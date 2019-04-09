Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Wynn Macau Ltd    1128   KYG981491007

WYNN MACAU LTD

(1128)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 04/08
21.15 HKD   -0.47%
01:21aSynergies and opportunities in Wynn's $7.1 billion buyout play for Crown
RE
04/01WYNN MACAU : Grant of Options
PU
04/01Macau casino revenue dips 0.4 percent in March
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Synergies and opportunities in Wynn's $7.1 billion buyout play for Crown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 01:21am EDT

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Las Vegas's Wynn Resorts has made a $7.1 billion takeover offer for Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd, a move to expand its global footprint and hedge against the expiration of its license in Macau.

WYNN RESORTS

- Founded in 2002 by Steve Wynn, who started in Las Vegas casinos in the 1960s and created some of the city's most iconic landmarks – the Mirage, Bellagio and Treasure Island, before selling those.

- Beset by sexual misconduct allegations, Wynn disposed his entire 11.8 percent stake in Wynn Resorts for $2.1 billion last month.

- Wynn Resorts operates large resort-and-casino complexes in Las Vegas and Asian gambling hub Macau, with another under construction in Massachusetts.

- Deal would create a global casino empire, combining the world's second- and seventh-largest gambling operators, to take on the largest player, Las Vegas Sands Corp.

CROWN RESORTS

- Founded in 2007 by James Packer, scion of an Australian business dynasty, when he split the family's gambling and media assets.

- It withdrew from investments in Macau and Las Vegas in 2017 to focus on hotel-casino complexes in Melbourne and Perth, and another under construction in Sydney.

- Crown also owns Aspinalls, a casino in London's West End, a fifth of luxury restaurant chain Nobu, and has a modest online betting and gambling division.

SYNERGIES AND OPPORTUNITIES

- Constrained by space and regulations in Vegas, Crown's Australian portfolio offers an expansion opportunity which promises exposure to high-rolling Asian gamblers, but also booming domestic and corporate travel.

- Crown's assets complement Wynn's similar Vegas and Macau properties, with both companies targeting high-end gamblers and tourists.

- A new market for Wynn also offers a hedge against performance in Vegas and Macau, and some insurance for the possibility its Macau casino license is not renewed in 2022.

- Crown's top shareholder, Packer, has withdrawn from public corporate life and the deal offers him a chance to cash out his biggest investment for about A$4.7 billion ($3.4 billion).

(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Stocks treated in this article : Wynn Resorts, Wynn Macau Ltd, Crown Resorts Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CROWN RESORTS LTD 0.43% 11.74 End-of-day quote.-1.01%
WYNN MACAU LTD -0.47% 21.15 End-of-day quote.22.82%
WYNN RESORTS 2.79% 144.87 Delayed Quote.46.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WYNN MACAU LTD
01:21aSynergies and opportunities in Wynn's $7.1 billion buyout play for Crown
RE
04/01WYNN MACAU : Grant of Options
PU
04/01Macau casino revenue dips 0.4 percent in March
RE
03/31WYNN MACAU : List of Directors and their Role and Function
PU
03/28WYNN MACAU : Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 December 2018, Bo..
PU
03/15Macau Extends MGM China, SJM Casino Licenses Through June 2022 -- Update
DJ
03/15Macau Extends MGM China, SJM Casino Licenses Through June 2022
DJ
02/28WYNN MACAU : Inside Information - Annual Report for the Fiscal Year 2018 of our ..
PU
02/20WYNN MACAU : Is Again The Only Resort In The World To Win 8 Forbes Five-Star Awa..
PU
02/12Casino hub Macau braces for impact of slowing Chinese economy
RE
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 40 257 M
EBIT 2019 7 515 M
Net income 2019 6 245 M
Debt 2019 21 037 M
Yield 2019 5,72%
P/E ratio 2019 17,90
P/E ratio 2020 16,39
EV / Sales 2019 3,25x
EV / Sales 2020 3,02x
Capitalization 110 B
Chart WYNN MACAU LTD
Duration : Period :
Wynn Macau Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WYNN MACAU LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 21,9  HKD
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew O. Maddox Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Michael Coughlan President & Executive Director
Allan Zeman Non-Executive Chairman
Pearse Carruthers Ciarán Chief Operating Officer
Linda Chen Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WYNN MACAU LTD22.82%14 072
SANDS CHINA LTD.22.03%43 861
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED20.06%33 830
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)43.59%12 413
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED16.94%11 587
MGM CHINA HOLDINGS LTD29.24%8 474
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About