Wyndham Hotels & Resorts : Declares Cash Dividend

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: WH) announced today its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share on its common stock, payable September 28, 2018 to shareholders of record as of September 14, 2018.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with nearly 9,000 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of more than 792,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in both the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 58 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, condominiums and holiday homes globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements related to our quarterly dividend. These statements are made on the basis of our views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance as of the time the statements are made. Management does not undertake any obligation to update these statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such differences may result from actions taken by Wyndham Hotels, including restructuring or strategic initiatives; risks related to our spin-off as a newly independent company; as well as from developments beyond our control including international, political or military developments, health concerns and changes in domestic and global economic conditions that may affect our business generally. Additional factors are set forth in our Registration Statement on Form 10 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

