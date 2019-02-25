RCI : Grows Its Global Timeshare Exchange Network With 40 New Affiliation Partnerships And 103 New Resorts

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI, the global leader in vacation exchange as part of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND), continued its strong growth with the addition of 103 new properties to its affiliate exchange network during the second half of 2018. The new affiliations include resorts in Asia, the Caribbean, Europe, India, Latin America, and North America.

"We're committed to delivering the broadest set of vacation exchange options for our members," said Fiona Downing, senior vice president, RCI. "Last year, we added 172 new affiliated properties to the RCI portfolio, a 22 percent increase over 2017, which is why we continue to be the first choice as an exchange partner for affiliated resorts and a vacation partner for our members."

On January 1, the Shell Vacations Club members joined the RCI network, providing access for those owners to over 4,300 affiliated resorts in nearly 110 countries.

"I'm pleased to welcome the Shell Vacations Club members to the RCI member family. We know they will appreciate the vast array of vacation resorts they can choose from and our team will make it easy to turn their travel dreams into memories they can cherish," said Downing. "The addition of the 26 Shell Vacations resorts across the west coast, Hawaii, and Mexico will provide even more opportunities for our 3.8 million subscribing members to explore the world."

The Shell Vacations portfolio of resorts includes top rated properties like The Donatello in downtown San Francisco and the waterfront Waikiki Marina Resort at the Ilikai on Waikiki Beach in Hawaii.

The RCI Latin America region's growth continues in several countries within the high end market with the inclusion of Grand Sirenis Punta Cana as well as innovative products like Grand Luxxe Jungle at Riviera Maya.

New destinations for members in Asia include four resorts from Riverside Group in China, adding new and exciting destination vacation experiences for RCI members. Two of Riverside's properties in Haiyan, Zhejiang – the PCVP Resort Six Flags Theme Park Haiyan and Wyndham Resort Six Flags Theme Park Haiyan – are situated within the internationally acclaimed Six Flags theme park that is currently under development. Scheduled to open in late 2019, these integrated theme park resorts are designed with families with young children in mind and offers guests quality vacation time and fun with the family.

During the second half of the year, RCI added 16 resorts in India, including five resorts from Times Heaven Club across the country. At the Times Flute Boutique Hotel, guests enjoy a premium boutique experience located in the heart of Jaipur. Flute offers a serene refuge of comfort and hospitality where Indian tradition and modern services are blended.

In Europe, RCI welcomed Karma resorts in Greece, France, and Italy. Located in the heart of the Tuscan countryside, Karma Borgo di Colleoli is a sprawling historic manor house which has received a new lease on life as an elegant and luxurious 5-star rated resort. Tuscany's top tourist destinations, including Pisa and Florence, are within easy driving distance.

The Registry Collection® program, RCI's luxury exchange program, continued to grow with the addition of the Lanais at Mare from the St. Clair Collection in San Juan, bringing a new level to vacation ownership in Puerto Rico. Also joining the Collection is the Venezia Del Caribe Resort & Spa at Wyndham Grand Belize. This is the first 5 star luxury beachfront resort and spa on the island situated on pristine beachfront just north of San Pedro Town.

