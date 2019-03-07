Log in
WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE

(WYND)
Wyndham Worldwide : Destinations Declares Cash Dividend

03/07/2019 | 04:54pm EST

ORLANDO, Fla., March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE: WYND) announced today its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.45 per share on its common stock, payable March 29, 2019 to shareholders of record as of March 18, 2019. The cash dividend represents a 10% increase from the most recent $0.41 per share quarterly dividend.

About Wyndham Destinations
Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The company's global presence in approximately 110 countries means more vacation choices for its four million members and owner families, with more than 220 resorts which offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model – including vacation club brands Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham – 4,300+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world's leader in vacation exchange, and 9,000 rental properties from coast to coast through Wyndham Vacation Rentals, North America's largest professionally managed vacation rental business.
Year after year, a worldwide team of 25,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com. Connect with us on Twitter: @WynDestinations; Facebook: @WyndhamDestinations; Instagram: @WyndhamDestinations; YouTube: @WyndhamDestinations; and LinkedIn: @WyndhamDestinations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, conveying management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time the Company makes the statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements related to the Company's dividends.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include general economic conditions, the performance of the financial and credit markets, the economic environment for the timeshare industry, the impact of war, terrorist activity or political strife, operating risks associated with the vacation ownership and vacation exchange businesses, as well as those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2019, and subsequently filed periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

