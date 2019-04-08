RCI : Celebrates 45 Years of Providing Unforgettable Vacations

ORLANDO, Fla., April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI , the world's largest timeshare vacation exchange network, is celebrating 45 years of delivering unmatched vacation memories that last a lifetime. The company has been revolutionizing the vacation ownership experience since 1974, offering its members the flexibility to exchange their vacation ownership for time at different resorts around the world.

Since its inception, RCI has delivered more than 56 million vacations to its members around the world.

Christel and Jon DeHaan started RCI, pioneering the timeshare exchange concept. A little over a decade later, the company confirmed more than 300,000 exchanges, welcomed more than 1,000 affiliates and made Inc. 500's list of one of the fastest-growing privately-owned businesses in the U.S. RCI was acquired by what is now Wyndham Destinations in 1996.

Celebrating its 45th year in 2019, RCI now has approximately 3.8 million members and 4,300 affiliated resorts in approximately 110 countries, adding more than 172 new properties to its affiliate exchange network in 2018 alone.

In February, RCI named hospitality industry veteran Olivier Chavy as its President, bringing new leadership to guide the growth of the company's network and travel services, including oversight of its collection of leading brands RCI , The Registry Collection , DAE and Love Home Swap .

Formerly CEO of Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, Chavy brings 30 years of international experience and executive leadership roles spanning luxury hotel and timeshare resort operations.

"This is an exciting time to join the RCI family. With 45 years of rich history, the company is primed for its next chapter," said Chavy. "I look forward to igniting our global growth strategy and working with our dynamic team to develop innovative products and services, giving our members even more ways to enjoy their dream vacations."

RCI continues to evolve to address the needs and lifestyles of its members, while designing tools that revolutionize the timeshare industry. In just the past five years, RCI has implemented:

An expansion of RCI Platinum ®, a member tier that offers an upgraded level of benefits, allowing members to enjoy special privileges, including extended use of unused points, guided vacation tours and complimentary unit upgrades.

®, a member tier that offers an upgraded level of benefits, allowing members to enjoy special privileges, including extended use of unused points, guided vacation tours and complimentary unit upgrades. An expansion of global travel options, including India , Japan , the Dominican Republic and other global destinations.

, , the and other global destinations. The first visual remote selling system for the timeshare industry, RCI LiveStream®, a touchscreen interface that allows sales teams to virtually communicate with owners and prospects removing the barrier of traditional face-to-face selling practices and owner communication.

This year, RCI also celebrated a philanthropic milestone – its 13th consecutive year as title sponsor of the annual RCI Christel House Open International Charity Golf Tournament .

Christel DeHaan, founder and CEO of Christel House International and co-founder of RCI, established the charity in 1998.The charity now operates learning centers across the globe, helping more than 5,100 children become independent adults.

"RCI is a much different operation today than it was 20 years ago," said Chavy. "What has not, and will not ever change, is our commitment to deliver priceless vacations to our members and outstanding service to our affiliates."

For more information, visit rci.com .

About RCI

RCI is the worldwide leader in vacation exchange, housing a unique portfolio of brands. RCI pioneered the concept of vacation exchange in 1974, offering members increased flexibility and versatility with their vacation ownership experience. Today, through the RCI Weeks® program, the week-for-week exchange system, and the RCI Points® program, the industry's first global points-based exchange system, RCI offers its 3.8 million members access to more than 4,300 affiliated resorts in approximately 110 countries. RCI's luxury exchange program, The Registry Collection® program, is the world's largest program of its kind with approximately 200 affiliated properties either accessible for exchange or under development on six continents. RCI's portfolio of brands also includes Love Home Swap, one of the world's largest home exchange programs, DAE, a direct-to-member exchange company, and @Work International, a leading provider of property management systems. RCI is part of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND). For additional information visit our media center or rciaffiliates.com . RCI also can be found on Facebook , YouTube and Twitter .

