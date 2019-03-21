Wyndham Extra Holidays : Announces Affordable Resorts In Popular Warm-Weather Destinations Across The U.S.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Warm weather is within grasp and summer vacations will be here before we know it. From tranquil island getaways to some of the country's top urban destinations, Wyndham® Extra Holidays— part of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND), the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company -- invites travelers to book now for huge travel deals to some of the most sought-after destinations across the country.

Wyndham Extra Holidays is now offering savings of up to 35 percent off of 40 remarkable vacation club resorts during its "Swing Into Spring" Sale. Explore world-renowned beaches, exciting cities, theme park meccas and other top travel destinations.

Wyndham Extra Holidays gives travelers that don't yet own a Wyndham timeshare the chance to experience the benefits of staying in a vacation ownership resort, which combines the convenience of condo-style accommodations with premium resort amenities and services. Travelers will enjoy the comfort of roomy suites with separate bedrooms, living rooms, dining areas and fully-equipped kitchens, without sacrificing resort-quality services like recreation programs, pools, fitness centers and more.

Save big on your next island getaway

Waikiki Marina Resort at the Ilikai in Honolulu : This resort, which gained worldwide fame after its feature during the opening credits of Hawaii Five-O, is an ideal lodging option when visiting Honolulu . Set footsteps away from the acclaimed Waikiki Beach, travelers can get their adrenaline pumping with surfing, canoe paddling, snorkeling, swimming, boogie boarding and all the other many water sports available in the area. The views of the ocean and Honolulu skyline will leave guests breathless and the sporadic live Hawaiian music performances in the resort's courtyard will set the tone and get travelers in the Hawaiian vacation mood. After some time on the beach, travelers can visit nearby Honolulu Zoo, Honolulu Museum of Art or Hawaii Convention Center, all less than two miles away from the resort.

Additional island getaway resorts include Wyndham Margaritaville St. Thomas in St. Thomas, USVI.; Kona Coast Resort in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii and more. To book a suite or for additional destinations, visit ExtraHolidays.com/Spring.

Book now for huge savings on your next warm-weather escape

Wyndham Bonnet Creek Resort in Orlando, Fla. : This family-oriented resort, which recently ranked No. 4 on Condé Nast's Readers' Choice Awards list of Top Resorts in Orlando , is conveniently adjacent to Walt Disney World and is minutes away from plenty of fun activities for the whole family, including some of Orlando's top attractions, entertainment, dining and shopping. Guests can unwind in any of the oversized one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom suites, and with five outdoor swimming pools, two lazy rivers, a miniature golf course, game room, and a "Play Days" activities programs for the kids, Wyndham Bonnet Creek Resort offers countless amenities for guests to embrace and enjoy onsite as an added bonus to a thrilling Orlando vacation.

To book a suite or for additional destinations, visit ExtraHolidays.com/Spring

For vacation inspiration, travel tips and to learn more about activities and events available in many of the resort areas included in this sale, please visit timeshare.com.

