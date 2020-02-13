Wyndham Hotels & Resorts : Quarterly Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (2018-2019)

HISTORICAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT

2019 First Second Third Fourth Full Year Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Net revenues Hotel Franchising $ 269 $ 331 $ 379 $ 300 $ 1,279 Hotel Management 197 201 180 190 768 Total Reportable Segments 466 532 559 490 2,047 Corporate and Other 2 1 1 2 6 Total Company $ 468 $ 533 $ 560 $ 492 $ 2,053 Adjusted EBITDA Hotel Franchising $ 113 $ 162 $ 195 $ 151 $ 622 Hotel Management 16 16 13 21 66 Total Reportable Segments 129 178 208 172 688 Corporate and Other (18) (19) (18) (19) (75) Total Company $ 111 $ 159 $ 190 $ 153 $ 613 2018 First Second Third Fourth Full Year Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Net revenues Hotel Franchising $ 203 $ 289 $ 348 $ 295 $ 1,135 Hotel Management 99 146 252 229 726 Total Reportable Segments 302 435 600 524 1,861 Corporate and Other - - 4 3 7 Total Company $ 302 $ 435 $ 604 $ 527 $ 1,868 Adjusted EBITDA Hotel Franchising $ 86 $ 129 $ 178 $ 122 $ 515 Hotel Management 16 8 5 18 47 Total Reportable Segments 102 137 183 140 562 Corporate and Other (10) (12) (17) (15) (55) Total Company $ 92 $ 125 $ 166 $ 125 $ 507

NOTE:Amounts may not add across due to rounding.

Financial information includes non-GAAP measures, which include or exclude certain items. These non- GAAP measures differ from reported GAAP results and are intended to illustrate what management believes are relevant period-over-period comparisons and are helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding and assessing the Company's ongoing operating performance. The Company uses these measures internally to assess its operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the evaluation of selected compensation decisions. Exclusion of items in the Company's non-GAAP presentation should not be considered an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.

Definitions

Adjusted EBITDA:Represents net income excluding interest expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-,disposition-, or separation-related), foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries, stock-based compensation expense and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not recognized under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Please see Table 5 of our fourth quarter and full-year 2019 earnings release for non-GAAP reconciliations.