Wyndham Hotels & Resorts : Rewards Eases Member Level Requirements, Offers 2,000 Bonus Points with Every Qualified Stay

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous rewards program, today announced it is relaxing requirements for earning Member Levels (status) in 2020, reducing the number of nights members need to stay by 40 percent.

The relaxed requirements build on earlier efforts by Wyndham to help its members amid COVID-19, such as extending the expiration of any previously earned Member Levels through the end of 2021 and pausing points expiration through September 30, 2020. They also complement Wyndham's recently unveiled summer promotion, which offers members 2,000 Wyndham Rewards bonus points with every qualified stay, up to a maximum of 10,000 points over five stays.

"Throughout the pandemic, we've put our members first, providing flexibility while protecting their points and their benefits," said Eliot Hamlisch, executive vice president, Loyalty and Revenue Optimization, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Now with travel picking up, and hotels adopting our new Count On Us health and safety protocols, we're taking the additional step of easing requirements for our Member Levels. It's one more way we're letting members know, when they're ready to travel, Wyndham is ready to welcome them."

Reach New Levels with Fewer Stays

Wyndham Rewards' Member Levels are already among the most attainable in the industry and now, attaining new levels is even easier in 2020. Members will unlock Gold when they stay three qualifying nights, Platinum when they stay nine qualifying nights and Diamond when they stay 24 qualifying nights. Only stays in 2020 will count towards the new requirements, including those from earlier this year, which will be retroactively applied. Member Level benefits vary by level and range from perks like late check-out, preferred rooms and points accelerators to suite upgrades, welcome amenities and more.

Earn 2,000 Bonus Points with Every Stay

Through July 27, 2020, Wyndham Rewards members can earn 2,000 bonus points on every qualified stay, up to a total of 10,000 points over five stays, when they register ahead of completion of their first stay at www.wyndhamrewards.com/bonus. Bonus points are in addition to any points normally earned with no minimum night requirements. Stays must be booked directly with Wyndham Rewards, which includes booking via the Wyndham Rewards website, mobile app, member services or onsite at any participating hotel, among other options. Stays must be completed by July 28, 2020.

Count On Ussm to Put Safety First

Wyndham and its hotels, the overwhelming majority of which are open and welcoming travelers, are committed to the health and safety of guests and team members. Last month, the Company launched its Count on Us initiative, a new multi-faceted effort designed to further elevate health and safety protocols at all its hotels in the wake of COVID-19. Grounded in guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the initiative requires hotels in the U.S. to use hospital-grade, EPA-approved disinfectants in all public spaces and guestrooms. Guests can also expect the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) by hotel staff, updated operational protocols to allow for easier social distancing and readily available, alcohol-based hand sanitizer in lobbies and guestrooms. Learn more at www.wyndhamhotels.com/count-on-us.

For more information on the above promotional offers, including full terms and conditions, visit www.wyndhamrewards.com.

About Wyndham Rewards

Named the number one hotel rewards program by readers of USA TODAY, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights at any of approximately 9,300 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) and others. Wyndham Rewards has 83 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com. You've earned this.®



About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with 9,300 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 828,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 83 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wyndham-rewards-eases-member-level-requirements--offers-2-000-bonus-points-with-every-qualified-stay-301085903.html

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts