Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc    WH

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INC (WH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts : to Report Third Quarter 2018 Earnings on October 30, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 12:31pm CEST

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) announced today that it will report third quarter 2018 results on Tuesday, October 30, 2018. Geoff Ballotti, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Wyshner, Chief Financial Officer, will host a call with investors at 8:30 a.m. ET that morning to discuss the Company's results and business outlook.

(PRNewsfoto/Wyndham Hotel Group)

Listeners can access the webcast live through the Company's website at www.investor.wyndhamhotels.com. The conference call may also be accessed by calling 877-876-9174 and providing the passcode "Wyndham". Listeners are urged to call at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. An archive of this webcast will be available on the website for approximately 90 days beginning at noon ET on October 30, 2018. A telephone replay will be available for approximately ten days beginning at noon ET on October 30, 2018 at 800-723-6062.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company, with nearly 9,000 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents.  Through its network of more than 792,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in both the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry.  The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, The Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®.  Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management.  The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 58 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, condominiums and holiday homes globally.  For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wyndham-hotels--resorts-to-report-third-quarter-2018-earnings-on-october-30-2018-300724955.html

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS I
12:31pWYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS : to Report Third Quarter 2018 Earnings on October 30, ..
PR
09/26WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS : plans 30% portfolio growth in the Middle East
AQ
09/18WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS : Microtel Inn & Suites being erected in Fountain
AQ
09/13WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS : Ramada hotel to open at Vietnams Ho Tram in 2019
AQ
09/10WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS : Ramada Worldwide by Wyndham debuts in Vietnam with be..
AQ
08/27WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS : Geoff Ballotti, President & CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Res..
AQ
08/19HOTELIER MIDDLE EAST POWER 50 2018 : Wyndham's RVP on expansion plans in the reg..
AQ
08/09WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS : Declares Cash Dividend
PR
08/07TUESDAY 8/7 INSIDER BUYING REPORT : Wh, bgcp
AQ
08/06WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23Recent Spin Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. Trades At A Significant, Undeserved.. 
08/14Confidence in the lodging sector 
08/09Wyndham Hotels & Resorts declares $0.25 dividend 
08/01Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats by $0.08, misses on revenue 
07/23Waiting for those tax savings to kick in 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.