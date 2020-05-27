Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wyndham Worldwide    WYND

WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE

(WYND)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wyndham Destinations : To Speak At The Goldman Sachs Travel And Leisure Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

ORLANDO, Fla., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) announced today that Michael D. Brown, president and CEO, and Mike Hug, CFO, will speak at the Goldman Sachs Travel and Leisure Conference on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10:35 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investor.wyndhamdestinations.com. A replay will be available for 30 days.

About Wyndham Destinations
Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own or exchange their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The Company's global presence in approximately 110 countries means more vacation choices for its more than four million members and owner families, with 230 resorts which offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model - including vacation club brands Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham - and 4,200+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world's leader in vacation exchange. Year after year, a worldwide team of nearly 22,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com.

Web Resources:
Wyndham Destinations
Wyndham Destinations Investor Relations
Twitter: @WynDestinations 
LinkedIn: @WyndhamDestinations

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wyndham-destinations-to-speak-at-the-goldman-sachs-travel-and-leisure-conference-301066354.html

SOURCE Wyndham Destinations


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE
03:01pWYNDHAM DESTINATIONS : To Speak At The Goldman Sachs Travel And Leisure Conferen..
PR
09:02aALLIANCE RESERVATIONS NETWORK : Raises the Bar in Travel Booking Technology with..
PR
05/26WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE : Thinking about trading stocks or options in Novavax, Royal C..
PR
05/22WYNDHAM REWARDS EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP : 1 point transfer and status match
AQ
05/22WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS : To Speak At The Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
PR
05/21WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE : Rewards Extends Partnership with Caesars Rewards, Offers Exc..
PR
05/19WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
05/19WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE : Thinking about trading stocks or options in AT&T, Wyndham De..
PR
05/18WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
05/14WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS : Declares Cash Dividend
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group