Wyndham Worldwide : Jumpstart Spring with Extraordinary Deals and Savings from Wyndham Destinations

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers can bid farewell to winter and welcome spring early by taking advantage of exceptional promotions from Wyndham Destinations, the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company. Whether vacationers seek to explore a new city, enjoy a relaxing Caribbean vacation or hit the ski slopes for a cooler adventure, Wyndham Destinations has a plethora of savings on beautiful, spacious resorts nationwide.

SAVE UP TO 30 PERCENT WITH WYNDHAM EXTRA HOLIDAYS

It's time to put away the winter boots and bring out the flip flops. Wyndham® Extra Holidays is offering its "Flip Flop the Cold Weather for a Warm Destination" Resort Suite Sale. This promotion lets travelers secure savings of up to 30 percent off at more than 25 alluring resorts, including several Wyndham vacation ownership properties on world-renowned beaches, islands, theme park meccas and many other top travel destinations.

Wyndham® Extra Holidays offers travelers that don't yet own a Wyndham timeshare the chance to experience the benefits of staying in a vacation ownership resort, which combines the convenience of condo-style accommodations with premium resort amenities and services. Travelers will enjoy the comfort of roomy suites with separate bedrooms, living rooms, dining areas and fully-equipped kitchens, without sacrificing resort-quality services like recreation programs, pools, fitness centers and more.

Some destinations include:

Wyndham Ocean Walk in Daytona Beach, Fla. : Guests can plan their soon-to-be unforgettable spring break vacation to sunny Florida , where Wyndham Ocean Walk features amenities and activities for every kind of traveler. Relish the attractive stretch of pedestrian-only beach or hang out at the oceanfront resort and take a dip in one of four swimming pools, slide down the water slide, play a few rounds of miniature golf, or lounge around in the lazy river. Guests are also steps away from Main Street Pier, where there are plenty of shops, restaurants, attractions and more.



To book a suite or for additional destinations, visit ExtraHolidays.com/Flip.

OFFER DETAILS: Book by Feb. 28, 2019. Travel by April 14, 2019. Mention promo code FLIP19. Two- or three-night minimum length of stay depending on resort selected and dates of stay. Valid for new reservations only. Reservations are subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply. Reservations are not valid over holidays and special events. Cannot be combined with any other offer. All monetary amounts are noted in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

SAVE UP TO 20 PERCENT AT PRIME SKI DESTINATIONS WITH WYNDHAM EXTRA HOLIDAYS

For travelers looking to take advantage of the season's ideal skiing conditions, Wyndham® Extra Holidays' Ski Sale celebrates the start of 2019 with special resort deals at 19 of the country's top ski destinations.

Some destinations include:

Wyndham Vacation Resorts Shawnee Village in The Poconos, Pa.: Located along the Delaware River, Wyndham Vacation Resorts Shawnee Village sits in the heart of the mountains. Guest are minutes away from the Shawnee Mountain Ski Area, one of the Pocono's premiere freestyle, family-friendly terrains. The resort is also within proximity of many scenic hiking trails with views of beautiful waterfalls.



To book a suite or for more information about the additional 16 ski destinations, visit ExtraHolidays.com/Ski.

OFFER DETAILS: Book by April 13, 2019. Travel by April 14, 2019. Mention promo code SKI19. Two- or three-night minimum length of stay depending on resort selected and dates of stay. Valid for new reservations only. Reservations are subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply. Reservations are not valid over holidays and special events. Cannot be combined with any other offer. All monetary amounts are noted in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

SAVE UP TO 25 PERCENT OFF A SPRING ESCAPE WITH WYNDHAM VACATION RENTALS*

Travelers can save up to 25 percent off their spring vacation with Wyndham Vacation Rentals, North America's largest professional manager of vacation rental properties.

Wyndham Vacation Rentals provides access to nearly 10,000 vacation rental properties in some of North America's most popular vacation destinations. These vacation rentals are ideal for families and larger groups and offer amenities like full kitchens, a washer and dryer, separate bedrooms, and ample space to spread out and make our home your home. In addition to the in-home conveniences of a vacation rental home, many properties also include services and amenities like a concierge, housekeeping, pools, hot tubs and fitness centers.

Destinations include:

Northwest Florida : The coast of the Florida Panhandle and surrounding areas are known for sugar-white sand beaches, fascinating history, world-class sea food, incredible salt and freshwater fishing, and many other exciting coastal activities. The slower pace makes for the perfect family spring break vacation. After a day of enjoying any of the area's pristine beaches, families can head to a nearby state park for hiking, biking, horseback riding or any other form of open-air recreation. Save up to 20 percent off with promo code FLIPFLOPS. To see a full list of available properties and more details, click here. This sale is available for booking through Feb. 2, 2019 , for stays between March 1 and May 16, 2019 .



*Restrictions and black-out dates apply. Bookings are limited, subject to availability and are on a first come, first served basis.

WEEKLY VACATION GIVEAWAYS WITH 2019 KEY TO WYN SWEEPSTAKES**

Travelers looking for another way to hit the road have 52 chances to win a getaway in 2019. This year, Wyndham Destinations will give away a trip a week, ensuring that travelers can check off their bucket list while fulfilling the company's vision to "put the world on vacation." Now through Dec. 31, 2019, Wyndham Destinations is conducting its Key to Wyn Sweepstakes**. Each week, one winner will be randomly selected to win 45,000 Wyndham Rewards® points, good for a future stay any of 25,000+ hotels, homes and condos worldwide.

To enter the sweepstakes, follow these easy steps:

Visit www.keytowyn.com Register for a chance to win a grand prize. Unlock ways to win even more entries from sharing the sweepstakes with family and friends to taking a personality quiz to discover a vacation experience that fits your personality type (optional).

**Visit the Official Rules here for more information including how to enter, odds of winning, alternate methods of entry, and prize descriptions. Legal residents of the 50 United States (including D.C) 18 years or older are eligible entries received. Void where prohibited by law. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. Sponsors: Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Inc., WorldMark by Wyndham, Shell Vacations, LLC. And Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham, Inc., located at 6277 Sea Harbor Dr. Orlando FL 32821 © 2019 Wyndham Destinations. Wyndham Rewards Points must be claimed within 90 days of the activation date. (Verifiable retail value $585). Wyndham Rewards is a registered trademark used under license by Wyndham Rewards Inc. Wyndham Rewards Inc. is not the sponsor of this promotion nor the seller of any vacation ownership product.

