry," said Mr. Wyshner. "I have enjoyed our teamwork, our culture and our many successes and see this as the right time for me personally to make this transition from the job I was brought in to do back in 2017."

The Company also today announced the promotion of its Treasurer and Executive Vice President, Michele Allen, to succeed Mr. Wyshner as CFO, effective immediately. Ms. Allen, who began her career at Deloitte & Touche, is a 20-year veteran of Wyndham Hotels, Wyndham Worldwide and Cendant Corporation – having been the global Senior Vice President of Finance and Controller for the former Wyndham Hotel Group, and Senior Vice President of Finance for Wyndham Worldwide. Since the spin-off, she has played a critical role in developing the leadership talent of our Finance organization, while helping to drive our first six quarters of consistent execution as a new public company.

Mr. Ballotti commented, "Michele is an exceptional leader whom I've had the pleasure to work alongside for over a decade. Her readiness to assume this role was part of our Board's ongoing succession planning process. She personally knows our leadership teams around the world and understands this business inside-out. I am confident she will hit the ground running with the full support of our team here in New Jersey and around the world."

The Company further announced the appointment of its Deputy Treasurer, Barry Goldschmidt, to Treasurer.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

