Wynn Macau : 3Q Operating Revenue Fell 18% on Year

By Yi Wei Wong



Wynn Macau Ltd. (1128.HK) said its third-quarter operating revenue fell 18% on year due to lower VIP gaming revenues.

Operating revenue for the third quarter was $1.07 billion compared with $1.31 billion a year earlier, the casino operator said Thursday.

Adjusted property EBITDA for the company in the quarter was $301.2 million, compared with $409.1 million in the same period last year.

The casino operator said turnover from VIP gaming fell 32.3% on year in the quarter.

The company said it is reconfiguring the West Casino in its Wynn Macau property, and is in preliminary planning and design stages to develop the Crystal Pavilion in its Wynn Palace property.

Construction for the Crystal Pavilion will commence in late 2021, it said.

