Love Home Swap : Survey Reveals Top Festivals For 2019

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Love Home Swap, one of the world's leading home exchange membership networks, today revealed which music festivals, live sporting events and food fests top Americans' wish list in 2019. Results from a recent survey+ show Americans are most excited for the world's largest volksfest in Munich (34%) followed by the Big Game in Atlanta (26%), a gourmet festival in Miami (20%), a prestigious tennis tournament in London (18%), Austin's international music, film and creative festival, (16%) and an alternative music fest in Chicago (14%).

Finding great accommodations on a budget is often a challenge when attending popular events, with 85% respondents saying that cost is the top barrier to traveling to their favorite festival's host city. With thousands of unique accommodations in more than 100 countries worldwide, travelers can easily find an incredible place to stay with the Love Home Swap network for a fraction of the cost of a traditional hotel room.

With nearly a million fans expected to visit Atlanta in early Feb. for the Big Game, finding an affordable and convenient place to stay may feel like a gamble, but there's still plenty of time to score a home swap close to downtown Atlanta.

Foodies that don't want to miss one of the country's most prestigious gourmet food and wine festivals, taking place in Miami's South Beach from Feb. 20-24, can choose from stunning homes available for swapping, from luxurious condos in Brickell to a penthouse in trendy Wynwood and more.

Austin's annual conglomerate of film, interactive media, music festivals and conferences that takes place in mid-March is a can't-miss event for many. A variety of homes in the heart of this quirky Texan town are still available during the festival dates March 8-17.

Later this year, fans looking forward to attend the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament in London (July 1-4); the four-day alternative music festival that takes over Grant Park in Chicago, IL (Aug. 1-4); or check off their bucket list the world's largest volksfest in Munich, Germany (Sept. 21- Oct. 4), can experience these destinations like a local with a home swap.

Taking advantage of Love Home Swap's member properties is easy – travelers just need to register and create a profile at Love Home Swap. Thanks to its flexible point system, members save an average of $3,500 per year on accommodations, paying only an annual membership cost and a minor fee per swap. Property availability during the events listed above is subject the members' discretion. For additional information, visit LoveHomeSwap.com.

