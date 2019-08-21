Wyndham Worldwide : Destinations to add 140 jobs as part of Orlando expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 21, 2019) - Wyndham Destinations, the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, announced today it would add 140 jobs to its South Orlando call center operations as part of an expansion to support the ongoing growth of its vacation club business.

The company's two largest vacation clubs, Club Wyndham and WorldMark by Wyndham, are experiencing strong growth as they expand marketing partnerships with popular consumer brands, driving new interest in their timeshare products.

The company is nearly doubling the size of its leased offices at 8403 South Park Circle to 42,000 square feet, expanding into space previously occupied by other hospitality companies. It is investing $4.5 million to upgrade office spaces, add new furniture and invest in technology to provide a comfortable, modern workspace for its growing workforce.

'Orlando is our home, and we continue to invest in our growth here as we look to put the world on vacation,' said Geoff Richards, chief operating officer of Wyndham Vacation Clubs. 'The timeshare industry is growing in the US and globally, and because of the concentration of experienced talent in Orlando, this is the right place for us to expand.'

There are currently 40 marketing executive positions open at the call center, with an additional 100 jobs to be filled during the first quarter of 2020. Construction of the new office space will be completed in April 2020. Candidates interested in open positions should visit wyndcareers.com/mcco.

Target pay for the new jobs is $50,000 and can exceed $100,000 a year depending on sales commissions. Employees also enjoy a full benefits package and travel discounts.

The company is the second largest public company headquartered in Orlando. Wyndham Destinations employs 3,600 people in Central Florida, up from 3,300 at the time it established its headquarters here in June 2018. It has 25,000 employees worldwide.

Call center jobs continue to grow across the country. According to Statista, call center jobs in the U.S. grew 13 percent from 2.51 million to 2.87 million from 2014-2018.

Since becoming an independent company last year, Wyndham Destinations has unleashed innovation across the organization to re-imagine how travelers vacation. With a new owner base made up of 60% millennials and Gen Xers, the company is growing with its customers. Already a leader, with the largest timeshare owner base and more resorts than the next two largest vacation ownership companies combined, Wyndham Destinations is now forging a path for the evolution of the industry.

Wyndham Destinations vacation clubs feature a flexible points system that allows owners to book stays at more than 220 Wyndham vacation club resorts or exchange at 4,300 affiliated resorts in 110 countries with the RCI exchange network. With ownership, travelers have the chance to explore places they haven't visited before, year after year, staying in spacious accommodations with separate bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens, and comfortable living and dining areas, without sacrificing access to resort-style amenities and service.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The company's global presence in approximately 110 countries means more vacation choices for its four million members and owner families, with more than 220 resorts which offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model - including vacation club brands Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham - 4,300+ affiliated resorts through RCI,the world's leader in vacation exchange, and 9,000 rental properties from coast to coast through Wyndham Vacation Rentals, a prominent leader among North America's professionally managed vacation rental companies. Year after year, a worldwide team of 25,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com. Connect with us on Twitter: @WynDestinations; Facebook: @WyndhamDestinations; Instagram: @WyndhamDestinations; YouTube: @WyndhamDestinations; and LinkedIn: @WyndhamDestinations.

