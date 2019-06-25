Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wyndham Worldwide    WYND

WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE

(WYND)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wyndham Worldwide : Destinations Celebrates the Grand Opening of its Newest Urban Resort in Portland, Oregon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 04:41pm EDT
Portland's first ever timeshare resort offers modern condo-style suites
in the heart of the historic district

Photos, b-roll of the new resort and the grand opening ceremony are available for download here

PORTLAND, Ore. (June 25, 2019) -Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND), the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, today celebrated the opening of its newest resort in Portland, Ore. WorldMark by Wyndham owners, resort guests, local officials and resort associates joined Wyndham Destinations President and CEO Michael Brown for a Rose City-inspired celebration, complete with a rose-ribbon cutting and rose petal confetti. The new WorldMark Portland - Waterfront Park debuts as the company's eighth vacation destination in Oregon and the first timeshare resort in downtown PDX.

Wyndham Destinations is leading the evolution of the timeshare industry by creating more destinations and more experiences for travelers in the places they want to travel. Portland is No. 2 on Thrillist's 'Best U.S. Cities to Spend a Weekend' list. The company has new resorts in the hottest urban markets in the U.S., including New Orleans, New York, Austin and San Francisco - and will open in the heart of Nashville later this year.

WorldMark Portland - Waterfront Park offers condo-style accommodations ranging from studios to two-bedroom suites that sleep up to six guests for owners in both the WorldMark and Club Wyndham vacation clubs. All 75 suites feature a modern, PDX inspired design and fully-equipped kitchens or kitchenettes. The resort's historic location in the Skidmore/Old Town Historic District is also reflected throughout its exterior and interior design, marrying industrial touches with modern interpretations of classic elements.

'With a vibrant dining scene, eclectic shopping and proximity to outdoor activities, it's no surprise our owners and guests ranked Portland at the top of their travel wish list,' said Michael D. Brown, president and CEO of Wyndham Destinations. 'We are excited to officially welcome guests to our newest urban resort, continuing our efforts to bring new vacation destinations to locations today's travelers want to visit. With more than 35 resorts in over 20 metropolitan locations, Wyndham Destinations continues to grow its already industry leading urban portfolio.'

The resort's prime location across from the Willamette River places guests steps away from Tom McCall Waterfront Park, home to a variety of outdoor events and most of the city's summer festivals, including the Saturday Market - the largest arts and craft outdoor market in the U.S. - the annual Portland Rose Festival, Oregon's Brewers Festival, the Blues Fest and more. Travelers will be just a few blocks away from the popular Pine Street Market, an array of restaurants, and a short drive from the Pearl shopping district and the iconic Multnomah Falls.

'I am incredibly pleased to welcome the new WorldMark Portland - Waterfront Park to Portland's lodging community,' said Jeff Miller, president and CEO of Travel Portland. 'The opening of this new location speaks to the growing visitor interest in our destination, and we're excited to see diversified lodging options available to service Portland visitors' needs.'

As part of the launch of the new resort and to highlight the city's renowned food scene and provide a unique offering to its guests, WorldMark by Wyndham partnered with award-winning chef and farmer Karl Holl to create three locally-inspired recipes that can be recreated in the fully equipped in-suite kitchens or the resort's outdoor courtyard area. These exclusive recipes will be made available to all guests staying in the resort throughout in-room recipe cards and videos. Chef Holl was named 2018 'Chef of the Year' by Portland Monthly. He owns and is the head chef at Park Avenue Fine Wines in the heart of downtown Portland and runs a local catering business. To watch Chef Holl create one of these exclusive recipes, click here.

Continuing its nationwide commitment to support food relief agencies, Wyndham Destinations also announced a $10,000 donation to the Oregon Food Bank as part of the grand opening celebration. The company has long partnered with food relief agencies around the country, encouraging owners and guests to donate leftover groceries before returning home. In 2018, the company's vacation club and its guests contributed 51 tons of food to food banks around the country.

WorldMark Portland - Waterfront Park is one of more than 220 vacation ownership resorts in the WorldMark by Wyndham and Club Wyndham portfolio. For additional information, visit www.WyndhamDestinations.com.

Photos, b-roll of the new resort and the grand opening ceremony are available for download here

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The company's global presence in approximately 110 countries means more vacation choices for its four million members and owner families, with more than 220 resorts which offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model - including vacation club brands Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club®by Wyndham - 4,300+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world's leader in vacation exchange, and 9,000 rental properties from coast to coast through Wyndham Vacation Rentals, a prominent leader among North America's professionally managed vacation rental companies. Year after year, a worldwide team of 25,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com. Connect with us on Twitter: @WynDestinations; Facebook: @WyndhamDestinations; Instagram: @WyndhamDestinations; YouTube: @WyndhamDestinations; and LinkedIn: @WyndhamDestinations.

# # #

Media Contact
Juliette Gebken-Mayi
Wyndham Destinations
Brand Publicity
(407) 626-3830
Media@wyn.com

Web Resources
Wyndham Destinations
Twitter: @WynDestinations
Facebook: @WyndhamDestinations
Instagram: @WyndhamDestinations
YouTube: @WyndhamDestinations
LinkedIn: @WyndhamDestinations

WorldMark by Wyndham
#WorldMark
Instagram: @WorldMarkbyWyndham
Twitter: @WorldMark
Facebook: @WorldMark

Disclaimer

Wyndham Destinations Inc. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 20:40:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE
04:41pWYNDHAM WORLDWIDE : Destinations Celebrates the Grand Opening of its Newest Urba..
PU
06/19EXTRA HOLIDAYS : Offers Huge Discounts at Resorts with Spectacular July Fourth F..
PR
06/13WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/12Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Wyndham Destinations, Inc. for..
PR
06/03WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE : Destinations Asia Pacific Awarded Two 2019 Achievements in C..
AQ
06/03WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE : Destinations is Shaking Up Timeshare With New Branding and U..
AQ
05/31WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE : Destinations is Shaking Up Timeshare With New Branding and U..
PU
05/21WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE : Destinations Asia Pacific Awarded Two 2019 Achievements in C..
AQ
05/20WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
05/20WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 141 M
EBIT 2019 862 M
Net income 2019 497 M
Debt 2019 2 880 M
Yield 2019 4,16%
P/E ratio 2019 7,99
P/E ratio 2020 6,96
EV / Sales 2019 1,66x
EV / Sales 2020 1,54x
Capitalization 3 985 M
Chart WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE
Duration : Period :
Wyndham Worldwide Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 57,9 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Dean Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen P. Holmes Non-Executive Chairman
Michael A. Hug Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brad Dettmer Chief Information Officer
James Edward Buckman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE18.78%3 696
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL25.98%41 410
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC33.02%25 739
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC23.27%11 586
ACCOR-0.94%10 396
HUAZHU GROUP LTD (ADR)19.21%8 942
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About