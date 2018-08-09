Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc    WH

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INC (WH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/09 10:00:00 pm
56.895 USD   -2.69%
11:04pWYNDHAM HOTELS : Declares Cash Dividend
PR
08/07TUESDAY 8/7 INS : Wh, bgcp
AQ
08/01WYNDHAM HOTELS : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts : Declares Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2018 | 11:04pm CEST

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: WH) announced today its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share on its common stock, payable September 28, 2018 to shareholders of record as of September 14, 2018.

(PRNewsfoto/Wyndham Hotel Group)

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with nearly 9,000 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents.  Through its network of more than 792,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in both the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry.  The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®.  Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management.  The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 58 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, condominiums and holiday homes globally.  For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements related to our quarterly dividend. These statements are made on the basis of our views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance as of the time the statements are made. Management does not undertake any obligation to update these statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such differences may result from actions taken by Wyndham Hotels, including restructuring or strategic initiatives; risks related to our spin-off as a newly independent company; as well as from developments beyond our control including international, political or military developments, health concerns and changes in domestic and global economic conditions that may affect our business generally. Additional factors are set forth in our Registration Statement on Form 10 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wyndham-hotels--resorts-declares-cash-dividend-300695160.html

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS I
11:04pWYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS : Declares Cash Dividend
PR
08/07TUESDAY 8/7 INSIDER BUYING REPORT : Wh, bgcp
AQ
08/06WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
08/01WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
08/01WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results
PR
07/26Free Pre-Market Technical Recap on Huazhu Group and Three Additional Lodging ..
AC
07/24J.D. POWER REPEAT : Microtel by Wyndham® and Wingate by Wyndham® Once Again Earn..
PR
07/05WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on August 1, 2..
PR
06/18WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS : slated to expand footprint across the UK
AQ
06/12WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS : Days Inn by Wyndham Forecasting Bright Skies All Summ..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05:08pWyndham Hotels & Resorts declares $0.25 dividend 
08/01Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats by $0.08, misses on revenue 
07/23Waiting for those tax savings to kick in 
06/26MGM down 1.6% on Goldman downgrade; Wyndham upgraded alongside 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.