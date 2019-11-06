Log in
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED    1128

WYNN MACAU, LIMITED

(1128)
  Report  
News 
News

Wynn Macau : 3Q Operating Revenue Fell 18% on Year

0
11/06/2019 | 09:15pm EST

By Yi Wei Wong

Wynn Macau Ltd. (1128.HK) said its third-quarter operating revenue fell 18% on year due to lower VIP gaming revenues.

Operating revenue for the third quarter was $1.07 billion compared with $1.31 billion a year earlier, the casino operator said Thursday.

Adjusted property EBITDA for the company in the quarter was $301.2 million, compared with $409.1 million in the same period last year.

The casino operator said turnover from VIP gaming fell 32.3% on year in the quarter.

The company said it is reconfiguring the West Casino in its Wynn Macau property, and is in preliminary planning and design stages to develop the Crystal Pavilion in its Wynn Palace property.

Construction for the Crystal Pavilion will commence in late 2021, it said.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED -1.12% 17.68 End-of-day quote.2.67%
WYNN RESORTS -3.19% 122.56 Delayed Quote.23.91%
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 37 588 M
EBIT 2019 6 779 M
Net income 2019 5 335 M
Debt 2019 23 020 M
Yield 2019 5,57%
P/E ratio 2019 17,4x
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,06x
EV / Sales2020 2,89x
Capitalization 91 975 M
Technical analysis trends WYNN MACAU, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 20,22  HKD
Last Close Price 17,70  HKD
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew O. Maddox Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Michael Coughlan President & Executive Director
Allan Zeman Non-Executive Chairman
Pearse Carruthers Ciarán Chief Operating Officer
Linda Chen Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED2.67%11 862
SANDS CHINA LTD.16.81%41 403
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED10.63%30 839
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED44.19%13 864
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED26.73%10 270
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION81.44%8 473
