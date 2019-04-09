Wyndham Hotels & Resorts : Continues Expansion of Ramada by Wyndham with New Opening in Armenia

LONDON, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With around 870 hotels in over 60 countries, Ramada by Wyndham is one of the most recognised hotel brands in the world. Ramada by Wyndham has a strong presence all across Europe, from the UK, Germany, Portugal, Belgium and Italy, to Greece, Russia, Turkey and many more. The brand's impressive list of destinations is set to further expand this month, with the opening of Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Yerevan, in Armenia. Located close to Republic Square, with panoramic views of Mount Ararat and the scenic city centre of Yerevan, the hotel will be the perfect base for travellers ready to explore Armenia's capital and culture.

Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Yerevan will boast 202 spacious rooms, four well-equipped and cleverly designed meeting rooms, a fitness centre, sauna and Hammam, as well as two modern restaurants serving a range of local and international delicacies. Situated just 13km from Zvartnots International Airport, the hotel will be set in an ideal location for travellers who want to sample the best that the city has to offer, including the National Gallery, the History Museum and the Opera and Ballet Theatre of Armenia.

Ramada by Wyndham is part of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the hospitality powerhouse with 20 brands and approximately 9,200 hotels in over 80 countries. Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Yerevan will be Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' first hotel in Armenia.

Edwin Broers, Regional Vice President for Central and Eastern Europe, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: "Our strategy is bold but simple – we want to ensure that wherever in the world travellers visit, that they are able to find our hotel brands nearby. With a thriving cultural scene and a rich history, Yerevan was a natural choice to enter this attractive country and continue to grow in the region."

The hotel will be managed by hospitality management expert, City Central LLC under a franchised agreement. Chilingaryan Karen, General Director City Central LLC, added: "We are pleased to be partnering with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to bring an internationally recognised brand like Ramada to the capital of Armenia. Yerevan is increasingly attracting business and leisure travellers to our country, and Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Yerevan will be the perfect spot to experience the city."

Ramada by Wyndham hotels around the world participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the company's award-winning loyalty programme offering more than 70 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, club resorts and vacation rental properties globally.

About Ramada by Wyndham

With approximately 870 hotels in more than 60 countries, global travelers are bound to find Ramada by Wyndham, one of the world's most recognised hotel brands, wherever their travels take them. Guests choose Ramada to not only sample the world around them but for the brand's passionate team members and full-service hospitality as well as functional meeting space, comfortable guest rooms, free Wi-Fi, and casual dining options. For more information visit www.ramada.com. Like and follow Ramada on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 810,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveller, Wyndham commands a leading presence in both the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada by Wyndham®, Ramada Encore®, TRYP by Wyndham, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty programme offers more than 70 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at tens of thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com or https://whrdevelopmentemea.com/.

