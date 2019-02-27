Wyndham Hotels & Resorts : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: WH) announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share on its common stock, payable March 29, 2019 to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2019. The cash dividend represents a 16% increase from the $0.25 per share quarterly dividend paid during 2018.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 810,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in both the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award- winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 61 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at tens of thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rental properties globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements related to our quarterly dividend. These statements are made on the basis of our views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance as of the time the statements are made. Management does not undertake any obligation to update these statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such differences may result from actions taken by Wyndham Hotels, including restructuring or strategic initiatives; risks related to our spin-off as a newly independent company; as well as from developments beyond our control including international, political or military developments, health concerns and changes in domestic and global economic conditions that may affect our business generally. Additional factors are set forth in Wyndham Hotels' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 14, 2019.

