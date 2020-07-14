Log in
Wyndham Destinations : To Report Second Quarter Financial Results on July 30, 2020

07/14/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

ORLANDO, Fla., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) announced today it will release second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, July 30, 2020, before market open, followed by a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET. Michael D. Brown, president and CEO, and Michael Hug, CFO, will discuss the Company's financial performance and business outlook.

Participants may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call, which may be accessed through the Company's website at investor.wyndhamdestinations.com, or by dialing 800-459-5346, passcode WYND, 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on July 30, 2020. Additionally, a telephone replay will be available for four days beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on July 30, 2020 at 800-839-5204.

About Wyndham Destinations
Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own or exchange their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The Company's global presence in approximately 110 countries means more vacation choices for its more than four million members and owner families, with 230 resorts which offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model - including vacation club brands Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham - and 4,200+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world's leader in vacation exchange. Year after year, a worldwide team of nearly 18,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com.

