WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.

(WH)
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts : Quarterly Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA by Segment (2018-2019)

02/13/2020

HISTORICAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT

2019

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Full Year

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Net revenues

Hotel Franchising

$

269

$

331

$

379

$

300

$

1,279

Hotel Management

197

201

180

190

768

Total Reportable Segments

466

532

559

490

2,047

Corporate and Other

2

1

1

2

6

Total Company

$

468

$

533

$

560

$

492

$

2,053

Adjusted EBITDA

Hotel Franchising

$

113

$

162

$

195

$

151

$

622

Hotel Management

16

16

13

21

66

Total Reportable Segments

129

178

208

172

688

Corporate and Other

(18)

(19)

(18)

(19)

(75)

Total Company

$

111

$

159

$

190

$

153

$

613

2018

First

Second

Third

Fourth

Full Year

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Net revenues

Hotel Franchising

$

203

$

289

$

348

$

295

$

1,135

Hotel Management

99

146

252

229

726

Total Reportable Segments

302

435

600

524

1,861

Corporate and Other

-

-

4

3

7

Total Company

$

302

$

435

$

604

$

527

$

1,868

Adjusted EBITDA

Hotel Franchising

$

86

$

129

$

178

$

122

$

515

Hotel Management

16

8

5

18

47

Total Reportable Segments

102

137

183

140

562

Corporate and Other

(10)

(12)

(17)

(15)

(55)

Total Company

$

92

$

125

$

166

$

125

$

507

NOTE:Amounts may not add across due to rounding.

Financial information includes non-GAAP measures, which include or exclude certain items. These non- GAAP measures differ from reported GAAP results and are intended to illustrate what management believes are relevant period-over-period comparisons and are helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding and assessing the Company's ongoing operating performance. The Company uses these measures internally to assess its operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the evaluation of selected compensation decisions. Exclusion of items in the Company's non-GAAP presentation should not be considered an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.

Definitions

Adjusted EBITDA:Represents net income excluding interest expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-,disposition-, or separation-related), foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries, stock-based compensation expense and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not recognized under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Please see Table 5 of our fourth quarter and full-year 2019 earnings release for non-GAAP reconciliations.

Attachments
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 074 M
EBIT 2020 543 M
Net income 2020 325 M
Debt 2020 2 030 M
Yield 2020 2,16%
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,73x
EV / Sales2021 3,25x
Capitalization 5 697 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 68,45  $
Last Close Price 59,10  $
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey A. Ballotti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen P. Holmes Non-Executive Chairman
Robert D. Loewen Chief Operating Officer
Michele Allen Chief Financial Officer
Scott R. Strickland Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-4.70%5 697
WHITBREAD PLC-1.84%8 262
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.1.32%5 805
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-6.39%3 503
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-15.65%3 291
EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC.-11.84%2 395
