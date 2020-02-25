Log in
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

02/25/2020 | 05:42pm EST

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: WH) announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share on its common stock, payable March 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2020. The cash dividend represents a 10% increase from the $0.29 per share quarterly dividend paid during 2019.

(PRNewsfoto/Wyndham Hotels & Resorts)

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,300 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents.  Through its network of over 831,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with approximately 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 81 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including statements related to our quarterly dividend. These statements are made on the basis of our views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance as of the time the statements are made. Management does not undertake any obligation to update these statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such differences may result from actions taken by Wyndham Hotels, including restructuring or strategic initiatives; risks related to the acquisition of La Quinta and our relationship with CorePoint Lodging; risks related to the timing and amount of future share repurchases and dividends as well as the risks set forth in Wyndham Hotels'  most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

Contacts

Investors:                                                              

Matt Capuzzi

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

973 753-6453

ir@wyndham.com

 

Media: 
Dave DeCecco
Group Vice President, Global Communications  
973 753-7474 
WyndhamHotelsNews@wyndham.com

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wyndham-hotels--resorts-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-301011237.html

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
