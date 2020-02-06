Wynn Macau : Inside Information - Unaudited IFRS Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended 31 December 2019 of Wynn Macau, Limited and Unaudited Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31 December 2019 of Our Controlling Shareholder, Wynn Resorts, Limited
0
02/06/2020 | 06:18pm EST
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1128 and Debt Stock Codes: 5279, 5280, 40102)
INSIDE INFORMATION
UNAUDITED IFRS RESULTS
FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019
OF WYNN MACAU, LIMITED
AND
UNAUDITED RESULTS
FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED
31 DECEMBER 2019 OF OUR CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER,
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED
This announcement is issued pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 37.47B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571).
The Board of Wynn Macau, Limited is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries prepared in accordance with IFRS for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2019.
Our controlling shareholder, Wynn Resorts, Limited, has, on or about 6 February 2020 (1:06 p.m., Las Vegas time), released its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31 December 2019.
This announcement is issued by Wynn Macau, Limited ("we" or our "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 37.47B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571).
Consolidated Financial Results for Wynn Macau, Limited
The board of directors (the "Board") of Wynn Macau, Limited is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2019 (the "WML Results").
*For identification purposes only.
1
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
(amounts in US$ thousands)
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
31 December
2019
2018
Operating revenues
Casino
$
946,322
$
1,115,976
Rooms
71,511
74,524
Food and beverage
50,573
51,294
Retail leases and other
46,963
52,147
Total operating revenues
1,115,369
1,293,941
Operating costs and expenses
Gaming taxes and premiums
499,908
621,530
Staff costs
168,337
163,445
Other operating expenses
144,146
171,466
Depreciation and amortization
94,476
87,903
Property charges and other
(1,038)
7,434
905,829
1,051,778
Operating profit
209,540
242,163
Finance revenues
2,006
3,096
Finance costs
(47,626)
(51,018)
Net foreign currency differences
18,513
(6,526)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
(954)
(27,107)
(55,402)
Profit before tax
182,433
186,761
Income tax expense
(397)
(397)
Net profit attributable to owners of the Company
$
182,036
$
186,364
2
Earnings Release for Wynn Resorts, Limited
Our Company's controlling shareholder, Wynn Resorts, Limited, is a company listed on the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations ("NASDAQ") in the United States. As at the date of this announcement, Wynn Resorts, Limited beneficially owns approximately 72% of the issued share capital of our Company.
Wynn Resorts, Limited has, on or about 6 February 2020 (1:06 p.m., Las Vegas time), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a Form 8-K, which included its unaudited results for the fourth quarter and year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Earnings Release") as an exhibit. If you wish to review the Form 8-K which has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, please visit https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1174922/000117492220000015/0001174922-20-000015-index.htm. The Earnings Release contains segmented financial information about the Macau operations of Wynn Resorts, Limited, which Macau operations are owned by our Company.
The financial results of Wynn Resorts, Limited, including those contained in the Earnings Release, have been prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles of the United States ("U.S. GAAP"), which are different from IFRS. We use IFRS to prepare and present our financial information. As such, the financial information in the Earnings Release is not directly comparable to the financial results our Company discloses as a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
Our shareholders and potential investors are advised that the financial results in the Earnings Release are unaudited and have not been prepared or presented by our Company and there is no indication or assurance from our Company that the financial results of our Group for fourth quarter and year ended 31 December 2019 will be the same as that presented in the Earnings Release.
To ensure that all our shareholders and potential investors have equal and timely access to the information pertaining to our Company, set forth below are the key highlights of financial and other information published by Wynn Resorts, Limited in the Earnings Release that relate to our Company and our operations in Macau (unless otherwise provided, all dollar amounts in the Earnings Release are denominated in United States dollars), some of which may constitute material inside information of the Company:
3
"WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2019 RESULTS
"We delivered solid financial results in the fourth quarter of 2019, growing Adjusted Property EBITDA nearly 12% sequentially compared to the third quarter," said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts, Limited. "In Macau, the investments we have made position us well to compete in any market environment, supported by another quarter of record mass table win."
"It was also a successful quarter on the development front as we made significant progress rolling out the industry's leading global growth pipeline. In November, we launched key portions of the new Lakeside Casino at Wynn Macau, further solidifying the property as the peninsula's marquee integrated resort."
Consolidated Results
Operating revenues were $1.65 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 2.0%, or $34.1 million, from $1.69 billion for the fourth quarter of 2018. Operating revenues decreased $150.6 million, $28.0 million, and $24.9 million at Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, and our Las Vegas Operations, respectively, from the fourth quarter of 2018 to 2019. The decrease in operating revenues at Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, and our Las Vegas Operations was partially offset by operating revenues from Encore Boston Harbor of $169.3 million.
Adjusted Property EBITDA (2) was $443.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 11.3%, or $56.3 million, from $499.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted Property EBITDA decreased $49.0 million and $25.1 million at Wynn Palace and our Las Vegas Operations, respectively, and increased $2.5 million at Wynn Macau.
For the year ended December 31, 2019, operating revenues decreased 1.6%, or $106.6 million, to $6.61 billion, compared to $6.72 billion in the year ended December 31, 2018. Operating revenues decreased $213.9 million, $224.5 million, and $32.1 million at Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, and our Las Vegas Operations, respectively. The decrease in operating revenues at Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, and our Las Vegas Operations was partially offset by operating revenues from Encore Boston Harbor of $363.9 million.
Full year Adjusted Property EBITDA decreased 11.2%, or $229.0 million, to $1.82 billion, compared to $2.04 billion in the year ended December 31, 2018. Adjusted Property EBITDA decreased $114.4 million, $84.4 million and $53.4 million at Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, and our Las Vegas Operations, respectively.
4
Property Results
Wynn Palace
Operating revenues from Wynn Palace were $590.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a 20.3% decrease from $740.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted Property EBITDA from Wynn Palace was $177.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a 21.6% decrease from $226.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. VIP table games win as a percentage of turnover was 3.07%, slightly above the expected range of 2.7% to 3.0% and below the 3.25% experienced in the fourth quarter of 2018. Table games win percentage in mass market operations was 25.2%, above the 23.6% experienced in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Wynn Macau
Operating revenues from Wynn Macau were $525.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a 5.1% decrease from $553.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted Property EBITDA was $170.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a 1.5% increase from $167.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. VIP table games win as a percentage of turnover was 3.27%, above the expected range of 2.7% to 3.0% and above the 2.86% experienced in the fourth quarter of 2018. Table games win percentage in mass market operations was 20.3%, consistent with the 20.3% experienced in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Balance Sheet
Our cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of December 31, 2019 totaled $2.36 billion and was comprised of $1.81 billion at Wynn Macau, Limited and its subsidiaries, $125.8 million at Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC (excluding Wynn Macau, Limited and its subsidiaries), and $419.3 million at Wynn Resorts and other.
As previously disclosed, on December 17, 2019, Wynn Macau, Limited ("WML") issued $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 5 1/8% Senior Notes due 2029 (the "2029 WML Notes"). WML intends to use the net proceeds from the 2029 WML Notes to facilitate the repayment of a portion of the amounts outstanding under the Wynn Macau Term Loan.
Total current and long-term debt outstanding at December 31, 2019 was $10.4 billion, comprised of $4.96 billion of Macau related debt (inclusive of $1.0 billion of Wynn Macau Term Loan we anticipate we will repay in connection with the issuance of the 2029 WML Notes), $3.11 billion of Wynn Las Vegas debt, $1.72 billion of Wynn Resorts Finance debt, and $611.7 million of debt held by the retail joint venture which we consolidate.
5
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
"Adjusted Property EBITDA" is net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, litigation settlement expense, pre-opening expenses, property charges and other, management and license fees, corporate expenses and other (including intercompany golf course and water rights leases), stock-based compensation, (loss) gain on extinguishment of debt, change in derivatives fair value, change in Redemption Note fair value and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted Property EBITDA is presented exclusively as a supplemental disclosure because management believes that it is widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted Property EBITDA as a measure of the operating performance of its segments and to compare the operating performance of its properties with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. The Company also presents Adjusted Property EBITDA because it is used by some investors to measure a company's ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported EBITDA as a supplement to GAAP. In order to view the operations of their casinos on a more stand-alone basis, gaming companies, including Wynn Resorts, Limited, have historically excluded from their EBITDA calculations pre- opening expenses, property charges, corporate expenses and stock-based compensation, that do not relate to the management of specific casino properties. However, Adjusted Property EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to operating income as an indicator of the Company's performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Unlike net income (loss), Adjusted Property EBITDA does not include depreciation or interest expense and therefore does not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, income taxes and other non-recurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted Property EBITDA. Also, Wynn Resorts' calculation of Adjusted Property EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.
6
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO
ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
Depreciation
Property
Management
Corporate
Adjusted
Operating
Pre-opening
and
charges
and
expenses
Stock-based
Property
income (loss)
expenses
amortization
and other
license fees
and other
compensation
EBITDA
Macau Operations:
Wynn Palace
$88,303
$-
$66,337
$(466)
$20,853
$1,392
$1,198
$177,617
Wynn Macau
123,161
1,699
23,601
(234)
18,475
1,536
1,848
170,086
Other Macau
(3,547)
-
1,115
5
-
2,162
265
-
Total Macau Operations
207,917
1,699
91,053
(695)
39,328
5,090
3,311
347,703
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Depreciation
Property
Management
Corporate
Adjusted
Operating
Pre-opening
and
charges
and
expenses
Stock-based
Property
income (loss)
expenses
amortization
and other
license fees
and other
compensation
EBITDA
Macau Operations:
Wynn Palace
$129,228
$-
$66,037
$708
$27,977
$1,639
$996
$226,585
Wynn Macau
114,310
-
21,699
7,020
20,993
1,822
1,716
167,560
Other Macau
(3,117)
-
1,114
11
-
1,821
171
-
Total Macau Operations
240,421
-
88,850
7,739
48,970
5,282
2,883
394,145
7
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED
PROPERTY EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
(continued)
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
Depreciation
Property
Management
Corporate
Adjusted
Operating
Pre-opening
and
charges
and
expenses
Stock-based
Property
income (loss)
expenses
amortization
and other
license fees
and other
compensation
EBITDA
Macau Operations:
Wynn Palace
$359,286
$-
$264,758
$1,000
$94,111
$5,583
$4,797
$729,535
Wynn Macau
461,821
2,224
90,448
4,860
74,076
6,515
8,893
648,837
Other Macau
(15,586)
-
4,465
23
-
10,023
1,075
-
Total Macau Operations
805,521
2,224
359,671
5,883
168,187
22,121
14,765
1,378,372
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018
Depreciation
Property
Management
Corporate
Adjusted
Operating
Pre-opening
and
charges
and
expenses
Stock-based
Property
income (loss)
expenses
amortization
and other
license fees
and other
compensation
EBITDA
Macau Operations:
Wynn Palace
$459,336
$-
$259,898
$9,830
$103,765
$6,732
$4,341
$843,902
Wynn Macau
532,377
-
87,293
11,574
87,135
7,717
7,142
733,238
Other Macau
(13,410)
-
4,429
82
-
8,189
710
-
Total Macau Operations
978,303
-
351,620
21,486
190,900
22,638
12,193
1,577,140
8
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE
(dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR, and REVPAR)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Percent
Percent
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Wynn Palace Supplemental
Information
Operating revenues
Casino
$490,379
$636,949
(23.0)
$2,139,756
$2,356,022
(9.2)
Rooms
43,194
44,606
(3.2)
174,576
170,067
2.7
Food and beverage
29,685
30,119
(1.4)
117,376
110,638
6.1
Entertainment, retail and other
26,727
28,888
(7.5)
111,986
120,839
(7.3)
Total
$589,985
$740,562
(20.3)
$2,543,694
$2,757,566
(7.8)
Adjusted Property EBITDA (6)
$177,617
$226,585
(21.6)
$729,535
$843,902
(13.6)
Casino Statistics:
VIP:
Average number of table games
104
114
(8.8)
109
114
(4.4)
VIP turnover
$9,314,053
$16,156,992
(42.4)
$45,847,647
$61,097,527
(25.0)
VIP table games win (1)
$286,355
$525,898
(45.5)
$1,519,225
$1,874,189
(18.9)
VIP table games win as a %
of turnover
3.07%
3.25%
3.31%
3.07%
Table games win per unit
per day
$29,897
$50,057
(40.3)
$38,224
$45,006
(15.1)
Mass market:
Average number of table games
222
208
6.7
216
209
3.3
Table drop (2)
$1,252,993
$1,300,388
(3.6)
$5,122,897
$4,926,347
4.0
Table games win (1)
$315,423
$307,368
2.6
$1,251,920
$1,206,244
3.8
Table games win %
25.2%
23.6%
24.4%
24.5%
Table games win per unit
per day
$15,421
$16,084
(4.1)
$15,902
$15,834
0.4
Average number of slot machines
940
1,074
(12.5)
1,054
1,065
(1.0)
Slot machine handle
$1,031,988
$1,011,482
2.0
$3,918,554
$3,933,064
(0.4)
Slot machine win (3)
$53,110
$57,575
(7.8)
$195,367
$203,568
(4.0)
Slot machine win per unit
per day
$614
$583
5.3
$508
$524
(3.1)
Room statistics:
Occupancy
96.9%
97.2%
97.2%
96.5%
ADR (4)
$268
$277
(3.2)
$269
$265
1.5
REVPAR (5)
$260
$269
(3.3)
$262
$255
2.7
9
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE
(dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR, and REVPAR)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Percent
Percent
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Wynn Macau Supplemental
Information
Operating revenues
Casino
$455,943
$479,027
(4.8)
$1,796,209
$1,994,885
(10.0)
Rooms
28,316
29,919
(5.4)
110,387
113,495
(2.7)
Food and beverage
20,888
21,176
(1.4)
81,576
76,369
6.8
Entertainment, retail and other
20,236
23,259
(13.0)
81,857
109,776
(25.4)
Total
$525,383
$553,381
(5.1)
$2,070,029
$2,294,525
(9.8)
Adjusted Property EBITDA (6)
$170,086
$167,560
1.5
$648,837
$733,238
(11.5)
Casino Statistics:
VIP:
Average number of table games
99
111
(10.8)
106
111
(4.5)
VIP turnover
$7,931,833
$12,776,758
(37.9)
$35,426,483
$57,759,607
(38.7)
VIP table games win (1)
$259,729
$364,783
(28.8)
$1,081,934
$1,588,002
(31.9)
VIP table games win as a %
of turnover
3.27%
2.86%
3.05%
2.75%
Table games win per unit
per day
$28,617
$35,851
(20.2)
$27,864
$39,113
(28.8)
Mass market:
Average number of table games
213
205
3.9
207
203
2.0
Table drop (2)
$1,391,906
$1,258,696
10.6
$5,410,439
$5,058,332
7.0
Table games win (1)
$283,172
$255,736
10.7
$1,099,353
$1,014,484
8.4
Table games win %
20.3%
20.3%
20.3%
20.1%
Table games win per unit
per day
$14,425
$13,554
6.4
$14,519
$13,698
6.0
Average number of slot machines
790
805
(1.9)
807
877
(8.0)
Slot machine handle
$825,763
$878,393
(6.0)
$3,545,899
$3,740,096
(5.2)
Slot machine win (3)
$42,669
$44,424
(4.0)
$170,358
$161,384
5.6
Slot machine win per unit
per day
$587
$600
(2.2)
$578
$504
14.7
Room statistics:
Occupancy
99.3%
99.3%
99.2%
99.2%
ADR (4)
$291
$294
(1.0)
$286
$283
1.1
REVPAR (5)
$289
$292
(1.0)
$284
$281
1.1
10
Table games win is shown before discounts, commissions and the allocation of casino revenues to rooms, food and beverage and other revenues for services provided to casino customers on a complimentary basis.
In Macau, table drop is the amount of cash that is deposited in a gaming table's drop box plus cash chips purchased at the casino cage. In Las Vegas, table drop is the amount of cash and net markers issued that are deposited in a gaming table's drop box. At Encore Boston Harbor, table drop is the amount of cash and gross markers that are deposited in a gaming table's drop box.
Slot machine win is calculated as gross slot machine win minus progressive accruals and free play.
ADR is average daily rate and is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentaries (less service charges, if any) by total rooms occupied.
REVPAR is revenue per available room and is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentaries (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available.
Refer to accompanying reconciliations of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Property EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to Adjusted Property EBITDA."
The Form 8-K which contained the Earnings Release and filed by Wynn Resorts, Limited with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also included the following disclosures about our Company:
"On February 4, 2020, the government of the Special Administrative Region of Macau announced the closure of all casino operations in Macau, including those at Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau, for a period of 15 days. We currently expect hotel and certain food and beverage operations at our Macau Operations will remain open during this period."
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by us. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, competition in the casino/hotel and resorts industries, our Company's dependence on existing management, levels of travel, disruptions or reductions in travel, as well as in our operations, due to natural or man- made disasters, pandemics, epidemics, or outbreaks of infectious or contagious diseases, leisure and casino spending, general economic conditions, and changes in gaming laws or regulations. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect our Company's financial results are included in our published interim and annual reports. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update the forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Our shareholders and potential investors are advised not to place undue reliance on either the WML Results or Earnings Release and are reminded that the financial results presented herein have not been audited. Our shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution in dealing in securities in our Company.
By order of the Board
Wynn Macau, Limited
Dr. Allan Zeman
Chairman
Hong Kong, 7 February 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Matthew O. Maddox and Ian Michael Coughlan (as Executive Directors); Linda Chen (as Executive Director and Vice Chairman); Craig S. Billings (as Non-Executive Director); Allan Zeman (as Independent Non-Executive Director and Chairman); and Jeffrey Kin-fung Lam, Bruce Rockowitz, Nicholas Sallnow-Smith and Leah Dawn Xiaowei Ye (as Independent Non-Executive Directors).
Wynn Macau Ltd. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 23:17:04 UTC