Wyndham Hotels & Resorts : Ramada by Wyndham Hits 100-Hotel Milestone in China

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding its established presence of over 1,400 hotels in China, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchisor with nearly 9,000 hotels and 20 iconic brands and the largest U.S.-based hotel company in China, recently marked its landmark 100th Ramada® by Wyndham location in the country with the opening of the 194-room Ramada Plaza Fuxian Lake.

Wyndham, which acquired the international rights to the Ramada flag in 2004 with just 14 hotels in China, has steadily grown the brand's presence in key business and leisure travel markets there – including Shanghai, Beijing, Xiamen, and Chongqing, among others – offering a globally-recognized and trusted hotel name to the country's ever-growing base of travelers. Today, the brand's footprint consists of over 850 locations in more than 60 countries around the world.

"The increasing travel habits and spending among China's burgeoning middle class – which is expected to grow to more than 500 million people by 2022 – continues to drive the need for a range of quality, value-driven accommodations throughout the country, from urban to rural destinations," said Bob Loewen, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

"Ramada has delivered sought-after lodging options and high-caliber service around the world for six-plus decades. Reaching this milestone of 100 hotels in China signifies the confidence and trust hotel owners and guests have in the internationally renowned brand, and highlights the vast opportunities to continue expanding Ramada even further in the region," he continued.

Located in Yunnan Province's Changjiang County, the newly constructed Ramada Plaza Fuxian Lake is situated within Southwest China's mountain landscape close to the Lucong Scenic Area, Maotianshan Mountain National Geo-Park, and Kunming International Airport. The tranquility of nearby Fuxian Lake – a popular attraction located just five kilometers away – inspired the hotel's relaxing design elements, like its wavy exterior and neutral color palettes.

Services and amenities at China's newest Ramada include two eateries, daily free breakfast offering traditional Sichuan and Yunnan cuisine, a heated indoor pool, a fitness center, and free Wi-Fi. The hotel's 760 square meters of meeting and event space comprises five meeting rooms accommodating up to 600 guests.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has seven brands spanning all segments operating in China, including Ramada, Super 8® by Wyndham, Days Inn® by Wyndham, and its flagship Wyndham® chain. The Company debuted two of its brands in the country in the past year – the lifestyle TRYP by Wyndham flag and the award-winning midscale Wingate by Wyndham® name – with the openings of new hotels in Xian and Sanya.

As of September, 30, 2018, Wyndham had more than 90 Ramada hotels in its pipeline in China.

ABOUT RAMADA® BY WYNDHAM

With over 850 hotels in more than 60 countries, global travelers are bound to find Ramada® by Wyndham, one of the world's most recognized hotel brands, wherever their travels take them. Guests choose Ramada to not only sample the world around them but for the brand's passionate team members and full-service hospitality as well as functional meeting space, comfortable guest rooms, free Wi-Fi, and casual dining options. For more information visit www.ramada.com. Like and follow Ramada on Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with nearly 9,000 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of more than 792,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in both the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 58 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, condominiums and holiday homes globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ramada-by-wyndham-hits-100-hotel-milestone-in-china-300731134.html

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts