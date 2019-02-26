Wyndham Destinations : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results; Increases Dividend 10% and Provides Full-Year 2019 Projections 0 02/26/2019 | 06:31am EST Send by mail :

Due to favorable tax adjustments in 2017 related to U.S. tax reform, fourth quarter income from continuing operations decreased 76% to $106 million and diluted EPS from continuing operations decreased 75% to $1.10





Further adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 3% to $240 million in the fourth quarter





Further adjusted diluted EPS 1 for the quarter increased 14% to $1.27





Delivered full year net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations of $292 million and further adjusted free cash flow 1 of $580 million





Repurchased 2.6 million shares of common stock for $100 million in the fourth quarter and an additional $40 million through February 25





Full-year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $995 million and $1,015 million





The Board of Directors authorized a 10% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.45 per share Michael D. Brown, president and chief executive officer of Wyndham Destinations, noted, "We are very pleased with our fourth quarter and full-year results. We continue to make progress against our strategic objectives which delivered 6% growth in full-year gross VOI sales and a 240 basis point improvement in our new owner mix, all while preserving margins. Our industry leading margins combined with a capital efficient business model helped generate strong free cash flows and provide strong returns for shareholders." "As we begin 2019, our priorities remain the same — delivering great vacations and countless memories for our owners and members while providing strong returns for our shareholders. Since the spin-off through today, we have returned $385 million of capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases." Results From Continuing Operations Fourth Quarter 2018 — During the fourth quarter of 2018, reported revenues, income from continuing operations and income from continuing operations per diluted share were $956 million, $106 million and $1.10, respectively. This compared to reported revenues of $931 million, income from continuing operations of $444 million and income from continuing operations per diluted share of $4.36 in the fourth quarter of 2017. Total fourth quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations increased 8% to $241 million, primarily driven by an increase in gross VOI sales and cost savings initiatives. Full-Year 2018 — During the full-year of 2018, reported revenues, income from continuing operations and income from continuing operations per diluted share were $3.9 billion, $266 million and $2.68, respectively. This compared to reported revenues of $3.8 billion, income from continuing operations of $646 million and income from continuing operations per diluted share of $6.22 in 2017. The year-over-year decrease in income from continuing operations was due to a $407 million tax benefit in 2017 due to the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Total full-year 2018 adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations increased 7% to $942 million, primarily driven by an increase in gross VOI sales and cost savings initiatives. Company Results — Further Adjusted Further adjusted results are presented as if Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were separated from Wyndham Destinations and the sale of the European rentals business was completed for all periods presented. During the fourth quarter of 2018, further adjusted net income was $123 million and further adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.27. Further adjusted EBITDA was $240 million, compared to $234 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The Company's guidance range was $235 million to $243 million. Full-year 2018 further adjusted net income was $480 million and further adjusted diluted EPS was $4.84. Further adjusted EBITDA was $957 million, compared to $914 million in the full-year of 2017. The Company's guidance range was $952 million to $960 million. Business Segment Results Vacation Ownership



$ in millions Q4 2018 Q4 2017 change FY 2018 FY 2017 change Revenue $765 $729 5% $3,016

$2,881

5% Adjusted EBITDA $201 $203 (1)% $731

$709

3% Further Adjusted EBITDA $201 $197 2% $721

$684

5% During the fourth quarter, Vacation Ownership revenues increased 5%, primarily due to a 5% increase in gross vacation ownership interest (VOI) sales of $564 million. Tours increased 2% year-over-year and Volume Per Guest (VPG) increased 3%. Further adjusted EBITDA increased 2% to $201 million, due to revenue growth of 5% and partially offset by higher product costs in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the same period in 2017. Consumer finance gross receivables grew 5% year-over-year to $3.8 billion. The provision for loan loss as a percentage of gross VOI sales, net of fee-for-service sales, was 19.3% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. The provision for loan loss increased to $106 million, with the $5 million year-over-year increase primarily due to higher gross VOI sales volume. Exchange & Rentals

$ in millions Q4 2018 Q4 2017 change FY 2018 FY 2017 change Revenue $191 $202 (5)% $918 $927 (1)% Adjusted EBITDA $50 $46 9% $278 $268 4% Further Adjusted EBITDA $50 $46 9% $278 $268 4% During the fourth quarter, Exchange & Rentals revenues decreased 5%, primarily due to a 7% decline in exchange revenue per member. The decline in exchange revenue per member was due to lower other product revenue, inventory supply challenges, and negative impacts of member mix, exacerbated by economic headwinds in Latin America. Further adjusted EBITDA increased $4 million, or 9%, primarily driven by cost savings initiatives. Balance Sheet and Liquidity Net Debt — As of December 31, 2018, the Company's leverage ratio was 2.8x, within the Company's target range of 2.25x to 3.0x. The Company had $2.9 billion of corporate debt outstanding, which excluded $2.4 billion of non-recourse debt related to its securitized notes receivable. Additionally, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $218 million. Refer to Table 9 for definitions of net debt and leverage ratio. Cash Flow — For the full-year 2018, net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $292 million, compared to $500 million in the prior year. Further adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations was $580 million and $500 million for the same periods, respectively, primarily due to increased securitization activity. Share Repurchases — During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company repurchased 2.6 million shares of common stock for $100 million at a weighted average price of $38.73 per share. As of December 31, 2018, the Company had $816 million remaining in its share repurchase authorization. Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased an additional $40 million of shares through February 25. Dividend — The Company announced a cash dividend of $0.41 per share on November 14, 2018, which was paid on December 28, 2018 to shareholders of record as of December 14, 2018. Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a 10% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.45 per share, beginning with the dividend that is expected to be declared in the first quarter of 2019. Securitizations — In October, the Company closed a $350 million Sierra term securitization with a weighted average coupon of 4.02% and an advance rate of 98%. In December, the Company closed a $279 million private transaction with a weighted average coupon of 4.73% and an advance rate of 70%. The December transaction leveraged receivables that are not eligible for the Company's normal public transactions. Other Wyndham Vacation Rentals — The Company has decided to explore strategic alternatives for Wyndham Vacation Rentals, North America's largest professionally managed vacation rental business. Outlook The Company is providing its full-year 2019 guidance as follows: Adjusted EBITDA of $995 million to $1,015 million





to Adjusted net income of $493 million to $513 million





to Adjusted diluted EPS of $5.15 to $5.35 , based on a diluted share count of 96 million, which assumes no future share repurchases This guidance is presented only on a non-GAAP basis because not all of the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is available without unreasonable effort, primarily due to uncertainties relating to the occurrence or amount of these adjustments that may arise in the future. Please refer to Table 8 for further information. 1. This press release includes Adjusted EBITDA, further adjusted earnings measures and Free Cash Flow, which are metrics that are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"). See "Presentation of Financial Information" section and the financial statement tables for the definitions of these non-GAAP measures and the reconciliation of these measures for the reported periods to their respective most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Conference Call Information

Wyndham Destinations will hold a conference call with investors to discuss the Company's results and outlook today at 8:30 a.m. ET. Participants may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call, which may be accessed through the Company's website at investor.wyndhamdestinations.com, or by dialing 877-876-9173, passcode WYND, 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET today. Additionally, a telephone replay will be available for five days beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET today at 800-695-0671. Presentation of Financial Information

Financial information discussed in this press release includes non-GAAP measures such as adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, which include or exclude certain items. The Company utilizes non-GAAP measures, defined in Table 9, on a regular basis to assess performance of its reportable segments and allocate resources. These non-GAAP measures differ from reported GAAP results and are intended to illustrate what management believes are relevant period-over-period comparisons and are helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding and assessing the Company's ongoing operating performance by adjusting for items which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. Management also internally uses these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. Exclusion of items in the Company's non-GAAP presentation should not be considered an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. The Company is also presenting non-GAAP results on a further adjusted basis as if the spin-off of its hotel business and the sale of its European vacation rentals business had occurred for all periods presented. Full reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the reported periods appear in the financial tables section of the press release. See definitions at the end of this press release for an explanation of our non-GAAP measures. About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The company's global presence in approximately 110 countries means more vacation choices for its more than four million members and owner families: Wyndham's more than 220 vacation club resorts, which offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model, with signature brands including CLUB WYNDHAM®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham, and Shell Vacations Club; 4,300+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world's leader in vacation exchange; and over 9,000 rental properties from coast to coast through Wyndham Vacation Rentals, North America's largest professionally managed vacation rental business. Year-after-year, a worldwide team of more than 24,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at wyndhamdestinations.com. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include those that convey management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time Wyndham Destinations makes the statements and may be identified by words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "goal," "future," "outlook," "guidance," "target," "projection," "estimate" and similar words or expressions, including the negative version of such words and expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Wyndham Destinations to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements related to Wyndham Destinations' current views and expectations with respect to its future performance and operations (including the statements in the "Outlook" section of this press release). You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include without limitation general economic conditions, the performance of the financial and credit markets, the economic environment for the timeshare industry, the impact of war, terrorist activity or political strife, operating risks associated with the vacation ownership and vacation exchange and rentals businesses, uncertainties related to our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the spin-off of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. or the divestiture of our European vacation rentals business, unanticipated developments related to the impact of the spin-off, the divestiture of our European vacation rentals business and related transactions on our relationships with our customers, suppliers, employees and others with whom we have relationships, unanticipated developments resulting from possible disruption to our operations resulting from the spin-off and the divestiture of our European vacation rentals business, the timing and amount of future dividends and share repurchases, as well as those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on August 8, 2018, and subsequently filed periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Wyndham Destinations undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Table 1 Wyndham Destinations Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)





Three Months

Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net revenues













Vacation ownership interest sales $ 446



$ 422



$ 1,769



$ 1,684

Service and membership fees 366



374



1,611



1,599

Consumer financing 128



120



491



463

Other 16



15



60



60

Net revenues 956



931



3,931



3,806

















Expenses













Operating 390



398



1,642



1,636

Cost of vacation ownership interests 53



35



183



150

Consumer financing interest 26



19



88



74

Marketing 145



133



609



546

General and administrative 109



143



513



580

Separation and related costs 25



10



223



26

Asset impairments —



65



(4)



205

Restructuring 16



—



16



14

Depreciation and amortization 33



36



138



136

Total expenses 797



839



3,408



3,367

















Operating income 159



92



523



439

Other (income), net (4)



(4)



(38)



(28)

Interest expense 41



42



170



155

Interest (income) (2)



(2)



(5)



(6)

Income before income taxes 124



56



396



318

Provision/(benefit) for income taxes 18



(388)



130



(328)

Income from continuing operations 106



444



266



646

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net 2



(28)



(50)



209

Income on disposal of discontinued operations, net 4



—



456



—

Net income 112



416



672



855

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest —



—



—



(1)

Net income attributable to Wyndham Destinations shareholders $ 112



$ 416



$ 672



$ 854

















Basic earnings per share













Continuing operations $ 1.10



$ 4.40



$ 2.69



$ 6.26

Discontinued operations 0.06



(0.28)



4.11



2.03



$ 1.16



$ 4.12



$ 6.80



$ 8.29

















Diluted earnings per share













Continuing operations $ 1.10



$ 4.36



$ 2.68



$ 6.22

Discontinued operations 0.06



(0.27)



4.09



2.02



$ 1.16



$ 4.09



$ 6.77



$ 8.24

















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 96.3

100.9

98.9

103.0 Diluted 96.7

101.8

99.2

103.7















Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.41



$ 0.58



$ 1.89



$ 2.32



Table 2 Wyndham Destinations

Summary Data Sheet

(in millions, except per share amounts, unless otherwise indicated)







Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2018

2017

Change

2018

2017

Change Consolidated Results

















































Net income attributable to Wyndham Destinations

shareholders

$ 112

$ 416

(73)%

$ 672

$ 854

(21)% Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.16

$ 4.09

(72)%

$ 6.77

$ 8.24

(18)% Income from continuing operations

$ 106

$ 444

(76)%

$ 266

$ 646

(59)% Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 1.10

$ 4.36

(75)%

$ 2.68

$ 6.22

(57)%

























Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations























Adjusted EBITDA

$ 241

$ 224

8%

$ 942

$ 882

7% Adjusted net income

$ 123

$ 100

23%

$ 466

$ 365

28% Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 1.27

$ 0.99

28%

$ 4.69

$ 3.52

33%

























Further Adjusted Earnings Metrics (a)























Further adjusted EBITDA

$ 240

$ 234

3%

$ 957

$ 914

5% Further adjusted net income

$ 123

$ 113

9%

$ 480

$ 444

8% Further adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 1.27

$ 1.11

14%

$ 4.84

$ 4.29

13%

























Segment Results

















































Net Revenues























Vacation Ownership

$ 765

$ 729

5%

$ 3,016

$ 2,881

5% Exchange & Rentals

191

202

(5)%

918

927

(1)% Corporate and other

—

—





(3)

(2)



Total

$ 956

$ 931

3%

$ 3,931

$ 3,806

3%

























Adjusted EBITDA























Vacation Ownership

$ 201

$ 203

(1)%

$ 731

$ 709

3% Exchange & Rentals

50

46

9%

278

268

4% Segment Adjusted EBITDA

251

249





1,009

977



Corporate and other

(10)

(25)





(67)

(95)



Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 241

$ 224

8%

$ 942

$ 882

7%

























Further Adjusted EBITDA























Vacation Ownership

$ 201

$ 197

2%

$ 721

$ 684

5% Exchange & Rentals

50

46

9%

278

268

4% Segment Further Adjusted EBITDA

251

243





999

952



Corporate and other

(11)

(9)





(42)

(38)



Total Further Adjusted EBITDA

$ 240

$ 234

3%

$ 957

$ 914

5%

























Further Adjusted EBITDA Margin

25.2%

25.2%





24.4%

24.0%





























Key Operating Statistics

















































Vacation Ownership























Gross VOI sales

$ 564

$ 538

5%

$ 2,271

$ 2,138

6% Tours (in thousands)

214

210

2%

904

869

4% VPG (in dollars)

$ 2,499

$ 2,438

3%

$ 2,392

$ 2,345

2% New owner sales mix

33.8%

34.2%





37.6%

35.2%





























Exchange & Rentals























Average number of members (in thousands)

3,833

3,796

1%

3,847

3,799

1% Exchange revenue per member (in dollars)

$ 152.51

$ 164.45

(7)%

$ 171.04

$ 176.74

(3)%

Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding. See Table 9 for definitions. For a full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the

most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, refer to Table 5.

(a) Includes incremental license fees paid to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and other changes being effected in conjunction

with the spin-off. Corporate and other costs reflect the Company's position as if it were a standalone company during all

reported periods. Table 3 Wyndham Destinations Operating Statistics



The following operating statistics are the drivers of the Company's revenues and therefore provide an enhanced

understanding of the Company's businesses:



Year

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full Year Vacation Ownership (a)





















Gross VOI Sales (in millions) (b) 2018

$ 465



$ 602



$ 640



$ 564



$ 2,271



2017

$ 438



$ 562



$ 600



$ 538



$ 2,138



2016

$ 427



$ 517



$ 563



$ 501



$ 2,007

























Tours (in thousands) 2018

190



241



259



214



904



2017

176



235



247



210



869



2016

179



213



230



197



819

























VPG 2018

$ 2,303



$ 2,411



$ 2,350



$ 2,499



$ 2,392



2017

$ 2,354



$ 2,302



$ 2,299



$ 2,438



$ 2,345



2016

$ 2,244



$ 2,328



$ 2,320



$ 2,399



$ 2,324

























Provision for Loan Losses (in millions) (c) 2018

$ (92)



$ (126)



$ (132)



$ (106)



$ (456)

2017

$ (85)



$ (110)



$ (123)



$ (101)



$ (420)



2016

$ (63)



$ (90)



$ (104)



$ (86)



$ (342)

























Provision for Loan Loss as a

Percentage of Gross VOI Sales, net of fee-for-service sales 2018

20.4%



21.4%



20.8%



19.3%



20.5%

2017

19.6%



19.8%



20.9%



19.3%



20.0%

2016

15.6%



18.0%



19.0%



17.2%



17.6%

























Allowance for Loan Losses (in millions) 2018

$ 684



$ 705



$ 743



$ 734



$ 734

2017

$ 619



$ 643



$ 684



$ 691



$ 691



2016

$ 570



$ 585



$ 619



$ 621



$ 621

























Gross Vacation Ownership Contract Receivables (in millions) 2018

$ 3,560



$ 3,609



$ 3,732



$ 3,771



$ 3,771

2017

$ 3,377



$ 3,435



$ 3,547



$ 3,591



$ 3,591



2016

$ 3,270



$ 3,297



$ 3,379



$ 3,398



$ 3,398

























Allowance for Loan Loss as a Percentage of Gross Vacation Ownership Contract Receivables 2018

19.2%



19.5%



19.9%



19.5%



19.5%

2017

18.3%



18.7%



19.3%



19.2%



19.2%

2016

17.4%



17.7%



18.3%



18.3%



18.3%

























Exchange & Rentals (a)





















Average Number of Members (in thousands) 2018

3,852



3,844



3,857



3,833



3,847

2017

3,817



3,791



3,792



3,796



3,799



2016

3,841



3,857



3,868



3,843



3,852

























Exchange Revenue Per Member 2018

$ 194.70



$ 173.05



$ 163.84



$ 152.51



$ 171.04



2017

$ 195.84



$ 174.12



$ 172.43



$ 164.45



$ 176.74



2016

$ 193.06



$ 170.48



$ 169.18



$ 157.56



$ 172.56

















































Note: Full year amounts and percentages may not compute due to rounding.







(a) Includes the impact of acquisitions from the acquisition dates forward.









(b) Includes Gross VOI sales under the Company's fee-for-service sales. (See Table 6 for a reconciliation of Gross VOI

sales to Net VOI sales).

(c) Represents provision for estimated losses on vacation ownership contract receivables originated during the period,

which is recorded as a contra revenue to vacation ownership interest sales on the Consolidated Statements of Income.

























Table 4 Wyndham Destinations

Revenue by Reportable Segment

(in millions)













2018



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full Year Vacation Ownership



















Net VOI Sales

$ 358



$ 462



$ 503



$ 446



$ 1,769

Consumer Financing

118



120



126



128



491

Property Management Fees and Reimbursable Revenues

164



162



172



168



665

Other Revenues

21



26



19



23



91

Total Vacation Ownership

661



770



820



765



3,016























Exchange & Rentals



















Exchange Revenues

188



166



158



146



658

Rental & Other Revenues

58



72



85



45



260

Total Exchange & Rentals

246



238



243



191



918

Total Reportable Segments

$ 907



$ 1,008



$ 1,063



$ 956



$ 3,934



























2017



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full Year Vacation Ownership



















Net VOI Sales

$ 350



$ 446



$ 466



$ 422



$ 1,684

Consumer Financing

111



114



119



120



463

Property Management Fees and Reimbursable Revenues

163



164



160



162



649

Other Revenues

15



21



23



25



85

Total Vacation Ownership

639



745



768



729



2,881























Exchange & Rentals



















Exchange Revenues

187



165



163



156



671

Rental & Other Revenues

56



69



85



46



256

Total Exchange & Rentals

243



234



248



202



927

Total Reportable Segments

$ 882



$ 979



$ 1,016



$ 931



$ 3,808



























2016



Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full Year Vacation Ownership



















Net VOI Sales

$ 341



$ 407



$ 439



$ 414



$ 1,601

Consumer Financing

107



108



112



113



440

Property Management Fees and Reimbursable Revenues

153



151



160



159



623

Other Revenues

33



34



29



14



110

Total Vacation Ownership

634



700



740



700



2,774























Exchange & Rentals



















Exchange Revenues

185



164



164



151



665

Rental & Other Revenues

58



67



83



45



251

Total Exchange & Rentals

243



231



247



196



916

Total Reportable Segments

$ 877



$ 931



$ 987



$ 896



$ 3,690



Note: Full year amounts may not add across due to rounding. Table 5 Wyndham Destinations

Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA to Further Adjusted EBITDA

to Further Adjusted Net Income From Continuing Operations

(in millions, except diluted per share amounts)

















Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2018 EPS

2017 EPS

2018 EPS

2017 EPS Net Income attributable to Wyndham Destinations

shareholders $ 112



$ 1.16



$ 416



$ 4.09



$ 672



$ 6.77



$ 854



$ 8.24

Income on disposal of discontinued operations,

net of income taxes 4







—







456







—





Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net

of income taxes 2







(28)







(50)







209





Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interest —







—







—







(1)





Income from continuing operations $ 106



$ 1.10



$ 444



$ 4.36



$ 266



$ 2.68



$ 646



$ 6.22

Restructuring costs 16







—







16







14





Separation-related 25







10







223







26





Long-term incentive awards —







6







—







6





Legacy items 1







—







1







(6)





Amortization of acquired intangibles (a) 3







3







12







11





Debt modification costs in interest expense (b) —







—







3







—





Impairments —







65







(4)







205





Acquisition-related deal costs —







—







—







(13)





Value-added tax refund —







—







(16)







—





Income taxes (c) (28)







(428)







(36)







(525)





Adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 123



$ 1.27



$ 100



$ 0.99



$ 466



$ 4.69



$ 365



$ 3.52

Income taxes on adjusted net income 46







40







166







197





Stock-based compensation expense (d) 3







11







23







47





Depreciation (a) 30







33







126







125





Interest expense (b) 41







42







167







155





Interest income (2)







(2)







(5)







(6)





Adjusted EBITDA $ 241







$ 224







$ 942







$ 882





Separation adjustments (e) —







(6)







(10)







(25)





Corporate and other costs (f) (1)







16







25







57





Further adjusted EBITDA $ 240







$ 234







$ 957







$ 914





Depreciation (a) (g) (30)







(29)







(121)







(110)





Interest expense (h) (40)







(41)







(164)







(166)





Interest income 2







1







5







6





Stock-based compensation (d) (3)







(10)







(18)







(35)





Further adjusted taxes (i) (46)







(42)







(179)







(164)





































Further adjusted net income from continuing

operations $ 123



$ 1.27



$ 113



$ 1.11



$ 480



$ 4.84



$ 444



$ 4.29

































Diluted Shares Outstanding 96.7





101.8







99.2







103.7











































Amounts may not add due to rounding. The table above reconciles certain non-GAAP financial measures to their closest GAAP measure. The presentation of these adjustments is intended to permit the comparison of particular adjustments as they appear in the income statement in order to assist investors' understanding of the overall impact of such adjustments. In addition to GAAP financial measures, the Company provides adjusted net income from continuing operations and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations to assist our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods, by adjusting for certain items which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. We also internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions.

The Company is also presenting non-GAAP results on a further adjusted basis as if the spin-off of its hotel business and the sale of its European vacation rentals business had occurred for all periods presented. These supplemental disclosures are in addition to GAAP reported measures. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.





































(a) Amortization of acquisition-related assets is excluded from adjusted net income from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA, further adjusted EBITDA and further adjusted net income from continuing operations.

















(b) Debt modification costs in interest expense are excluded from adjusted net income from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA, further adjusted EBITDA and further adjusted net income from continuing operations.















(c) In the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, amounts represent the tax effect of the adjustments partially offset by

$27 million of non-cash state tax expense incurred by the Company in connection with the separation of the hotel

business and $13 million of primarily non-cash tax expense from certain internal restructurings associated with the sale

of its European vacation rentals business. In the twelve months ended December 31, 2017 amounts represent the tax effect of the adjustments and an estimated one-time non-cash tax benefit of $407 million resulting from the enactment

of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.













(d) Stock-based compensation is excluded from further adjusted EBITDA but included as a reduction to further adjusted net

income from continuing operations.















(e) Includes incremental license fees paid to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and other changes being effected in conjunction

with the spin-off.















(f) Corporate and other costs reflect the Company's position as if the spin-off of its hotel business and the sale of its European vacation rentals business had occurred for all reported periods.























(g) Includes depreciation related to retained Wyndham Destinations' corporate assets.

























(h) Interest expense was calculated based on $2.9 billion of outstanding debt, excluding non-recourse vacation ownership

debt, and a non-investment-grade rating, resulting in higher interest rates for select tranches of notes.















(i) For comparative purposes this assumes a stabilized effective tax rate of 27% in all quarters prior to the spin-off, which occurred in the second quarter of 2018. The rate used for 2017 reflects the benefit of the tax rate reduction resulting from the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.



















Table 6 Wyndham Destinations

Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Gross VOI Sales

(in millions)





The Company believes gross VOI sales provide an enhanced understanding of the performance of its vacation ownership business because it directly measures the sales volume of this business during a given reporting period.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Gross VOI sales (see Table 3) to Net VOI sales (see Table 4):





















Year



















2018

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full Year























Gross VOI sales



$ 465



$ 602



$ 640



$ 564



$ 2,271

Less: Sales under fee-for-service

(15)



(14)



(5)



(12)



(46)

Gross VOI sales, net of fee-for-service sales

450



588



635



552



2,225

Less: Loan loss provision

(92)



(126)



(132)



(106)



(456)

Net VOI sales

$ 358



$ 462



$ 503



$ 446



$ 1,769























2017



































Gross VOI sales



$ 438



$ 562



$ 600



$ 538



$ 2,138

Less: Sales under fee-for-service

(3)



(5)



(11)



(15)



(34)

Gross VOI sales, net of fee-for-service sales

435



557



589



523



2,104

Less: Loan loss provision

(85)



(111)



(123)



(101)



(420)

Net VOI sales

$ 350



$ 446



$ 466



$ 422



$ 1,684

























2016











































Gross VOI sales



$ 427



$ 517



$ 563



$ 501



$ 2,007

Less: Sales under fee-for-service

(23)



(20)



(20)



(1)



(64)

Gross VOI sales, net of fee-for-service sales

404



497



543



500



1,943

Less: Loan loss provision

(63)



(90)



(104)



(86)



(342)

Net VOI sales

$ 341



$ 407



$ 439



$ 414



$ 1,601

The following includes primarily tele-sales upgrades and other non-tour revenues, which are excluded from Gross VOI sales in the Company's VPG calculation (see Table 3):





















Non-tour revenues

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full Year





















2018

$ 28



$ 21



$ 31



$ 29



$ 108

2017

$ 24



$ 20



$ 32



$ 26



$ 102

2016

$ 24



$ 23



$ 30



$ 29



$ 105





Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.



Table 7 Wyndham Destinations

Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Free Cash Flows and Further Adjusted Free Cash Flows

(in millions)















Twelve Months

Ended December 31,



2018

2017



















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 292

$ 500 Property and equipment additions

(99)

(107) Sum of proceeds and principal payments of non-recourse vacation ownership debt

264

(51) Free cash flow from continuing operations

$ 457

$ 342 Corporate and other costs (a)

(2)

144 Separation adjustments

125

14









Further adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations

$ 580

$ 500









































(a) Includes incremental license fees paid to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and other changes being effected in conjunction with the spin-off including corporate costs that reflect the Company's position as if the spin-off had occurred for all periods presented. Table 8 Wyndham Destinations

2019 Guidance

(in millions, except per share amounts)



















2019 Guidance

2018A (d)

Year-over-Year

Growth at



Low

High





Midpoint

















Net Revenues















Vacation Ownership

$ 3,199



$ 3,279



$ 3,016



7% Exchange & Rentals

920



940



918



1% Corporate and other

1



1



(3)





Total

$ 4,120



$ 4,220



$ 3,931



6%

















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 995



$ 1,015



$ 942



7% Separation adjustments (a)

—



—



(10)





Corporate and other costs (b)

—



—



25





Further adjusted EBITDA

$ 995



$ 1,015



$ 957



5% Stock-based compensation

(18)



(16)



(18)





Depreciation and amortization (c)

(121)



(118)



(121)





Net interest expense

(171)



(169)



(159)





Adjusted pre-tax income (d)

$ 685



$ 712



$ 659



6% Adjusted taxes (e)

(192)



(199)



(179)





Adjusted net income from continuing operations (d)

$ 493



$ 513



$ 480



5%

















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

95.8



95.8



99.2





Adjusted diluted earnings per share (d)

$ 5.15



$ 5.35



$ 4.84



8%































Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding. The Company is providing guidance for net income, EBITDA and diluted EPS only on a non-GAAP adjusted basis because not all of the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is available without unreasonable effort, primarily due to uncertainties relating to the occurrence or amount of these adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future. Unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the Company's financial results. Definitions are included in Table 9.



























































(a) Includes incremental license fees paid to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and other changes being effected in conjunction with the spin-off. (b) Represents the difference between corporate costs incurred and those expected to be incurred following the spin-off and transition period. (c) Excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. Includes expected depreciation related to retained Wyndham Destinations' corporate assets. (d) 2018 is further adjusted to reflect results as if Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were separated from Wyndham Destinations and the sale of the European rentals business was completed for all periods. (e) 2019 guidance assumes a stabilized effective tax rate of 28%.













































2019 Guidance

2018A

Adjusted EBITDA

Impact of Full-Year Drivers

Low

High





100 bps Change (a)

















Vacation Ownership















Tours

5%

7%

4%

$7.0 VPG

1%

3%

2%

$10.0

















Exchange & Rentals















Average number of members

—%

2%

1%

$4.5 Exchange revenue per member

(2%)

—%

(3%)

$6.5

















(a) Sensitivities for revenue drivers are based on average systemwide trends. Operating circumstances including but not limited to brand mix, product mix, geographical concentration or market segment result in variability, which may change the impact.

Table 9 Definitions Adjusted EBITDA : A non-GAAP measure, defined by the Company as net income before depreciation and amortization, interest expense (excluding consumer financing interest), early extinguishment of debt, interest income (excluding consumer financing revenues) and income taxes, each of which is presented on the Consolidated Statements of Income. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes stock-based compensation costs, separation and restructuring costs, transaction costs and impairments, and items that meet the conditions of unusual and/or infrequent. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to assist our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods. We also internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other income statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP and our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. Further adjusted earnings measures : A non-GAAP measure, defined by the Company to exclude certain items including impairment charges, restructuring and other related charges, transaction-related items, contract termination costs and other significant charges which in the Company's view does not reflect ongoing performance. Further adjusted earnings measures adjust for license fees, credit card income and corporate expense to reflect the performance of the Company as if it were separated from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during all reported periods. All further adjusted earnings measures are reported from continuing operations, unless otherwise noted. Wyndham Destinations believes that these measures are useful to investors as supplemental measures in evaluating the aggregate performance of the Company. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP are included in Table 5. Gross Vacation Ownership Interest Sales : A non-GAAP measure, represents sales of vacation ownership interests (VOIs), including sales under the fee-for-service program before the effect of loan loss provisions. We believe that Gross VOI sales provide an enhanced understanding of the performance of our vacation ownership business because it directly measures the sales volume of this business during a given reporting period. Tours : Represents the number of tours taken by guests in our efforts to sell VOIs. Volume Per Guest (VPG) : Represents Gross VOI sales (excluding tele-sales upgrades, which are non-tour upgrade sales) divided by the number of tours. The Company has excluded non-tour upgrade sales in the calculation of VPG because non-tour upgrade sales are generated by a different marketing channel. Average Number of Members : Represents members in our vacation exchange programs who paid annual membership dues as of the end of the period or who are within the allowed grace period. For additional fees, such participants are entitled to exchange intervals for intervals at other properties affiliated with the Company's vacation exchange business. In addition, certain participants may exchange intervals for other leisure-related services and products. Exchange Revenue Per Member : Represents total annualized revenues generated from fees associated with memberships, exchange transactions, member-related rentals and other servicing for the period divided by the average number of vacation exchange members during the period. Free Cash Flow (FCF) : A non-GAAP measure, defined by the Company as net cash provided by operating activities less property and equipment additions which the Company also refers to as capital expenditures and less the sum of proceeds and principal payments of non-recourse vacation ownership debt. The Company believes FCF to be a useful operating performance measure to evaluate the ability of its operations to generate cash for uses other than capital expenditures and, after debt service and other obligations, its ability to grow its business through acquisitions, development advances and equity investments, as well as its ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. A limitation of using FCF versus the GAAP measures of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for evaluating Wyndham Destinations is that FCF does not represent the total cash movement for the period as detailed in the consolidated statement of cash flows. Further Adjusted Free Cash Flow : A non-GAAP measure, defined by the Company as net cash provided by operating activities less property and equipment additions which the Company also refers to as capital expenditures and less the sum of proceeds and principal payments of non-recourse vacation ownership debt, while also adding back corporate and other costs and separation adjustments, associated with the spin-off, to reflect the performance of the Company as if it were separated from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during all reported periods. Refer to Table 7 for a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Further Adjusted Free Cash Flow. Net Debt : Net debt equals total debt outstanding, less non-recourse vacation ownership debt and cash and cash equivalents. 